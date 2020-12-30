Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, are scheduled to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, transition officials said. Harris' vaccination is expected to be done live on camera, CNN reported. Harris will join a growing number of high-level officials who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Experts say it is important for top government officials to be among the first to receive doses of the vaccine in order to boost confidence among the American people. Inoculating them is also part of a plan to ensure the continuity of government.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
Oh no Kam el toe so much than we wanted to know.
She looks better on her knees 🗣
Kamel Toe Hairless 😂
I just wonder how they stretched those hot pants over that Domino body.
Exactly 💯 💯
1:48🤘🏾👀
When it comes to American people getting the vaccine will we be getting the same vaccine as the leaders as the doctor’s just a question?
I lost my job during this pandemic and decided to start a motivational channel to keep other strong. wish me well 😍😍😍🥰
I wish you good fortune
Why do you spam this comment everywhere?
@Sir. Bartholomew hello
@Ricky Bishop hello
Great indian origin mam Kamla ji
sure she does
“Our Business is Life itself”
Umbrella Corporation.
Just take a look at what the nurse does with the syringe on the chair after the shot (at 1:34). Oops. Looks like she had to fold back the needle. Of course she hardly felt anything, as she never had a needle in her arm at all. Kamala Coward.
@Simon
I guess the “magic” ones do. 😉
Champ Bauer Yes. One thing I find weird is, why (for lots of politicians) this huge set-up with lots of people, cameras etc. (Imagine the cost) just for a swift (fake) jab that you are not allowed to see close up. Still wouldn’t believe they got the shot even if I saw it all close up. It would probably just be something like saline. It’s funny to see how important it is for “them” to show they get the shot.
@Simon
I guess lots of folks believe any cheap propaganda. Question is, whats in these so called vaccines, that the politicians don’t wanna take? And I guess most of these “suspects” do get a real shot (of course with saline), but Kamala was probably wining about the jab itself, so they used that special bendy syringe for that snake. And cause rarely used, the nurse was quite clumsy with it. Thats my best guess.
She didn’t fold back the needle, she activated the needle cover once she gave the shot. It covers the needle so that the tip is protected and nobody will poke the,selves with it when it goes into a sharps container
Champ Bauer Exactly. The big question every vaccine lover should ask is: What’s in the vaccines? – Why is Big Pharma legally immune? But they don’t.
Best wishes dearest ❤️
Funny how Kamala peddled anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories before the nation and now she’s receiving her vaccination televised before the nation. People have very short term memories.
Because they forget their lies.
I don’t believe it
That wasn’t the vaccine but carry on
I don’t believe it either. Didn’t you have to sign a permission slip when you were given shots?
It’s the same in my country this is all fake. a lie by the government. don’t get vaccinated it’s not necessary and good
She sounds like she wants to cry.
No not cry. We are just subjected to her “witches laugh”. Bet a real card carring witch could laugh better than that. That laugh makes her sound loose in the head. Can you imagine meeting with Pouten and her laughing? Disrespectful and unintelligent. Guess Creepy Joe will make their day in Russia after he sniffs everyone. Don’t think the Russians to look too favorably on that.
How come Cammy doesn’t sign the permission slip? I always had to sign one. Are they just giving her a B12 shot,?
It is fake. Cammy Lou wouldn’t take the shot. YOU HAVE TO SIGN. IT IS THE LAW. Guess it’s another “do as I say, not as I do”.
Ask a nurse if I’m right or wrong. It protects the one giving the shot from a law suit.
They Gave Her Tha T Virus..😱😂😂
Why did she show the devil horns when she got the injection I’m just asking what was the meaning behind it? Rhetorical question of course
Back to wearing my spacesuit while all these protected politicians get vaccinated. Only in America.
this lady is evil this is depressing
The majority on the frontline staff want vaccinated. We see protected congress and politicians families getting vaccinated while we’re still wearing spacesuits and praying that any cold or other illness is not Covid 19. We also pray that our employer doesn’t tell us to sit at home because of contact tracing. Further we are forced to use our own accumulated vacation/ sick hours while being forced into quarantine. Because these politicians did not include us into the USA Cares Act. We are to provide care bet not receive care!!!