94 comments
This is heartbreaking 💔
Condolences to all the mothers, fathers and families who lost their loved ones in Ukraine 🇺🇦
Killing their own people…for the clawn…sick.
@Goodnight Munchie sure Vlad.
@Ilir Jahiri sure Boris 🙄
@Mike Kelley brainwashed🤮🤮🤮
@Mike Kelley maybe,when this channel get out from the Russia and Putin first of all,…
This is just barbaric, no matter which side we are on in whatever war, our goal should be to protect civilians and innocent people. Nobody should ever have to live through such terrible stuff and you’re not alone, you got this. Stay Strong Ukraine from the US. 💪🇺🇸♥️🇺🇦☮️💙💛
@Afro-Russians💪🏽Sasha Stepanov
What else is new ? Happens because USA is at war, and losing badly.
May the love and the peace of Jesus be with us.
Putin, Biden, Macron, Trump, Merkel, Trudeau, Klaus Schwab, Boris Johnson, Ursula von der Leyen and the rest of these organised state gangsters have organised this war in the Ukraine during the Davos WEF meetings of the world’s elite in Switzerland; the enemy within explained in the 18 hour pentalogy “The Swiss Beast – Home of the Devil”; as Youtube blocks this video for the obvious reasons, you must scroll down the video section of channel Giureh. Part 5 can be seen on channel HomieLand Sickurity. All peoples must unite to take down these political gangsters, who force humanity into endless wars and misery. Switzerland is a danger to the Ukrainian people, as the Swiss sold sniper rifles to the Berkut police in 2014, which you can see in video “Ukrainians murdered with Swiss Sniper Rifles by Brügger & Thomet Switzerland at Maidan Square” on channel Chatzefratz..
@Devin Aisaican The good people of Ukraine will prevail.
intimate and ugly…
…and so does the cruel, inhumane and barbaric israeli occupation of the Palestinian land. Wake up America!!!! start seeing more clearly.
Rip to those children that had to be so painful for them and their families.🙏
@Biden Ukrainepuppet so your the crazy one in the comment section, thanks for pointing 👉 it out for us.
Nah it be quick wouldn’t feel a thing
@JustinTrue–as awful as it is to witness and see for the living, & having been in a horrific accident personally when I woke up 3 days later Had I died I would not have felt anything in other words they don’t know their dead @ the instant of unconsciousness it’s over
for their sake i hope they were close enough to the blast to loose consciousness in a fraction of a second
@Biden Ukrainepuppet this is also true. but it doesnt make it any less horrific.the only side I support in this war are the ukranians. everyone else is a scavenger.
Those brave people running towards the blast. Rip to the victims of this horrible tragedy called war.
@Jitendra Go get soup. the lines moving trolls
@Daniel Arcadia hows that stock market doing?
@Jitendra I mean , hats off to ya at least the Trolls have pivoted from trying to deny the attack is happening to just owning it. Its not going to help your stock market and good luck taking a vacation anywhere but belaruse. Ah yes… Everyone wants to vacation in Belaruse dont ya know. 🙂
@Brainy Beaver oh common! When did COVID lockdown lovers started crying for vacation😅😅. If you have guts then send your gender neutral senile troops to fight. Crying won’t stop real men from protecting their country against NATO expansion in their borders.
Absolutely ridiculous
It makes me so angry
My heart goes out to those families
And my support for Ukraine 🇺🇦
Ukraine’s new song hit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCYuq6bWTAo
Why would you support the Nazis in Ukraine ??? These civilian killings were done by Ukrainians to be blamed on the Russians. Fake news. USA sucks. Go home and go to bed.
May the love and the peace of Jesus be with us.
@Devin Aisaican Donbas is part of Ukraine
@TENCENT do Palestinian get annexed?
@Jackie Wu there is no Nazi in Ukraine Fake news propaganda.
So so sad for that family 😞. I hope everyone else who was in the attack was okay. Including the dog so sad to hear his cries.
I also heard the dog it definitely sounded like it was injured in the blast 😕 my heart breaks for this country 💔
@Clair Nothard i dont think it was injured. im not sure but i saw a dog before the blast walking away, highly unlikely it was injured it was just scared he started barking in the end of the video i saw
@Сергей Лесин also the amercians support israels illegal occupation of Palestine
@Jaakko Jussila Thank you for the information! I’m so happy the dog likely survived. I don’t like to see anyone hurt and that of course includes our animal friends. 💜🐶💜
You can see in other pics of this, they had a small kennel with them, the dog screaming was the dog with them in the kennel. I have been trying to find if their poor dog survived, but all I can find is pictures of the kennel moved back by the metal wall behind where the family was laying. If it died too, someone just left the kennel by the wall, or if it survived, they left it there?
I am shocked by the crudeness of these images: it was a humanitarian corridor and nevertheless they launched the mortar shot; it seems clear to me we are in the presence of unscrupulous killers.
@Davis Worth Exactly. You don’t have to be Einstein to figure out these civilians were obviously killed by Ukrainian Nazis to blame it on the Russians.
