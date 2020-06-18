USA TODAY staff reads the Emancipation Proclamation for Juneteenth | USA TODAY

June 18, 2020

 

Juneteenth: USA TODAY staff reads Emancipation Proclamation.
To remember Juneteenth, USA TODAY staff members read the Emancipation Proclamation.

42 Comments on "USA TODAY staff reads the Emancipation Proclamation for Juneteenth | USA TODAY"

  1. William Baker | June 18, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    “Searches back thru last year” huh….CNN, msnbc, good morning… etc not a one talked about “juneteenth”
    “Searches 2018” nope…..
    2017?

  2. Domepeace_ltd productions | June 18, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    democrats still bitter over this loss to this day.

    • Hot Rod | June 18, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

      I agree. Let’s go back to slave trading days. Right???

    • The Huguenot | June 18, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

      It’s sad that the democrat party of slavery, segregation, and war still exists today. And people fall for their lies.

    • Jennifer Isaacs | June 18, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

      A republican wrote this but in the end human trafficking , and forced child marriage still exists in the US. Human trafficking is done even if illegal and it is legal many states to force children to marry an adult rapist.
      No I am not a leftist or rightist extremist tin foil hat nut , or religious cultist okay with hate or child abuse.

    • Logic Police | June 18, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      This sad denial of 150 years of change isn’t working and it won’t get your orange toddler a single vote.

  3. Nick Cassetta | June 18, 2020 at 2:42 PM | Reply

    *NEVER HEARD OBAMA MENTION THIS IN ALL 8 YEARS!*

  4. Christain Follower | June 18, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    ABES PLAN WAS TO SHIP ALL BLACKS BACK TO AFRICA!!!!

  5. Jack Inghoff | June 18, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    Ok..

  6. Scribbli Chheery | June 18, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    How is this considered “News”? What new information did we gain from this video?

  7. Joe Smith | June 18, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    They got all that. Wake up and stop playing the victim. Life is too short and you’re missing out because of your own mind.

  8. Joseph Dale | June 18, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    Lincoln was a Republican. This pandering has to stop.

    • Joseph Dale | June 18, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

      Hot Rod You don’t think Lincoln was a Republican?

    • Michael Angelo | June 18, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

      Hot Rod yikes

    • TribeBills Sabres6ers | June 18, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

      God. America sucks at history. Do a little research please. I’m not going spoon feed you idiots either with a link. Actually read something, if you can, about the history of American political parties.

    • Reef | June 18, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      Biden 2020!

    • Hot Rod | June 18, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      @Joseph Dale the man that freed the slaves?? That Lincoln?? No way he was a Republican. Jesse Jackson Al Sharpton Kamala Harris Corey Booker Maxine Waters James Clyburn Hakeem Jeffreys Ilhan Omar none of these black folks would be Democrats if Lincoln was a Republican. So surely this is a made for TV lie

  9. 94mrpothead | June 18, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    Love how many dislikes this race baiting crap gets. Maybe whoever manages their social media will realize how dumb these types of videos are.

  10. Richard Young | June 18, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    Juneteenth has been cancelled due to the virus

  11. foresaken to none | June 18, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    Analogy…
    All men are created equal…
    We are all born with a set…
    The difference is …
    Some of us have balls…
    Others have bells!!!

  12. skate and create | June 18, 2020 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    And for being a decent human he was assassinated

  13. Annie Summers | June 18, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    Powerful reminder. We had to proclaim these basic rights, and evidently we need to be reminded until equity is achieved.

  14. ATV HogHunter | June 18, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    I owe money to people, in which I didn’t own slaves, to people that were never slaves, because Democrats wanted them slaves???

  15. Bo Rood | June 18, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    Food for thought, why were slaves happier than blax today who are free? Makes you think.

  16. Mike Garcia | June 18, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    Then about 150 years later some people in a ‘movement’ vandalized his Lincoln Memorial!
    Now THAT’S gratitude for you! Now they want to do away with the Alamo too! I say we line them all up against a wall &……! No protester, no problem!

  17. Kurt Wagner | June 18, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    This is an excellent video expounding the history of Juneteenth! Well done!

    However, it’s inaccurate to say that all African-Americans celebrated Juneteenth. It’s really more of a Texas-based celebration than it is for other former slave states whose slaves were earlier emancipated. As a fifth-generation Black Mississippian who grew up in the county which had the most slaves than any other county in the USA during 1860, I can attest that I never heard much about Juneteenth until now.

    Nevertheless, this is a very well-documented and very rich story that needs to be told.

    Thank you for sharing!

  18. DJBaffler | June 18, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    Did you reset the dislikes? it was 70-150 last time

  19. Logic Police | June 18, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    14 9 7 7 5 18 19

  20. The Church of Righteous Holiness Religous Order | June 18, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    The only 2 Emancipations my church recognizes is this and the emancipation of humans not being allowed to consecrate relationships with animals.

