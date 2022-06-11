Uvalde police chief defends response to school shooting June 11, 2022 67 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
67 comments
He knows he has it coming also getting a statement made through an Attorney is a major red flag! His excuses are flat out deplorable and inexcusable. Whatever he gets he deserves. The blood of those who could have been saved is on his hands. Please fire him!
Let’s keep the questions coming at Arredondo:
1) who did you think was the incident commander?
2) did you give the order to anyone to not enter the building?
3) if you believed you weren’t the incident commander, did you seek out to see who was? Why didn’t you?
He wouldn’t have a word to say. At least 1 person needs to go to prison for this.
This is what conservatives mean by “good guy with guns”
@N A he can use executive order
I assume you polled some Conservatives about this issue before you posted?
@J T somebody has to be responsible for this
Seems like with so much time he could have come up with a better story.
He is waiting for Abbott to inform him of the next excuse.🤫
Are there no windows lol but a mom jumped a fence and got in??? Such bs
Absolutely
This haunts me.
Can’t DEFEND the INDEFENSIBLE! He’s a COWARD, PLAIN and SIMPLE!
I never considered myself ‘the boss’, I did wonder why my salary was so high 🤔😮😮😮
Spot On.
They should get paid same as a mall security guard
His cowardly lack of response is indefensible!
What did you expect them to start shooting though the Walls?
@OG Sky Watch the could have shot off the doorknob,
3weeks to come up with this lame ‘cop out’
Yep, this is the “Good guy with a gun”….19 kids and 2 teachers died and he has the heartlessness to blame others and even blame a “DOOR” If this individual is not sent to prison, something is wrong!!!!
He’s trying to make us believe that no one in the school had keys to the classroom? I call BS!
That man is a coward .
He’ll defend his cowardness and the very gun he hid from .
What a hypocrite.
Yeah I know right? Where are you from? I’m from Texas and this hits close to home.
TX PD= All hats and no horses.
@bill blow Big hat no cattle
@J T with horse manure deodorant.
He was a coward leading other coward cops. Every single one of them should be fired. And the cops that went in and got their own children while leaving other kids…should face criminal charges.
Yes I agree 1,000% how dare they save their own! It is their job to save and protect ALL! They need to be convicted on charges!
What? How’s that possible?
In Memory of the those who died in Uvalde, Texas and everywhere at the hands of those with guns.
No More Pain, No More Suffering
Take your finger off the trigger.
Leave your gun at home.
Put away all the bullets.
Lock it up, leave it alone.
Ain’t nobody gonna to die.
By your hand on this day.
Put away all the bullets.
See the children laugh and play.
Hey now now, every breath we share
Hey now now, made by mouths everywhere.
Hey now now, every moment we waste
Hey now, Is a moment we must bare.
If you sit and contemplate.
If you stare at what’s to come.
Reaching out, crying for help.
No one to hide the gun.
No more pain, no more suffering.
No more deaths to come.
No laws to control me.
‘Til the damage is all done.
Hey now now, ain’t nobody give a damn.
Hey now now, ain’t no one who really cares.
Hey now now, only more pain.
Hey now, anytime or anywhere.
No more pain, no more suffering.
Shouldn’t come to this.
If someone was to listen.
There’d be less of those to miss.
No more pain, no more suffering.
Almost normal to me.
Our lives are in your hands.
Not just the criminality.
No more pain, no more suffering
No more pain, no more suffering
No more pain, no more suffering.
This would make a great song.
Should resign from town council. First qualification for holding such a position. Humility. He has shown none of that. Plus he’s incompetent
He should GO TO Jail for Not Defending those children and doing Nothing to help save them. So Sad. The Teacher in the class room Had no bullet proof vest and he tried to defend his students. Pete Arrendondo is a coward!
COPS DONT GO TO JAIL FOR PULLING THE TRIGGER. HE WONT GO TO JAIL FOR BEING A COWARD!
A quick statement through his attorney followed by no more comments? That’s hardly defending the actions of his officers
I’m glad our tax dollars go toward paying cowards to protect us. 🤣
The complete lack of action from the Uvalde police should be a criminal offense.
Utterly sickening to watch LEO’s doing everything they can to cover their own asses.🤬
@T. R. Campbell She had walked out to her car to get some food. Started walking back and that’s wen she heard people at the funeral home start yelling there’s a an active shooter. Teacher hurriedly wen back into the school and pulled the door shut. It didn’t lock. Ignore the trolls
@T. R. Campbell that’s a false report by LEO. The door was never propped opened.
@KentBalzer Who knows? Cowardice knows no bounds! Ignorance no bounds! No political alleviation has been mentioned. As far as I know.
I don’t understand how he can justify it. How can a PD not have a better plan in place for this?? 💔
Those were cosplay cops. Like that cop in the Village People. All hats no horses.
Because they were to busy with diversity training, woke training, LBGQFJB+ training, …….
considering the town had active shooter training back in March of 2022. It is a sad tragedy that they failed to stop in any reasonable time frame.
@rolback stop using those disadvantaged people as scapegoat. You are so hateful.
I WOULDN’T PUT HIM IN CHARGE OF JANITORIAL SERVICES AT THE SCHOOL LET ALONE BEING THE POLICE CHIEF, HE’S JUST ANOTHER INCOMPETENT FOOL IN A POSITION OF POWER & THEN WHEN HE’S CALLED OUT ON HIS INCOMPETENCE, HE PLAYS THE BLAME GAME, PERIOD!!💯💯
Snoop, caps lock stuck? IT LOOKS LIKE YOU’RE SHOUTING.
@Timothy Tew I think that’s the point 👉
When has a locked door ever stopped police entering with a no knock warrant ? Think Breanna Taylor . They could have shot the door lock and potentially at least saved some lives. This keeps on getting murkier.
He was the police chief of Uvalde school district and he didn’t know he was in charge? Did he forget his job description or what??? If he doesn’t have the early symptoms of dementia, then someone should hand him a thesaurus so he can look up what chief means. He then had the audacity to paint himself the hero by saying he was there ready to confront the suspect without any armor. I wasn’t there to witness this myself but either way, I don’t trust whatever this Aredondo guy had to say. If he did as he said, he would have been the first to speak up to the press but instead he went and cowered in hiding somewhere. He probably took this time to think up of a great excuse to once again fool the public with.
because incorrect things were said from the beginning, and in these cases lawsuits often follow no matter what
Leadership 101 ID who’s in charge.
There is no defending his actions. The more he talked, the more he made alarming statements Uvalde citizens deserve answers to. Furthermore, you can’t piss on my shoes and try to convince me it’s raining, meaning there is nothing to be proud of the police response, PERIOD!