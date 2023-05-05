Recent Post
Very simply, if the United States had green-lit such an act AND, the Ukrainians had carried it out, I PROMISE A THOUSAND TIMES ON MY LIFE THAT THE DRONE WOULD NOT HAVE HAD A FIRECRACKER AS IT’S PAYLOAD AS YOU HAVE WITNESSED HERE. Jesus, that we even see fit to debunk the claim lends it legitimacy it does not deserve.
@GT500 yes Russia is still in the Ukrain. And most of them are staying to fertiliser it .😅😅😅
@big easy Russia’s losses are 1 to 7-8. Потери России составляют 1 к 7-8.
@Алексей Лукьянов Um, I didn’t ask any questions. Go ahead and tuck your tail and run, just like Russia did when they left Afghanistan. I’m withholding your participation award. Эм, я не задавал никаких вопросов. Давай, подожми хвост и беги, как это сделала Россия, когда ушла из Афганистана. Я отказываюсь от вашей награды за участие.
Ukraine has every right to attack military positions inside Russia.
What a bizzare war with one sides hands tied
@TCK what’s wrong with french fries? Don’t you know it’s potato? and don’t you eat them constantly with your cheese burgers and isn’t that part of the reason why the US is the fattest/unhealthiest country in the world??
@TCK
Im grateful for all my food. Unlike yourself, who just puts out your hand and complains that its not full enough.
@TCK
Im half Irish, BTW
*REPORTED*
HONEST HEADLINE:
Kremlin attacks Kremlin, promises retribution against Ukraine – blames United States.
“We live in fictional times”
– Louis Black
@me it’s the cooler way😎!🇺🇸😁
I think in Russia are resistances at work, partisans who are specialized in guerilla tactics. Those trains that are blown up, are their work. Also in Crimea I’m sure these partisans are active.
Only the forelock is visible and the yellow-blue underpants are visible. In extreme cases, a criminal element is used by the recruitment method.
yes, probably from inside Russia some anti-Russian resistance. My thoughts exactly. I don’t know why people don’t see it as most obvious because its way easier to launch drone from inside Russia, less chance to be detected.
Sweat saves blood. It was my old unit’s motto. Glad to see all the training .
Does any blood flow to your brain PVT DA ?
@Matt26 Ahem, well Matt, I could ask the same of you. Do you think before you type or just parrot lines you heard from someone on facebook?
Looks as if the “attack on the Kremlin” was nothing more than a young Russian drone hobbyist putting a “firecracker” on the dome!
I WAS GONNA SAY AN M-80 LOL. I FART BIGGER LOL. PUTLER IS SCARED. LOL
@Hardstyle818It was a “poot of smoke”. lol
Sight? Or site? They mean sight, no?
Sight* for sure
Cyte.
This is almost certainly a false flag stunt. This was otherwise the lamest, most ineffective “assassination attempt” ever seen. It barely even damaged the roof. More than justification, it’s certainly an attempt to rally domestic support by showing their landmark seen in all parades as being attacked. Yet conveniently not damaged. It’s really pathetic.
Russia kids…
It is, it was really a “false flag” attack… the “flag” still standing… lol!!
Don’t forget the imediate, th th the americans did this. Lol, i would expect at lewst a hellfire
What was the unusual location?? Or did you mean “sight”?? Sad that journalists can’t spell if so…how do you keep a journal??
If in fact it was not a false flag operation, it looked like Russian resistance fighters were targeting the flag on top of the Kremlin and missed my a few meters.
It would have been beautifully symbolic if it happened. The sloppiness made it look like the russian military did it, but maybe flying a drone that precisely is more difficult than I would think.
The missile that shots down the drone comes literally out of nowhere 🤔
that should say *sight* in the video title. not “site”.
Yeah lol
The sheer amount of approving and cheering comments by ordinary Russians under videos about the atrocities committed against civilians and prisoners of war in Ukraine were no less shocking to Ukrainians than the war itself.
We somehow got used to the war, but the realization of who we have been living next to all this time without even knowing it is still terrifying.
Those barbarians called themselves our brothers.
Imagine what they would do to you, who they call their enemies, if you let them.
Not supplying weapons to Ukraine under the pretext of achieving an early peace would be like allowing a violator to violate his victim in order to end the violence as soon as possible.
*You are welcome to spread this message if you agree
Amen to this!
@Jen Kem bots’ job is to create appearance of mass support for russia, not to make russians look like animls. So no, they are ordinary russians.
Some people are idiots and just support hate. But then you got us way in the back watching ✊🏿 don’t worry evil will pay
Unusual site?
Site (noun)
1. an area of ground on which a town, building, or monument is constructed.
“the proposed site of a hydroelectric dam”
2. a website.
“the site has no ads and is not being promoted with banners”
Sight (verb)
1. manage to see or observe (someone or something); catch an initial glimpse of.
“tell me when you sight London Bridge”
2. take aim by looking through the sights of a gun
We all feel some of your pain, but not fully as you do love to Ukraine ❤❤❤❤
@ 4:18, can someone explain what is going on? Dude is training, throws a grenade (I assume) ducks down but something blows up like 8 feet in front of him. Then he pops back up. Is the explosive already preset in an exact position? I’d be mad as hell if someone threw that bomb. 😅😅
By the way, in the video at the beginning – the downing of a bayraktar over Kiev by Ukrainian air defense. According to reports from the Ukrainian media, control over the drone was lost and it was decided to shoot it down, the falling debris led to a fire.
Nominated right away for this year’s Oscar, great acting.