Tagged with 36th Street Station
, Bianna Golodryga
, Brooklyn
, brooklyn subway shooting
, cnn
, gun violence
, Happening Now
, jim sciutto
, latest News
, mass shooting
, new york city
, New York Subway Shooting
, Newsroom
, nypd
, Yan Montano
56 comments
In New York a few years ago, I watched tv in my hotel room and was astonished by how much time the local news channels spent reporting murders.
And so I wake in the morning
And I step outside
And I take a deep breath and I get real high
And I scream from the top of my lungs
What’s going on?
shoutout songrwriter Linda Perry 🙌 hoo-what’s going onnnn
@Spyro lmaoooooooo
I just hope they’re keeping an eye on other parts of the city because this could have been meant as a distraction
Like the movie die hard with a vengeance Simon says he’s gonna blow up. A school and it wasn’t the school. It was a boat before the boat a robbery at the federal reserve
Curious. Why would you tell someone to put their phone away? In these instances, I would think you’d want as much footage as possible for an incident such as this. “Put your phone away, in case, something happens”. No. KEEP your phone on in case SOMETHING happens, right? Qell. As bad as this was, in so many ways, it could have been worse. Give Thanks to God for it not being worse.
false flag brewing?
Why do people want to live in NYC??? It’s an insane dirty place.
@Wildomar Sanders, Houston is another Democrat city.
@Wildomar Sanders I wonder how many of those shooters were recent border arrivals brining cultural enrichment with them…
That’s Clean Democrat Filth to YOU!
This was horrific. I hope the perpetrator of this wicked act will be apprehended quickly. He must have made some mistakes.
@E W you do realize that uhaul vehicles travel all over…. right?
@kydrythm ok and
Panic always makes everything 10 times worse. I can only imagine what these people must have thought that smoke contained. Be strong NY!
Based on what we’ve heard so far. The gunman obviously plotted and planned this out carefully as apposed to some random act of violence. He wore a gas mask protect him from the gas and heavy clothing to possibly protect him from any chemicals in the gas.
@Mystery Man It goes by their ID what’s the problem here?
@E W There is none ….. I’m just being sarcastic 😁
@Hemlock I know this…… I’m just being sarcastic 😁
@Mystery Man Lol, I was wondering. 😂 Be safe. 👍🙏
So sad and tragic that’s happening- there is no purpose in this violence – someone will have to pay for what’s done. Human lives matter!
Side note take away from this well-reported story: this brave man then went off on his way to work. This is the reality of american life…
That’s what you get for allowing politicians to pass union busting laws.
@Oscar Harrison exactly
You don’t know if he even had a job . Just another fool assuming
Definitely planned, used smoke bombs to obscure himself, used the time delayed of the train to create his act, and used gear to protect himself
Ah! Gotham City: The neurotic builds castles in the air, the psychotic lives in them, and the Bellevue psychiatrist express subway system connects them with the outer limits of the twilight zone by 3.75 not six degrees of insanity. The birth of a new Batman villain
My condolences to the family and everyone else who was disoriented and hurt from the ordeal.
Just the idea that there is a shooter at the other end of the train car in the video is scary. It seems like no one knew the shooter was there because they’re not ducking down. A small gun really does sound like fireworks, and movies don’t teach people what to actually expect.
Just fyi, according to reports, the criminal was wearing an MTA worker jacket.
Most new yorkers don’t really pay MTA workers no mind. This event has a LOT of issues that need to be investigated.
“So far, the search continues for the suspect. He is described as a Black man, 5’5”, wearing a green construction-type vest and grey sweatshirt. “
🏃
That particular subway car is either an R46 or R44 subway car introduced into the Transit system in the 1970s. These are one of the few subway car models where doors are always locked. I could never understand this logic. A person with an automatic weapon or semiautomatic weapon could have easily shot every single person in that subway car. This could have been much worse. People should be able to move freely throughout the train especially in an emergency.
Just curious… what do you think a semiautomatic weapon is?
He did not need to put his phone away nor did the interviewer give a good reason as to why he should have lol
All the shooter has to say when they apprehend him is “I identify as a white, 6 foot woman so you have the wrong person”
Awe
It was on the N-train by the way……getting more hilarious by the minute. 🤣🤣🤣
I’m surprised CNN is even covering the story after authorities said what the shooter looked like.
respect his gender 😃
Damn, the jobs market seems to be really bad there in NY since this guy after being a victim of what i would call a terrorist attack still went to work instead ot taking a day off to cool down… Props for him, but his boss seems to be really bad to not send him off for a day off.
Condolences to all victims,i hope everybody is going to be fine and back to full health in no time.
Ex employee??? , They say suspect is heavy set black male wearing a work vest, surely with all the surveillance out there they can catch him quickly
Dextor Torres, what was that about,??? see you deleted very quick
Never seen nothing like this happen on a farm or out in the woods… hmm.
They need to keep those subway doors unlocked! I know we have people who walk through them when the train is moving, but that’s a lot less of a problem than people being stuck in a car during an emergency.