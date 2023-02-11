95 comments

    4. @Thomas Holt Old Smokey’s really going to have his work cut out for him now that China knows where our nuclear missile silos are.

      Reply

    3. @Mark Warren With the job to keep us safe. Therefore if they blab every detail publicaly then the enemy hears that info as well. That, may put us at risk. Geez!!!

      Reply

    3. @Lawn Man You seem like the only person in the comments not going completely insane telling everyone it’s aliens

      Reply

  4. Do these reporters seem to be asking already answered questions, or questions that he already stated he didn’t have answers.

    Reply

    2. @James Ryan “woman reporter”😅 they are called bae porties… don’t be sexist ya pro medicae westy 😮

      Reply

  5. Heard it was the size of a small car. My conclusion is it likely was a car. So, now the question is: Who parked it up there, and why?

    Reply

  6. I’m sure it’s another Chinese object who’s trying to test the capability of the US Air Force how and where they can pebetrate into US airspace.

    Reply

    2. Pretty easy really. All they’d have to do is walk over through Mexico. Their fentanyl comes through daily. No need to waste so much money on flying objects.

      Reply

    3. im happy as long as anyone contain the tyranny of the US, they laid waste to dozens of countries, killed millions and ruined the life of tens more. all that only since 2000.
      absolute power corrupts absolutely.

      Reply

    4. Testing defense at the same time shooting unknown car object while fire a Nuclear missiles capability from California toward Marshall Island. Reporteder didn’t ask how that Nuclear missiles going? Did those Nuclear missiles hit their target? Why don’t fire that missile toward Alaska take down that unknown car object instead toward Marshall Island?

      Reply

  8. Direct, coherent, informative, and calmly delivered answers. Somebody get this guy a political party that he can lead!

    Reply

    2. The further away we make an official acknowledgement that we see it, or the earlier we shoot it down, the better idea they have of where our capability boundaries are. The Chinese stopped transmitting from the first one as soon as we called it out, so any data it collected from its transit was lost when it was shot down over the Atlantic. Plus, it couldn’t detect any radio that a satellite wouldn’t already grab, though it would have longer exposure with its maneuverability. Tarps on our buildings, avoid using radio when it’s overhead, and just account for its known/expected flight path make it just a waste of Chinese money. I just hope it costs more than the missile and fuel we used shooting it down.

      Reply

    1. It was a classic UAP! Now the military has more exotic material evidence of extra terrestrial UAP,to keep from the public. Don’t forget they call that area the Alaska triangle.

      Reply

  12. Can such an object be detected by all civilian airliners? Wouldn’t a collision be fatal for a civilian airliner?

    Reply

    1. Probably not depending on the object’s construction. A balloon this size would not reflect radar well enough for detection. This object was in class A airspace which requires air traffic control communications. Without ATC communications, this object poses a risk to airline safety. Good question. Reporters should have asked this.

      Reply

    4. So, what symbol do you paint on the nose of the jet that did the shoot down? A flying saucer with a line through it inside a circle? Half a saucer angled out of a horizontal line, or a saucer with a bullet hole through it. These are important questions.

      Reply

    1. Didn’t you hear him? They don’t know wtf it is yet. I hope it wasn’t a tic-tac 🛸 or we’re in for it.

      Reply

  16. Are these reporters for real?! He’s already explained these things they’re asking about. I suppose they were multitasking and not paying attention. ? 🤔

    Reply

  17. One reason to wait before shooting down the spy balloon is that the U.S. wanted to see what questions China was trying to answer. There are things to be learned from knowing what China doesn’t know or what they want to know more about. This was explained by YouTuber “Combat Veteran Reacts”.

    Reply

    3. Wake up it’s a us made game to invoke a war against China ,the world is going crazy thanks god for everything

      Reply

    5. @Tio Swift Course not…. “Let’s see what they want to know” – pretty typical in the intelligence game. I’ve even used that tactic in certain social situations

      Reply

  19. Russia might be interested in whether we are able to detect flying objects entering N. America across Alaska. It sounds from news reports we didn’t even know the Chinese balloon was over Alaska when it entered U.S. airspace.

    Reply

    1. Since China and Russia are sort of allies now, they could try to test the limit of the US by taking turns sending flying objects over, just to confuse us. They are communicating with each other, so this could be a likely scenario. I do hope the source of the second flying object can be identified soon.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.