Recent Post
- CNN tracks alleged war crimes committed by Russia’s 64th brigade
- Ukraine will fight until it gains all its territory back: President Zelensky
- Video: Uvalde resident shouts at Biden and Abbott
- Reporter recounts ‘heart-stopping’ moment from Uvalde police
- Ukrainian mother films her family’s life under Russian siege
72 comments
All I know is that something has to change in the first world country where shootings happen like this
@Me big Banana Republic coming 😂
@Petyr Kowalski ~ I think you mean people control? I know of NO guns that have committed a crime.
@JVD 333 A little deeper digging, I’ve found a few, but nowhere near what we have in America, and using guns to defend yourself against cops sounds like an utterly stupid idea
@Belly Dancer Em – When would it become Not a stupid idea?
– Our country was Literally built by people fighting tyranical governments…
– As long as our government stays in check it should Never get to that point. But, Brandon isn’t making the future look promising.
– I mean, if your parents, grandparents, or children were beaten by police for not wearing a certain piece of clothing, and you Knew No One would do anything because the government was pushing it, would you think it would warrent fighting back? If not, honest question, I’d like to hear your position, when would it be the Right time?
These police officers were more active denying parents into the school than they were protecting the children. Sad 😢
Shicken chits they were.
@Tom an actual patriot trump, baby, yehhhhh. mad trump love out there now.
They were told to stand down…by Someone there is an agenda here
Politicians forget that they work for the people. They get into their positions of power and forget that the people were the ones who put them there. DEMAND answers from your politicians, PUSH back when they don’t have your best interest, and VOTE them out when their heads get too big.
@Jan Bruun Andersen Jefferson wrote this quote in a letter to William Stephens Smith after Shay’s rebellion. The rebellion was an uprising of farmers, most of whom had fought in the Revolutionary war before finding themselves unable to sustain their farms with changed regulations ending the former ways of borrowing against coming crops and paying with the product. This resulted in many farmers being arrested and foreclosed upon and sent to debtors’ prison. The uprising was the financially strapped farmers rising up against the penal system that they felt had turned against them. Using that quote out of context is nonsensical and irresponsible, so here is the letter from which you selected one quote: November 13, 1787, The British ministry have so long hired their gazetteers to repeat and model into every form lies about our being in anarchy, that the world has at length believed them, the English nation has believed them, the ministers themselves have come to believe them, & what is more wonderful, we have believed them ourselves. yet where does this anarchy exist? where did it ever exist, except in the single instance of Massachusets? and can history produce an instance of a rebellion so honourably conducted? I say nothing of it’s motives. they were founded in ignorance, not wickedness. god forbid we should ever be 20 years without such a rebellion. the people cannot be all, & always, well informed. the past which is wrong will be discontented in proportion to the importance of the facts they misconceive; if they remain quiet under such misconceptions it is a lethargy, the forerunner of death to the public liberty. we have had 13. states independant 11. years. there has been one rebellion. that comes to one rebellion in a century & a half for each state. what country before ever existed a century & half without a rebellion? & what country can preserve it’s liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? let them take arms. the remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon & pacify them. what signify a few lives lost in a century or two? the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants. it is it’s natural manure.
Term Limits!
I never thought that in my country grieving, desperate parents would have to repeatedly beg police and politicians for help to save children’s lives and fall so hard on deaf ears.
@Monica Jones I guess I figured they would be better at hiding it and making it seem like everything is running at least somewhat properly.
Because of the Republicans this will never stop
Each of those officers should have to testify in open court about their failures on that horrible day. Hold them accountable.
@R C That’s a load of crap they had rifles and crap in the vehicles
@Jay B. They didn’t follow protocol. The protocol was to take out the shooter and they didn’t follow it.
@David C Don’t sign up to be a cop then.
The heckler was begging for help from them, not yelling angrily and insulting them.
Kate Uhler: I agree, he was only pleading for them to get together and make something happen. How heartbreaking to hear his pleas! Thank you for your comment, it was 100% accurate!
You’re right Kate, but at least the headline might get conservatives to click on it and see this video.
Tough cops. Really kept those parents in line. Were some of those guys not carrying ARs across their chests??
From this teacher in Ohio: I stand with Uvalde, Parkland, Columbine, Newtown, Oxford… we will not forget. We need change. Our children don’t deserve to be murdered in school. Our teachers don’t deserve to die as human shields.
@Prescient how many jobs did $55 billion buy.
My point stands. We can afford to harden schools better than they are now.
Some of the corpses are not even complete. They missing parts. So sad
I totally agree, im pissed of that a boy can purchase such a killing machine. Im a resident of oregun and everybody here is pissed too
@Brandon Westlund if you made it illegal do you think he wouldn’t buy a gun illegally or steal one?
He obviously didn’t care about breaking laws!
