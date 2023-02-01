Ukrainian soldier recalls being attacked by Russia’s Wagner Group February 1, 2023 61 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
These Wagner tactics are exactly the same tactics we finns encountered during the winter war in 1939-1940 against the USSR. Every soldier was given a ration of vodka before they started their attack into finnish lines and positions. Their losses were so huge, wave after wave, that the reserved vodka rations for the fallen soldiers were consumed by an ever diminishing number of survivors which led to so called “zombie attacks” by the soviets. History clearly repeats itself.
@asmaa zarouali Wagner has about 10k trained and 30-40k inmates , they use the inmates as disposable , wave after wave to breach the defense line, later the trained ones come… wtf are you talking about ??? Plenty drone footage dead Russians and pow testimonies .
@wyskass NKVD had same job , WWII .. Stalin is, at least, partially responsible for the millions of dead soviets in WWII
They are way better from neo nazi Ukrainians
Putin: “If the world would simply let us invade sovereign nations without interfering, we wouldn’t have all these problems.”
@mikey jordan and so let Ukrainian neo nazi militia keep killing Russian speakers? Gtfu
Putin should be drugged and sent out front with the rest!!!!
Good observation and We can for 🇺🇦
@FV lol you must be watching cnn,bbc?
@Mark Smith you had me untill you said Ukraine is Russian. Cant be further from the truth. Tou have no idea about our genetic makeup.
What isn’t being discussed is one of the reasons for the wave attacks. That it’s not all out of stupidity (though don’t be fooled, a lot of stupid decisions are also being made). They are using the prisoners and others as cannon fodder. To soak up all the bullets and artillery. The more highly trained Wagner units are usually in reserve (though not always). With each wave, they are trying to map out Ukrainian positions and exhaust them before hitting them with artillery to try and make holes. Then the more “elite” wagner try to exploit those holes, usually at night. Of course, sometimes it is just stupid wave attacks, too.
But either way, that’s why it’s imperative that we support the Ukrainians with material. Not just more ammunition but also with things like night vision and thermals.
bullets are cheap, we can send millions and millions of bullets. Human capital eventually runs out. We have already sent 104 million small arms ammunition to UKraine , and we have hundreds of millions more where that came from.
@C Giles Nope. Better to fortify positions heavily with multiple lines – thats a “defence in depth”. Then kill everything that moves up front of that line. This is a verdun style battle – where the germans tried to break the french army by achiveing a 3 to 1 casualty ratio. The germans never got past 1 for 1 but it caused so much damage to the french army that they mass mutinied in 1917 (forcing british forces into a series of disastrous offensives to take pressure off the french part of the line). That was because the french rotated their entire army through verdun, while the germans kept one army at verdun from 1916.
The russians are trying to get around the problem of having a 1 to 1 or less casualty rate by sacrificing men they dont put any value on. They use those to probe then target their artillery and attacks. The counter is to keep your front line lightly held with a mobile support in the second line – standard western front ww1 trench tactics. The slight difference is that drones are able to locate positions and theres less need for reconnaisance probes.
you get it clearly as I have ever heard it stated yet .. out … Slava Ukraine .
@Playinglifeoneasy yeah the Nazis thought that amphetamine was a panacea. Hitler was hopped up on it. It’s one of the (many) reasons for the effectiveness of the Blitzkrieg as well as the subsequent collapse of the German line (exhausted, burned out troops and undersupplied front lines, for example)
It would be nice to to have a documentary or at least a news report on what’s going on with the Ukrainian prisons/ police force the in the war zone
Next year Putin is going to brag about how low their prison population is.
Lol its a win win for Putin regardless
and how they improved trade with Iran
Next year … Putin will be dead. Even his own people want him GONE!
Unemployment rate too
Putin said last week they are going to use prison labor to build tanks due to labor shortage caused by the war. Convicts building T-62 tanks that were designed over 60 years ago, what can go wrong?
To USA gerals, why are MK-19 not being given to Ukraine in the thousands of actual MK-19. Out of any weapons ammunition the easiest to increase production MK-19. This will allow Ukraine infantry to handle wave attack.
I have been asking about this myself. Mark 30 or Mark 19 grenade launchers on bradley or strykers will stop these attacks. GE minigun, .50 caliber machine gun and SAW weapons with 50,000 rounds of ammo are needed
He who fights and runs away lives to fight another day. Ukrainian soldiers don’t despair if you have to retreat after killing a great number of putin’s henchmen. If you survive and kill them they will eventually run out of henchmen to throw at you!!! 👌🙏👍👌🙏👍
Ukraine will fight to the end.
Otherwise they will have to suffer from russian regime forever.
