Video shows firefight with Russian forces May 21, 2022 76 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Glory to the Ukraine.
The men that fight in the Ukrainian Army know the cruelty of Soviet Russia and they are not going to be allowed to be put on there that terror again.
In 1933, 3 million Ukrainian starve to death has Russian soldiers watched them die.
Vladimir Putin has bitten off more than he can chew.
Make no mistake about it the Ukrainian soldiers will fight till their last man and they will not give up an inch of ground
@Carlos Gomez no we actually didn’t kill as many innocent civilians or loose as many of our invaders……. we did kill a bunch of civs and loose a bunch of invaders tho… and it was bad to do it……Okay now YOUR TURN!!!! do what I just did……….cmon
Well I dunno about that. In the Ukrainian war of independence that last 4 yes and yet the still achieved their goal. Plus they aren’t using their full military potential.
@Miles Brown what does that have do with anything?
Hope everyone safe heroes from Ukraine
Totally heart-breaking. And all this misery and destruction caused by one corrupt Russian SOB. Disgusting.
Glory to Ukraine. You are heroes. The war criminal Putin must pay for this.
тут увам будет ответ
Long live Putin
I don’t think they were shooting anything lol . Gun shot sounds were only coming from one way .
@Insane Ukriane war videos Mariupol is under Russian control Ukraine already confirmed this, so the rest of your comment is probably outdated as well
Bravest Ukraine 🇺🇦
FINALLY!!😃❤️✌🏻
Yes they are brave but will lose anyways,.peace is the way forward
@JOKER 🃏Russian bot.
@okey john Russian bot. Invite Putin to your back yard.
God bless Ukraine soldier and citizens
God always bless all person in Ukraine.🙏.
@Юлий Юлий STOP POOTEEN’S BUTCHERING
I am from german ,i stand with ukraine
Praying for Ukraine 🇺🇦, I’m Vietnamese sending love to Ukraine
@Insane Ukriane war videos Russian bot.
@Insane Ukriane war videos Russian bot.
Nothing brings me joy like seeing OBLITERATED Russian armour. HEAVY WEAPONS FOR OUR HEROES IN UKRAINE!
@Юлий Юлий nobody’s jealous of Russia who is the size of China with the economy of a small European country.
@Юлий Юлий **. Life is so pathetic in Russia,,,, that Russian soldiers steal toilets and washing machines. !!! THAT TELLS US EVERYTHING,,, WE NEED TO KNOW,, ABOUT LIFE IN RUSSIA. **
приходтите в россию
I’m from Kenya, I stand with ukraine
@Violetta Perez SLAVA UKRAINE 🇺🇦 ♥️
@JM G GOD BLESS ALL WHO STAND WITH UKRAINE 🇺🇦 FOREVER
I am from Africa. I stand with USSR
@okalright2 i think i are trying to say “no more”
Already in 1863, Victor Hugo addressed the Russian soldiers invading Poland: “Russian soldiers, become men again. This glory is offered to you right now, seize it. While there’s still time, listen: […] If, instead of turning around and facing the butcher of nations, you cowardly overwhelm, under the superiority of arms and numbers, these heroic desperate populations, claiming the first of rights, the right to their fatherland; if, in the middle of the nineteenth century, you complete the assassination of Poland, if you do this, know it, men of the Russian army, […] you will arouse the execration of the civilized world! The crimes of force are and remain crimes; public horror is a penalty. Russian soldiers, be inspired by the Poles, do not fight them. What you have in front of you in Poland is not the enemy, it is the example. “
Excellent! Thank you for posting that! Perfect for this moment.
Agreat writer and man!
I struggle with Hugo. I get only so far and have to put him aside for weeks or months. He just manages to choke me.
One word to describe this invasion…DISGUSTING
Vietnam,iraq,afghanistan,libya Russia and the US are no different if you think about it really
@s98april yep, no body said “disgusting “ when the U.S invaded Iraq
Tell them!!
Brave, courageous Ukrainians.
THE MAN WHO GAVE HIS LIFE GOING TO CHECK ON HIS NIEGHBORS IS A HERO AND SHOULD BE RECOGNIZED AS SUCH !!! GLORY TO UKRAINE…VICTORY OR NOTHING .. WE LOVE EACH AND EVERY SINGLE ONE ONE THOSE WHO ARE STANDING AGAINST RUSSIA AND ITS MURDERING OF THE DEFENCELESS !! Dirty BASTARDS !!!! Hail UKRAINE hail UKRAINE
Yes, as a single civilian he is still a hero to be honored. He cared and wanted to see if his neighbor was alright. This is the tragedy that is happening to civilians who only want peace and to go back to their lives. It’s a symbol of the evil, soulless carnage that putin wants. Slava Ukraine. And RIP to the civilians who suffered here. 💛💛💙💙✝✝💞
That’s what neighbors do without a thought. I had to shoot a guy that was stabing my granmoms neighbor in SC.
This is heart breaking watching a human go through this. The ones who survive will have serious PTSD for rest of their lives. Praying for all involved.
This is the truth.
I hope Russia pays heavily and dearly for this. Aside from all the military and life losses.
@Юлий Юлий u are attacking ukraine , an eastern european slavic country and think america and EU is paying?
@Violetta Perez wish i could.
@World It’s not an opinion. It’s a fact, if you love Putin, move to Russia.
@Юлий Юлий hey Igor why don’t you go to Ukraine are you a coward? You’d make great cannon fodder and they will give you a WW1 riffle lol.
SLAVA UKRAINI 🇺🇦
It looks exactly like where my grandparents live, middle of nowhere, bothering nobody and living quietly. Uhg it’s just unbelievable
Great American people, thank you for staying strong with Ukraine! I am a simple young wooman planed to have a child with my husband this year but russian stole our future… Now my husband is passing a military training and I am crying every minute… Please, don’t stop your military help and don’t delay it by your politics because a thousand of kind and peacufull people are diyng from russian terror everyday here….
I am from Namibia and I stand with Ukraine
I don’t understand the language, not one word! Yet I have the same feelings in my heart as if it was British troops fighting. I hope this terrible war ends soon and the Ukrainians get everything they hope for after the super human efforts the soldiers are putting in! 🏴🇺🇦
How about the war in Myanmar do they also feel like British troops fighting to you? I’m curious