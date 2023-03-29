Recent Post
33 comments
This is sad 😢
How is that an accident? They literally set it on fire
They? So all 40 people started the fire?
Rip 🙏❤️⛪️condolences to Mexico 🇲🇽🇦🇲🇺🇸❤️🙏
Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
This is outrageous. Yet no one seems to be in a hurry to save the poor souls.
Oour world is declining into hate and neglect. It was Jesus who said we should not judge, and he stopped a stoning too. In this case the migrants where not just judged but sentenced to death.
@Rakscha yes, they sentenced themselves to death. I wonder which of the idiots started the fire.
So they set the fire in a cell. How is this an accident?
“The kingdom of God has drawn near; repent and believe the Gospel!”
Peace friends.
Rest in peace, 🙏🙏🙏
May FATHER GOD BLESS THEM ALL 😔🙏🙏🙏
Don’t assume it’s gender
@Luke 🙏🙏🙏
@Michael Bogan thanks for the high fives
Not disturbing. It’s life. They should be at home and they also lit it themselves.
They started the fires themselves. Sucks they died but they were responsible for it.
How can you feel bad for someone that’s stupid enough to light a mattress on fire while they’re locked in a cage with it because they’re criminally in place where they were not welcome
I guess you are not pro life.
That’s utterly disturbing and horrible. Hope that people there are okay though.
They’re dead.
“We have already sent our USUAL Thoughts & Prayers! Not a Joke!” – The Carcass In Chief
cnn never ask why the hell would inmates be setting beds on fire.
Truly disgusting… Not regrettable and sad… You are reliable from them
😢Not enough Shelters but that’s not the answer there need more And there are not getting the help God have mercy 🙏🏻 😢
Pro tip: if you’re locked in a room, maybe don’t set it on fire.
The hell you think was gonna happen.
maybe they thought setting their room on fire would make the guards open the gates to let them out.
too bad they didnt realize no one cares.
😂
😂😂
Did you ever consider, that maybe, this isn’t what actually happened?
Biden’s weak policies inspires people to make this pointless trip.
As a human I was taught we are here to take care of the earth and each other. It’s very painful seeing something like this. As an American I am thankful for all I have. Some people are dying to have a chance for a lifestyle me and you have. I don’t see how hard it could be to unlock.the damn cell and let those poor people escape. No one wins in this situation.
It’s tragic but the people who started the fire are not victims they are arsonists. As for the guards, perhaps they panicked. They’re not firefighters. I may have missed this part but did they call for help? Did they have keys on them to open the cells? That fire spread pretty quickly and honestly I wouldn’t be mad if they ran to save themselves.