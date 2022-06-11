67 comments

  1. He knows he has it coming also getting a statement made through an Attorney is a major red flag! His excuses are flat out deplorable and inexcusable. Whatever he gets he deserves. The blood of those who could have been saved is on his hands. Please fire him!

    5. Let’s keep the questions coming at Arredondo:

      1) who did you think was the incident commander?
      2) did you give the order to anyone to not enter the building?
      3) if you believed you weren’t the incident commander, did you seek out to see who was? Why didn’t you?

      He wouldn’t have a word to say. At least 1 person needs to go to prison for this.

  6. I never considered myself ‘the boss’, I did wonder why my salary was so high 🤔😮😮😮

  8. Yep, this is the “Good guy with a gun”….19 kids and 2 teachers died and he has the heartlessness to blame others and even blame a “DOOR” If this individual is not sent to prison, something is wrong!!!!

    2. He’s trying to make us believe that no one in the school had keys to the classroom? I call BS!

  9. That man is a coward .
    He’ll defend his cowardness and the very gun he hid from .
    What a hypocrite.

  10. He was a coward leading other coward cops. Every single one of them should be fired. And the cops that went in and got their own children while leaving other kids…should face criminal charges.

    1. Yes I agree 1,000% how dare they save their own! It is their job to save and protect ALL! They need to be convicted on charges!

  11. In Memory of the those who died in Uvalde, Texas and everywhere at the hands of those with guns.

    No More Pain, No More Suffering

    Take your finger off the trigger.
    Leave your gun at home.
    Put away all the bullets.
    Lock it up, leave it alone.

    Ain’t nobody gonna to die.
    By your hand on this day.
    Put away all the bullets.
    See the children laugh and play.

    Hey now now, every breath we share
    Hey now now, made by mouths everywhere.
    Hey now now, every moment we waste
    Hey now, Is a moment we must bare.

    If you sit and contemplate.
    If you stare at what’s to come.
    Reaching out, crying for help.
    No one to hide the gun.

    No more pain, no more suffering.
    No more deaths to come.
    No laws to control me.
    ‘Til the damage is all done.

    Hey now now, ain’t nobody give a damn.
    Hey now now, ain’t no one who really cares.
    Hey now now, only more pain.
    Hey now, anytime or anywhere.

    No more pain, no more suffering.
    Shouldn’t come to this.
    If someone was to listen.
    There’d be less of those to miss.

    No more pain, no more suffering.
    Almost normal to me.
    Our lives are in your hands.
    Not just the criminality.

    No more pain, no more suffering
    No more pain, no more suffering
    No more pain, no more suffering.

  12. Should resign from town council. First qualification for holding such a position. Humility. He has shown none of that. Plus he’s incompetent

  13. He should GO TO Jail for Not Defending those children and doing Nothing to help save them. So Sad. The Teacher in the class room Had no bullet proof vest and he tried to defend his students. Pete Arrendondo is a coward!

  14. A quick statement through his attorney followed by no more comments? That’s hardly defending the actions of his officers

  15. The complete lack of action from the Uvalde police should be a criminal offense.

    Utterly sickening to watch LEO’s doing everything they can to cover their own asses.🤬

    1. ​​@T. R. Campbell She had walked out to her car to get some food. Started walking back and that’s wen she heard people at the funeral home start yelling there’s a an active shooter. Teacher hurriedly wen back into the school and pulled the door shut. It didn’t lock. Ignore the trolls

    3. @KentBalzer Who knows? Cowardice knows no bounds! Ignorance no bounds! No political alleviation has been mentioned. As far as I know.

  16. I don’t understand how he can justify it. How can a PD not have a better plan in place for this?? 💔

    3. considering the town had active shooter training back in March of 2022. It is a sad tragedy that they failed to stop in any reasonable time frame.

  17. I WOULDN’T PUT HIM IN CHARGE OF JANITORIAL SERVICES AT THE SCHOOL LET ALONE BEING THE POLICE CHIEF, HE’S JUST ANOTHER INCOMPETENT FOOL IN A POSITION OF POWER & THEN WHEN HE’S CALLED OUT ON HIS INCOMPETENCE, HE PLAYS THE BLAME GAME, PERIOD!!💯💯

  18. When has a locked door ever stopped police entering with a no knock warrant ? Think Breanna Taylor . They could have shot the door lock and potentially at least saved some lives. This keeps on getting murkier.

  19. He was the police chief of Uvalde school district and he didn’t know he was in charge? Did he forget his job description or what??? If he doesn’t have the early symptoms of dementia, then someone should hand him a thesaurus so he can look up what chief means. He then had the audacity to paint himself the hero by saying he was there ready to confront the suspect without any armor. I wasn’t there to witness this myself but either way, I don’t trust whatever this Aredondo guy had to say. If he did as he said, he would have been the first to speak up to the press but instead he went and cowered in hiding somewhere. He probably took this time to think up of a great excuse to once again fool the public with.

    1. because incorrect things were said from the beginning, and in these cases lawsuits often follow no matter what

  20. There is no defending his actions. The more he talked, the more he made alarming statements Uvalde citizens deserve answers to. Furthermore, you can’t piss on my shoes and try to convince me it’s raining, meaning there is nothing to be proud of the police response, PERIOD!

