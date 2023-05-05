Recent Post
58 comments
Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦 is in my heart
You never even heard of Ukraine before this started.
Glory to the very brave little Ukraine.
Sure usa
Ukraine not so small but when it comes to spirit in there hearts they are simply top of the mountain. Slava Ukraine
@Canadian Beef well, it is a live fire training exercise, so yeah
U CAN DO IT, U-KRAINE!!!
Exactly! 💙💛
💙 🌻
*Glory to Russia*
Geez! May the forth be with the Ukraine!
The “Force” will be with Ukraine.
Little correction to the video. This armored vehicle is an YPR 765, produced and used in the Netherlands. Ukraine received several hundreds of them.
@Canadian Beef LOL, no.
I thought it looked like a bastard love child of a Marder and M113… makes sense that it’s Dutch
@Canadian Beef you mean the russian vehicles? you’re right. you see the philippines UT-25 m113 IFV? that same m113 of ukraine can be equipped with those, turning russian vehicles into scrap metal and put on display in the capital
@Ash Birk😂😂
*_”When the righteous prosper, the city rejoices;_*
*_when the wicked perish, there are shouts of joy.”_*
– Prov 11:10
*_🇺🇦 Slava Ukraine !! 🇺🇦_*
@kelpdude Replace them with what, Putin Puppets? Check out ninotchka, you’ve earned your ruble.
Why did Putin attack the flagpole on top of the Kremlin? 🤣🤣
@Green Bay ok boomer
Answer. Because it was a false flagpole operation.
One thing is undisputable: the Ukrainians have balls. May they be victorious.
Да! Слава Украине!
Gotta love those good’ole M113s.
From Vietnam all the way into the conflicts of the 21st century, still going strong.
Reliable and versatile machines. May they serve Ukrainians well.
🇺🇸❤🇺🇦💪
I’ve seen M113’s pull off successful assaults on Russians, but better hope they have extra armor on it. Their armor can be penetrated by anything bigger than a 7.62x54r, a common machine gun round.
Is that one of the upgrade m113 donated by Netherlands I think
@Pascal Vellinga yes but aren’t they designed or built on the 113 chassis
The aluminum “armor” of the M113 isnt exactly confidence inspiring. But you gotta work with what you have and any vehicle that isnt a pickup is a good combat vehicle.
These are not M113s but former Dutch DAF YPR APCs loosely based on the M113 design.
I die a defending my country, it’s ok. Man, war for the existence of their country and families really is so different from other types of conflicts. These young Ukrainians are an inspiration. SLAVA UKRAINE! Wishing you all a return to your lives & families from the USA.
@Just Aguy Mate let me make this quite clear you obviously you get all of your information your information of the wrong sources. Again do yourself a favour and actually go watch people with opposing views
@Charlie Watts Do you think that Canadian beef is on your side?
Slava Ukraine. We need to help this country overcome evil.
I agree
All the way!
God Bless Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. From the USA.
@Green Bay Weird how tots and pears are the only thing you people can offer to shooting victims, instead of actually doing something to stop it from happening.
@Green Bay
How you know! Do we need to tell you!!!
LIKE A HERO. Fk yeah man. Man – wish I could speak to all of Ukraine for a hot second just to say – YOU PEOPLE MAKE ME PROUD TO BE A HUMAN. Inspiring stuff.
Why dont you go there and help them fight? 🤪 you cared and want them to win right? Lmao!
You should check what you’ve typed before posting.If you wanna “fight” Putin’s social site cronies,you should follow the Top News, The Pioneer, Daily Brief T T, ANKA Daily News, Military Minds, Daily Mail, The Sun, William Spaniel, Reporting from Ukraine, Hindustan Times & Times Radio channels. The Hindustan Times channel is nonsensical, though.
Wise man you are 😅
When you get some stupid people dying for you 🤣 westerns are smart sometimes
My heart goes out to Ukraine, the best of the best, fight for freedom
z
Thank God we have Russia. All glory to Russia. For freedom and democracy. FREE DONBASS AND CRIMEA from fascists and Nazis!!
These soldiers are incredibly brave men and women. My heart is with them ❤ 🇺🇦 🇨🇦
The woman is in dubai, uk and Us selling their onlyfans
I haven’t seen a woman here
She is so smart and kind.
I am so unbelievably impressed by these Ukrainians and their training. They are looking, sounding, acting, and moving more and more like a coalition force multiplier group. If all the teams are training and working like these guys, the Russians have everything to be worried about. The Russians simply have no chance. #slavaukraini
@Victor Monte no. i am just aware of what is really going on there.
Yep, Ukraine is like “Help! We’re winning! Help, help!!” ha ha ha ha ha ha
@SimulacronX well they need help with winning better than russia aski g for help to lose which they are!
my prayers for every kid, teen, Yung person, for mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters
🎉🎉🎉🎉 Ukrainians our heroes. Prayers always ❤
The sheer amount of approving and cheering comments by ordinary Russians under videos about the atrocities committed against civilians and prisoners of war in Ukraine were no less shocking to Ukrainians than the war itself.
We somehow got used to the war, but the realization of who we have been living next to all this time without even knowing it is still terrifying.
Those barbarians called themselves our brothers.
Imagine what they would do to you, who they call their enemies, if you let them.
Not supplying weapons to Ukraine under the pretext of achieving an early peace would be like allowing a violator to violate his victim in order to end the violence as soon as possible.
*You are welcome to spread this message if you agree
pootin and all his supporters will be punished for eternity 🙏