Putin has been taking very expensive precautions in order to minimize civilian casualties. He is a saint compared to all those American presidents who terrorized, tortured, and murdered millions upon millions of innocent and defenseless men, women, and children civilians in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, in the name of fake Democracy and crusade, aka the work of God.
May the love and the peace of Jesus be with us.
@Ree Magee ooof.. I’m sorry Ree-Magee. Kinda rude of Jackie to not accept the beans. I’ll snag them from ya if you’d like? Grant it I’m a scientist n think Jackie is full of it… buuuttt… I can use said beans in the future to trick someone. Ideally someone like Jackie actually..
@Davis Worth Yet everyone else pardoned my ignorance and answered my question in great detail HOURS ago…
@Zman44444 😀
the ukrainians are doing this to their people and the russians are being blamed…but cnn never lies…why dont you try thinking …not to o hard you may have an aneurysm…and if you got the shot it is just a matter of time
This is beyond horrible, too many innocent people are dying, all because a monster from hell wants to control half the world; to the people of Ukraine, I admire your courage and patriotism, sending you my thoughts and prayers, you are all national heros….
God bless you all…
@Kaminak collateral damage, huh? Imagine someone saying that when it’s your kids caught in that explosion; sick people like you are a HUGE part of the reason there’s so much hate in the world…
@Gerry Donohoe 2 @Kaminak is not a human being, he’s just a child hater who loves dictators…
@Danny Neelz that’s a lie…
@Mr. Foggy @Kaminak hates people, especially children, but they love dictators…
@Mike Kelley it’s not actually look at the price of gas we buy oil from Russia
Be grateful that you have your family close at hand. Tell them you love them often, even if you dont always get along. We see before our very eyes that they can be gone in a blink of an eye and well never again get the chance. So sad to see an entire family gone so suddenly. Slava Ukraini. May Putin burn in hell.
Putin will burn in hell for sure with his brother Hitler.
As horrible as it is, the world MUST see this, including and ESPECIALLY the people of Russia.
@ABADIA334 that’s not how its going to work. They will have internet, but it’s going to be limited and monitored, something like what china has now.
@Red Ross I don’t think that happened. One can wonder in the back of there head. Taken in all wars and even how the Americans have tested diseases or nuclear explosions on its own people. Other countries have as well throughout history. But Ukraine is a community more or less and that type of stuff doesn’t happen in communities. It’s just not correct math or in the laws of nature when dealing with community oriented situations.
who shot? why no funnel? the fence didn’t fall down, the flowers on the monument didn’t blow away?
Some are seeing it. All the oligarchs are seeing it. This is as much their doing as his. Together they are the enablers of war crimes for years now. Each Yacht is painted in blood. We let them get away with it. Greed, from Swiss banks to New York real estate and wherever else they have stashed money and purchased assets. Eventually all Russians will see this. Putin and his associates have put themselves up there with the worst war criminals in history. Ukrainians are the freedom fighters that the rest of the world needs to support at all costs. More than Democracy is on the line.
I agree, it literally made me sick at my stomach. You are right though, these accounts should be played on every station in every country. I was alive in the 60’s and watched the Viet Nam war on the evening news until people started to say enough, and put enough pressure on until they ended the war.
This is not only horrific it is simply monstrous.
and how do define israel’s occupation of Palestine. Where israeli soldiers continue to kill men women and children and take palestinian land and homes on a daily basis.
@Mr Express are you trying to pull a whataboutism
@Master Blaster It’s just Russian trolls, I wouldn’t bother. Somehow thousands of accounts come up with the same talking points and switch them every few days in sync, and usually don’t reply to any responses to them. Just there to sow dissent, it’s kinda desperate and pathetic, especially as it never works.
@Kaiodenic You are right, way too many Russian trolls. 🤭 I should have known better.
Horrible! Absolutely horrible! The world needs to see this, expose them for the monsters they are! My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine❤.
It’s OK when the US does it.
What monsters? for all you know Ukrainian forces may have launched that mortar… Cameras ready to go afterall.
Show me the video of the people lunching the mortar.
Nobody is innocent. Dictator leading russian army or the neonazi groups in ukraine, normal folk is suffering cause of idiots
This is horrible.
It is as horrible as the OBAMA- BIDEN drone strikes that killed 324 civilians (including many children) during the OBAMA-BIDEN administration.
It is as horrible as the 8 children killed in Afghanistan by BIDEN forces during the military pullout from that country.
PUTIN and OBAMA and BIDEN should all be tried and executed for the killing of innocent civilians during the leadership of their countries.
Its heartbreaking seeing children dying, families torn apart, people becoming homeless..all this because of one dictator…God sees all…
And heartbreaking that it’s still happening in so many places that right wing capitalist channel CNN completely ignores, like Yemen and Palestine and Ethiopia!
@Owen Mersk whataboutery 🙄
God sees all and doesnt raise a finger?
