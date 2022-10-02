61 comments

  1. Deep condolences to all mother, father, children and family who lost their lives in this war. Slava Ukraine🇺🇦🇺🇦

    2. and also deep condolences to the people in donabs and other cities whom got genocided by ukraine and nato and the west and usa for 8 years

  2. So sad to see young men on both sides dying…..none of them or their families deserve this. Their poor families

    4. @Spencer Rex not that I’m aware of. The point being what? Is Iraq sovereign? Afghanistan?

    2. @Сталинский советский
      No more Soviet Union, no more Soviet army… Now we could miss the USSR , with Polit Buro and KGB under its control . Now KGB😱💀☠💀rules and has kidnapped Russia🇷🇺

    3. Reminiscent of Churchill’s speech: “… to ride out the storm of war. If necessary for years. If necessary… Alone”

  5. On behalf of the Ukrainians, thank you general, thank you America, Britain, Poland and many more friends in the world for your help and support. We will never forget 🙌
    Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦

    2. Lol the nuclear power planet made buy russian in the soviet error when the soviet finshed the russian left it there in ukrain

  7. Given Russia’s competence shown so far, if they did launch a tactical nuke against Ukraine, they’d probably hit Belarus by accident.

    2. But the new study 📖 shows a more positive 🤏🙌🏻👈🙌🏻👈

    3. @Sancho @h g is engaging in wishful thinking. His comments about Austin reflect what he wants to be true and what he wants us to believe. He doesn’t want him to be in power, so he declares it to us.

  11. general I.austin has a very clear mind and I bet is somebody, who is capable himself to view the whole situation due to his experience.nize to listen to as well.bravo.best US-DS since I was born.

  12. When a superior force has to threaten the use of nuclear weapons…You’re losing and losing pretty bad.

  15. I LIKE Mr. Austin!!!! He is a NO B$ kinda guy, and recognizes when a country is using what they are getting, in a smart and effective way.
    Slava Ukraine!!!

  16. I think its honestly extremely naive to think Russia is bluffing or to not take them seriously.

  17. Mr. Austin rocks! My hero! Thank you, USA, for your enormous help and support – it’s greatly appreciated and put to the good use. Ukraine will win!

  19. I like the fact that Secretary of Defense Austin did not reveal any of our strategic plans. You can be assured that we have some.

  20. I said it once in the beginning and I’ll say it again Mr Lloyd Austin is the right man for the job at the right time. May God continue to bless you Mr Austin.

