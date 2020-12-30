Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, are scheduled to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, transition officials said. Harris' vaccination is expected to be done live on camera, CNN reported. Harris will join a growing number of high-level officials who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Experts say it is important for top government officials to be among the first to receive doses of the vaccine in order to boost confidence among the American people. Inoculating them is also part of a plan to ensure the continuity of government.