@ᚨᛉᚨᛉᛖᛚ because there is no god. If there is they’re probably Aliens that created this place, but my guess is it’s just all natural and happened by chance and happened all over the universe too.
@Owen Mersk does not justify this. Putin has crossed so many lines now.
Lets all take a moment to reckonize a a true hero in this war ..POLAND ..Poland you have opened your borders to these people and assisting on so many levels ..one can take a step back in time to the year 1939 when your people also were attacked becoming refugees …THANK YOU FOR THIS POLAND
Poland is showing greatness, eu is cheering at Poland , and supporting.
Don’t forget, too that it was Russia as well as Germany that invaded Poland back in September 1939.
Polish people always had my respect. I had a HS electronics teacher who was apart of the Solidarity Movement. He made a radio out of scratch while he and his fellow student-protesters were surrounded in a campus building so that they could broadcast to the outside world they were not giving in and staying strong. He is now part of the presitigious Mensa Society and a top 5 favorite teacher amongst our school to this day.
Poland is a nation of some humble, yet very proud people with a solid sense of integrity and honor. I am inspired by them.
I am a senior citizen American with life-threatening medical conditions. I would gladly trade my life for one of those children or their parents so that they could live. The inhumanity of this situation is inconceivable.
@Jonathan Boullion Don’t be ridiculous. USA is the one who threatened nuclear war and it is not going to save the world. Putin is. Putin should be given a Nobel peace price for taking very expensive precautions in order to ensure minimal civilian casualties. Putin is a saint compared to all those motherfucking US presidents who terrorized, tortured, and murdered millions upon millions of innocent and defenseless men, women, and children civilians in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. USA sucks.
May the love and the peace of Jesus be with us.
@Jonathan Boullion LOL !!! Friendship ??? Wtf is that ??? If you don’t want war, surrender. It’s that simple. But wars are great for business in USA, so no, you are not allowed to surrender. Uncle Sam will not send troops or impose a no fly zone. You are on your own, sucker !!!
May the love and the peace of Jesus be with us.
@Konstancja Seifried Peace was not a choice when NATO, USA are pointing a loaded gun aimed at your temple. Besides, the Nazis in Ukraine can surrender and save lives. USA is not sending troops or imposing a no fly zone. You are on your own, sucker !!!
May the love and the peace of Jesus be with us.
I think you may have hit on something there. I’m 66, so middle aged, maybe if they had to convince us middle aged folk to go fight the wars, there would be a lot less wars.
@C Mont Awww, thanks! Love and hugs to you too! 😁🤗❤💙💛❤
Horrifying , horrfic and barbarian. A crime against humanity. Stay strong, Ukranians.Stay safe.
Fighting nazis is messy work.
@Putin’s Liberation Army and trump supports Putin 😥🤦♀️🤦♂️
I hope the trump cult open their eyes and dump trump the Nazi for good 👎
@Putin’s Liberation Army nazis?? Would you please stop this bullshit reason! If anything, Putin is using neo-nazi groups… And nothing justifies killing innocent people
@Putin’s Liberation Army Let’s arrange to meet and I will show you just how messy fighting can get, especially for gutless cowards like yourself.
@Putin’s Liberation Army Indeed, you seem to weasel your way everywhere no matter how much we try to fight you.
People take life easily but do not understand the hardships of a loss if they haven’t experienced it themselves. There is a simple saying: What goes around comes around. If one is prepared to take a life they instantly forfeit the rights of their own life and such a price must be paid in full. People created the Human Rights to ensure the security and prosperity of human kind. Abandon those values and a dark future awaits us all.
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!..😭💔🇺🇦🙏
This is horrible.
It is as horrible as the OBAMA- BIDEN drone strikes that killed 324 civilians (including many children) during the OBAMA-BIDEN administration.
It is as horrible as the 8 children killed in Afghanistan by BIDEN forces during the military pullout from that country.
PUTIN and OBAMA and BIDEN should all be tried and executed for the killing of innocent civilians during the leadership of their countries.
@mark croydon Mistakes casualties are not the same as Intentional Murder.
for example trump killed over 500,000 Americans with Covid negligence 💀🤧💀🤒🤧💀💀💀 trump intentionally let them die a HORRIBLE DEATH in ventilators 👎
trump said is a HOAX, “I like to play it down”
“no masks”
and all died 💀🤧💀🤧🤧🤒💀
This is heartbreaking. The dog screaming out in pain somehow made it even worse. This is insane that they are targeting civilians and trying to destroy their ways out. My heart goes out to them.
Putin will burn in HELL 🔥🔥🔥🔥
They’re not animals, animals are innocent creatures. They’re monsters, they’re the devil reincarnated. That poor poor family. All just minding their own business. And then to also see that dog get dragged off on the left side of the screen and it’s horrific screams of pain. People aren’t the only ones being killed but also all the innocent animals, peoples pets, possibly farms. It’s all so horrible and sad. So much loss of life of all types. It breaks my heart and makes me so angry at the same time. I wish we could go in and take them all out but that would mean nuclear war on America.