There will be many accidents on the scene during the war.
@LotsOfFun youd be smart enough not to make comments on political stuff if youre currently serving thats all.
1:17 “looked like.” Can’t CONFIRM that was the same person out of thousands of people. 🤦🏾♂️
Close enough.
I would like to have a chat with that battalion commander. I heard about this earlier tonight from my brother – a retired US Army Colonel. He is furious, saying that if it was his command, and he could not get any answers about whether they could engage, he would order his men to do so and risk the consequences. I can’t judge that commander without knowing more about what happened, but on the surface, it seems as if he was willing to risk the lives of his men and everyone else on that base rather than make a risky decision.
It is called LOAC. There is a reason for it. And It was chaotic, you want to tell me this sniper saw this person with 100 percent certainty? I doubt it, just like a police officer thinks he sees a gun on an unarmed person. At least enemy combatants have protections us citizens don’t. It about time we have LOAC in the states.
This whole story is suspect and just a distraction to elicit an emotional response……to get click and views.
That Battalion commander sounds like Capt. Sobel.
@Dorian Moore that would illegal. eg murder
There is an ROE…. save your b.s.
This debacles was and still is heartbreaking. Our Military, the ones who have always (as a whole) put other lives before their life, were hung out to dry. This Debacle never should have happened but unfortunately it did. My humblest condolences to the families who lost their family members during this horrifying event, my humblest condolences to the Military members who came back with their disabled bodies, my humblest condolences to all of our military personnel who physically had to endure the pain of this debacle and my humblest condolences to every Military Member and Retired Military personnel who saw this debacle on live television. May their leaders in the Pentagon realize what they did wrong. Our President cannot bring those deceased back to life, erase the injuries our survivors came home with, nor erase the pain that the Military Personnel and their families carry every day in their live. The only good thing that can come from this fatal debacle that every person in the Pentagon and the White House fails to allow something like this to happen again.
Maybe you should call up all the generals and commanders of hot zone areas and tell them how to do their jobs. Be sure to tell them of your vast combat experience from watching Steven Seagal movies.
That has to hurt even more considering this could have been prevented.
Yeah. If only Trump did not pull out troops who could have been there to organize and defend the actual withdrawal.
If the succeeding admin didn’t withdraw, MORE AMERICANS would have suffered BEING OUTNUMBERED THERE.
Wow, how many snipers can pick a man out of a panicked crowd of thousands? Amazing testimony.
@Ollie Ox this is why these kinds of foreign entanglements will always be a mess. There is no clean way to conduct these kinds of operations.
Exactly.
only takes one, Doofus.
RoE for the military are often too timid. Better to leave situational calls to those IN the situation.
After hearing these f*ckng stories, over and over throughout the years, coupled with witnessing firsthand how our government has continously and consistently CHOSEN to treat these brave men/women, even AFTER putting their lives in danger multiple times, is the exact reason I cried every single night while my 19yr old son was at MCRD San Diego. I was never happier than the day I received a letter from him stating that he was being separated due to some medical issue regarding his vision/eyesight. I would’ve been even prouder had he made it, but I’d have been a nervous wreck the rest of his military career!!
I am still extremely proud, he tried hard, did his best, and it was of no fault of his own that he was discharged.
It kills me to think these young adults often get into the military with a sense of pride and purpose. And they get spit out damaged, broken and usually left to depend on themselves to try and become whole again. Sadly, an overwhelming amount do not make it!!
As a Vietnamese from the South, I still feel very depressed when I see the fall of Kabul which recalls me the fall of Saigon. I don’t think I can’t forget it even in my next life.
Thank you for posting. I was an active duty Marine when Saigon fell. Nixon secured a peace agreement, Democrats, like those with the Afghanistan disaster, controlled congress and pulled all funding to the ARVN and forced the withdrawal of US forces.
It’s disgusting what happened that day, and also disgusting is the media coverage since that day. They always say that 13 soldiers died that day without mentioning the over 130 Afghans who died there as well. Some people just keep saying that “13 people does there”, as if Afghans aren’t people?!
168 Civilians died. Even General Milley said it was a strategic failure.
No one is saying that the afghans aren’t important or people BUTTNUT..
it’s talking about American loses
This happens in the military often, orders are orders and some officers are afraid to give them.
Likely, ROE was clearly defined.
If the dude had a visible weapon, I’m sure they could engage. Everything else becomes very murky.
It is obvious you didn’t serve.
Mistakes are made, lives are lost.
It’s part of military life. Just being married is a serious challenge. Whomever made the bad decision should face accountability.
The empty seats on the panel hearing this testimony tells you everything you need to know about our government.
Sorry to say being hung out to dry is the natural result of lack of appropriately delegated command, and it’s a daily risk.
God bless them dearly 🙏 for you’re service’s
So the marine state he could not confirm the identity of the bombmer he stated they think that’s the guy. How can his chain of command say yeah ok you have a clear shot go for it? They dint get the order because they could not confirm the target. So do we just fire upon people who might be innocent? Is that the right thing to do?
Might save some lives.
You must never put men in harms way without support. Officers must never be absent from their commands and responsibilities. I was in UK Air Force, a Sergeant, about E7. I received warning of a fuel tanker that had been hijacked and was believed headed for my location. I had 200 armed men and women. I contacted the motor pool and constructed a slalom approach to vehicle entries and set up bunkers to defend locations if the tanker turned up. the Officer I reported to turned up and wanted everything put back. A few days later the Commanding officer or the RAF invited me in to see him over a coffee and complimented my initiative. I have held a card for many years protecting me from being charged for using a concealed gun I usually carried. Unlike most of my fellow military I have participated in many wars, not known and helped kill lots of Russians, Cubans and others, to protect the innocent. If in doubt shoot. But never ignore your man with a gun. Take responsibility for your orders or be cashiered.
They have to give the guy on the ground enough power to eliminate threats without having to wait for “clearance” your soldiers are very well trained professionals LET THEM DO THEIR JOB