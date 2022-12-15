38 comments

  1. Joe Biden once said “Brutality will never grind down the will to be free,Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia,for free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness” 🇺🇦 ❤️

    1. @RABID CUJO CRAZY compared to he sucks that guy omg he sucks but hey what about this guy, yes he is the best. oh he doesn’t like donald trump, he sucks. oh and i’m going to do so many many great big big things and just watch. “okay, so how are you going to do that mr president?” sit down you’re fake news omg everyone hates donald trump so unfair why is everyone investigating me

    2. @RABID CUJO CRAZY u know i was a dumb trumper once too up to and including his election. I seen it at the start and it made me really go huh. and the fact that you all haven’t and then at the level, of 2 full impeachments willingly look the other way escapes me. you must really have a good reason.

      *reason is there are corrupt politicans*

  4. The Ukrainian solders can learn how to use those. Then they can help us protect ourselves. We help them. They help us.

  7. When the United States say it sending it to Ukraine, Ukrainian military already been trained by the United States military. Don’t be fool, Ukrainian military personnel been training on this system in Germany for a while.

  8. When you are intercepting 95 percent of the missles and drone having this will make air defense 200 percent interception

    1. Not gonna be used to take out cheap drones, 1.5 to 3 million per missle, they will be used to take out long range missiles and aircraft!

  10. For 9 months, the second army of the world cannot “capture Kyiv in three days”, the losses exceeded all the losses of the USSR and Russia after the Second World War, the economy was thrown back 20 years ago and all the consequences are still in the future.

    1. The Ukrainian Army has lost 70% of it’s manpower….
      And that’s with all the money and weapons the west has “given” their proxies too.
      So it might be time to wake up 🤦

  11. Sounds good I think North Korea and Iran will be sending several thousand ballistic solid fuel propellant missles these systems should do very well with the intersection of it but as for artillery and Grad the Rockets not so much

  12. 5m per missile guys..
    i dont know what ruskie cruise missiles cost.. but im pretty sure its far less.. this is not gonna help lmfao

  15. Awesome. They’ll just fire them and hope they hit something. You know how much training it takes to operate this system? I don’t know because I was a grunt.

  16. Someone knew who is finance this?. Are nato gonna buy these systems from the us?. Or will it be gifts?. These are really expensive systems costed hundreds millions each i read in some topics. With missilies costed 1 million each. If Russia taget and destroy these they will not be replace like 5mm ammo shells i think..

  19. Ukraine need to attach Russia, stop lying. Ukraine is fighting for the west, moistly the United States Army. And as a instructor of the IOBC I know, trained and work with General Miller.

