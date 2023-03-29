33 comments

  3. Rip 🙏❤️⛪️condolences to Mexico 🇲🇽🇦🇲🇺🇸❤️🙏

    1. Oour world is declining into hate and neglect. It was Jesus who said we should not judge, and he stopped a stoning too. In this case the migrants where not just judged but sentenced to death.

    2. ​@Rakscha yes, they sentenced themselves to death. I wonder which of the idiots started the fire.

  11. How can you feel bad for someone that’s stupid enough to light a mattress on fire while they’re locked in a cage with it because they’re criminally in place where they were not welcome

  16. 😢Not enough Shelters but that’s not the answer there need more And there are not getting the help God have mercy 🙏🏻 😢

    1. maybe they thought setting their room on fire would make the guards open the gates to let them out.
      too bad they didnt realize no one cares.

  19. As a human I was taught we are here to take care of the earth and each other. It’s very painful seeing something like this. As an American I am thankful for all I have. Some people are dying to have a chance for a lifestyle me and you have. I don’t see how hard it could be to unlock.the damn cell and let those poor people escape. No one wins in this situation.

  20. It’s tragic but the people who started the fire are not victims they are arsonists. As for the guards, perhaps they panicked. They’re not firefighters. I may have missed this part but did they call for help? Did they have keys on them to open the cells? That fire spread pretty quickly and honestly I wouldn’t be mad if they ran to save themselves.