I grew up in Poland 🇵🇱 in 60’s next to
Russian army camp. I’m very very happy to have US army to protect Poland now.
Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦
I’m US citizen since 80’s from LA
*Shocking that a human being could be called “expendable”* 😳😢
Humans have been called that for thousands of years by their leaders…. across the globe… your surprise runs against every single day of the human experience.
IS THE WORLD DUMB AND FOOL ENOUGH TO BELIEVE THAT THE ULTRA BILLIONAIRE DICTATOR HAS THE GUTS AND BALLS TO BURN HIS BIMBOS, HIS CHILDREN, HIS GRAND CHILDREN, HIS FAMILY, HIS POWER AND MORE IMPORTANTLY HIS WEALTH AMOUNTING TO HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS HE STOLE FROM HIS PEOPLE WITH NUCLEAR WAR IF HIS BLIND MINIONS ARE DEFEATED IN THE OCCUPIED TERRITORY????
When u fight with a mad man who is immune from pain it’s advised to fight him while breaking his bones and hitting his vital organs so that u disable him
Brilliant idea! ( I think they already know this.)
According to the youtuber Perun, Wagner uses convict cannon fodder to test Ukrainian defenses and find weaknesses (which often gets them killed), and when a weak area is discovered they send actual trained soldiers to exploit it.
@Tobias Martinsen it brings results. They are on verge of capturing bahmut.
@Goerge 1999 The results are mixed, as, even if they do capture Bahkmut, it would be almost after a year. And they are yet to capture it. So that tactic brings some results, but the magnitude of it is questionable.
@Goerge 1999 How much have the russians lost since the start of the war, just because they gain a few citys/villages does not mean anything if the war keeps going on Russia will lose, and thats a good thing
@Tobias Martinsen of course it doesnt mean anything. I just said that the tactic with the convicts has bring some results in bahmut. Why some people like you feel threatend every time someone says that russians are gaining some ground? I didnt claim that they are winning. It is a war,sometimes you lose ground,sometimes you gain.
@Tobias Martinsen Ukraine has already lost. The Russians have not really taken it up yet. I was in Moscow a month ago. It seems that no one knows about the war with Ukraine, everyone lives as usual.
God be with Ukraine.
Poland already sends fighter jets to Ukraine as donation but names them as “spare parts”. german government promised to send 14 Leo2 but good news is that germany have 550 Leopard2 tanks that should be sent to help Ukraine, even more germany have 140 fighter jets that should be sent to help Ukraine.
Meanwhile there is a way people can aid direct in 🇺🇦 medical or drones official Ukraine at because we can 💙💛 Share
Nothing, the Russians will burn everything. Like on the Kursk Bulge.
When Vietnam went to war with the Chinese, Vietnam had one of the largest war hardened and experienced armys in the world and many of their soldiers mentioned how the Chinese sent wave upon wave of their soldiers at the Vietnamese. In the nonfiction book “One Crowded Hour” which was told by an implaced war photographer that stacks of fallen Chinese got so high they fighting took place among these mounds. The Vietnamese as war hardened as they were from years of batting the French and Americans were shocked at this new style of warfare. Its worth a read.
And when you American invaded in Vietnam you did a lot of things to turn the war around i bet if the Russian used orange gas on Ukraine it would be world news
Great point and post. What is forgotten too is the low intensity conflict between Vietnamese Nationalists and Japanese occupying forces in WW2. The Russians also used human wave attacks in the Winter War and WW2. Taking heavy infantry casualties has always been accepted as part of Soviet/Russian military doctrine. The Chinese also had heavy infantry casualties when they used human wave attacks in the Korean War.
Heyyyyyyyyyyyyy Hurry for physical gold stay away from virtual gold mess Rssia Ukrine war may go global………………………………….
They did the same thing in Korea many attempts to overrun the United coalition some successful others not so. One example is the battle of Yultong which was was repelled.
“Whoever has Truth on their side, God is with them.” — Alexander Nevsky
“Life truly is a boomerang. What you give, you get.” — Dale Carnegie
“You reap what you sow.” — To experience the same kind of things that one has caused other people to experience.
Hail..Ukraine..be Blessed..now and Forever..🙏🙏🙏
Russia is not facing NATO, it is facing only Ukraine. It is true that individual member states of NATO and many others are providing modern weaponry to Ukraine, just as Russia is receiving weapons from Iran and North Korea and financial support from China and India.
@Trever Mcdonald: TY for setting the record straight against those who insist on fostering a false narrative…
Imagine losing 40-50% of your entire elite forces units within 7 months of a war you started and still thinking you should send in more guys with little to no training.
Plot for most wars…
@Nicole Obermajer not really. Elite forces might take some losses, but not 50% in only 7 months