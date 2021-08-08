United States leaving Tokyo with most gold; Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics up next | USA TODAY

U.S. women's indoor volleyball and women's basketball wrapped up Olympics with gold. 2022 Beijing Games are six months away and many questions remain.
» We've rounded up all of our Olympics videos in one place for easy viewing. Check it out: …
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#Volleyball #Basketball #WNBA #Olympics #Beijing2022
35 comments
Congratulations USA
from philippines
Awesome Teams. Congrats
to USA!!
Congrats to USA!!
BIG CONGRATS TO USA UR #1 .
Yes yes…
Congratulations to the USA for winning maximum number of gold medals in 10m swimming, 20m swimming, 50m swimming, 100m swimming, 150m swimming, 200m swimming, 250m swimming, 300m swimming, 350m swimming, 500m swimming, 800m swimming, 1000m swimming, 1500m swimming, and relay swimming…
Otherwise China would have topped the medals chart…
Well Done JAPAN..
Human rights linked to Olympics ? WTF US wake up Olympic is about sports .
Exploitation of residents from certain countries violates UN human rights laws. Simple.
Time has come to say Sayanora to Tokyo!
congratulations to all the Olympians around the world especially to my fellow Americans
Congratulations to the USA for winning maximum number of gold medals in 10m swimming, 20m swimming, 50m swimming, 100m swimming, 150m swimming, 200m swimming, 250m swimming, 300m swimming, 350m swimming, 500m swimming, 800m swimming, 1000m swimming, 1500m swimming, and relay swimming…
Otherwise China would have topped the medals chart…
Congrats to the United States of America!
Congratulations to the USA for winning maximum number of gold medals in 10m swimming, 20m swimming, 50m swimming, 100m swimming, 150m swimming, 200m swimming, 250m swimming, 300m swimming, 350m swimming, 500m swimming, 800m swimming, 1000m swimming, 1500m swimming, and relay swimming…
Otherwise China would have topped the medals chart…
congrats to united states. But I’m also glad that Hong Kong had won the united states per capita medal tally.
Per capita: Hong Kong no.30 , usa no. 50, China 78, India no. 100
Congratulation USA an overall Tokyo Olympic 2021 champion!!! You surpassed China and you gave them a toe to toe competition!!!
. Congratulation China and Japan as well, impressive olympic venue.
phillipino butters up usa china japan at same time becomes anti-china and lapdogs of west..disgrace for Asia as an asian country
Bet you didn’t feel so hot a few days ago. Maybe you were sour graping too.
But they didn’t Hong Kong in per capita medal tally. Hong Kong is ranked no.30 in the world, while usa is ranked no. 50. Hong Kong has beaten both usa and China. Also China had only 423 atheletes, compared to usa 613, Hong Kong 50, Japan 552,
Go team USA
! Best country in the world because of the DIVERSITY of our people and the AMERICAN FIGHTING SPIRIT AND OPPORTUNITY TO CHASE OUR DREAMS!
Lol
GOD BLESS THE WORLD!
OLYMPICS IS ABOUT HUMANITY COMING TOGETHER AND EXPRESSING RESPECT AND LOVE FOR THE MOST TALENTED CHAMPION WHATEVER COUNTRY THEY COME FROM! LOVE IS WHAT ITS ALL ABOUT!
I enjoyed reading all the naysayer articles when China was leading gold. They accused the U.S. of winning “participation trophies” of silver and bronze. First off, Olympics medals are all to be respected. Second, the naysayers were just wrong in every way. No worries, they’ll resume their bitter hatred for something else shortly.
Exactly , all medals Counts
What a comeback by the USA! Congratulations from PH
Not really. This is USA worse performance since 2008 losing to China. This time they lost 16 out 17 days from Chinese 423 athlete’s vs America’s 623. By per capita. Hong Kong is ranked 30 in the world, United States no. 50, China no. 78, India is ranked last bottom 100.
Thank you Japan and all the athletes and their team support staff for a memorable Olympic games.God Speed.
Congrats to the US!!! You guys proved that you are truly legends!
Yah.. Congratulations to the USA for winning maximum number of gold medals in 10m swimming, 20m swimming, 50m swimming, 100m swimming, 150m swimming, 200m swimming, 250m swimming, 300m swimming, 350m swimming, 500m swimming, 800m swimming, 1000m swimming, 1500m swimming, and relay swimming…
Otherwise China would have topped the medals chart…
Legends. This was the worse usa olympic since 2008 when China 51 Gold and america 38 gold. China 2021 send only 423 athletes verses america 613 athletes still China won 16 out of 17 days. Also by per capita medals Hong Kong (no.30) win both China (no.78) and america (no.50)
God bless all Team USA esp. USA women. Women won more than men.
Ik! The women can in clutch at the last moment
The USA has to fix its infrastructure and stop wasting money and rebuild the economy and help the citizens. Long live USA.
Congratulations to the USA for winning maximum number of gold medals in 10m swimming, 20m swimming, 50m swimming, 100m swimming, 150m swimming, 200m swimming, 250m swimming, 300m swimming, 350m swimming, 500m swimming, 800m swimming, 1000m swimming, 1500m swimming, and relay swimming…
Otherwise China would have topped the medals chart…
CONGRATULATIONS USA OLYMPIC TEAM. SO PROUD OF ALL OF YOU. GOD BLESS YOU GUYS.
I remember seeing a lot of trash talk when China was leading now it’s a little quiet from them.