I can’t imagine what these folks are going through, but it seems like the officers that were at the scene had no family members in that school cause instincts rapidly kick in, motherly and fatherly instincts kick in automatically. The scar left on these kids is something that will be hard to shake. Hope that lawmakers, people that you all confided in when you voted for them, can come to a reform that will settle this matter. It also helps other schools to develop a secure and safe environment for students and teachers too.
@Janet STOTLER it was intentional. They intentionally did NOT follow active shooter training and go TERMINATE THE SHOOTER.
There’s plenty of intent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyTIcFYtIQ4
its finally here
@Patt Henry that’s deeply troubling if that’s true
I don’t think that I would have stopped screaming in horror of the Keystone Kops, the NRA, Republican cop methodology in economic differences, not enough teaches for all the kids in pubic education, having my taxes pay for thr private education of the politicians and journalists and Meghan Markel (ffs) and my child dying in fear horror despair and without me fulfilling my role to heal and love them. Not knowing not hearing me and being ignored by the aforementioned Keystone Kops and army of Republican creeps.
This guy is telling it like it is. Their local police totally let them down.
@M M then remove all laws because criminals don’t follow them
Last fight
https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
@M M “. Criminals don’t follow laws…that’s why they’re called criminals.”
ikr? that’s why we should have no laws.
This is the response every politician should receive in any public setting. Maybe then, they would actually do something.
But they won’t. They don’t care about us, only themselves
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
I taught high school chemistry, school just let out last Thursday. And this is so overwhelming. HOW DID THIS HAPPEN??? I am certain that the school had a lockdown procedure? I am certain the superintendent, the school board, the parents, the teachers, the administrators are all shaken up and someone is responsible. BUT WE CANNOT GET 21 KIDS BACK. And I cannot finish writing typing my thoughts because of the children that are GONE. 😭😭😭😭 This needs to stop. I am praying for Uvalde.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyTIcFYtIQ4
its finally here.
Of course the kids don’t want to go to school! I’m 42 and hearing about what the child was saved by a tablecloth experienced broke me.
“Please don’t forget about us.” 😢 Yes, because he knows that when the “dust settles,” the “thoughts and prayers” end, and it’s America’s guess where the next massacre will occur.
Tomorrow.
Later today or tomorrow, somewhere in this very broken land of hate and fear.
This is what the divided culture does to people— people need to feel safe and protected to thrive.
This is the hell that politicians have created for greed and power.
@Michael Gerber Really?
Kidding, right?
Blaming this on liberals when the boarder town police failed to act to save the kids?
Quit.
@Lindsey B Hui you’re 100% right. But people care more about their opinions, than what’s the truth.
This comment is so true, when the memorial stops everyone goes back to their own lives n activities. Change needs to happen now!
Those babies were calling and begging for help 😢 breaks my heart that those coward cops didn’t do anything. Then to hold the parents back from saving their babies… OMG gets me so angry.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyTIcFYtIQ4
its finally here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyTIcFYtIQ4
its finally here
Unfathomable
This is heartbreaking…cannot see it without tears…
Given all their guns and armor these cops didn’t breach that door is DISGRACEFUL and I hope they get prosecuted.
@Mansa Garus lol, you completely missed the point bud.
Police department a disgrace…serve and protect they didnt
@Sandburg Martin your right and that makes them more disgusting.
The fact that this day last week those kids live a normal day like the rest of us. Went to school, Had dinner with their family for the last time and slept in their beds for the very last time is just devastating. What’s so sad is this shouldn’t have happened and could have been prevented if the gun laws were stricter in America. It really shows you that life is so short, hug your loved ones and let them know how much they mean to you. Rest in paradise angels❤️🕊
@Tammy Forbes Mothers abort their children everyday but no one talks about that or how that could contribute to the psyche of a society. This especially when tons of students, adults and other protesters admit, “Yeah, I actually wish I was aborted. The world is a horrible place.”
When people think this don’t you think maybe they could do something horrible? Maybe not this horrible but something horrible?
I couldn’t have said it better. Thank you! I feel one of society’s problems is that parents don’t have mental health rights for their children. In Wisconsin child at 14 can decline mental health services even if it’s severe. Parents hands are tied.
Last fight
https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
You mean the death could have been prevented if the cops weren’t cowards. Or if they had shown up in the first 12 minutes before he entered the school… trusting the “police” to protect you isn’t enough apparently.
@J Please don’t defile these children’s memory to push your personal agenda now is not the time.
How hard it is for parents to go home and no longer hear their baby’s voice .
I can’t control my tears 😢 😭 💔
Last fight
https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
I am from western NY buffalo New York I sending prayers for you and families my heart ❤️ is broken 💔 I live in buffalo New York I don’t understand why unjustified actions of a person to do this to people 😢😢 really ,there are no words of to any parent to say I know I might not lost a child like you’re All done ,my son came home from Navy seals and supposedly committed suicide from what he seen going on ,the government didn’t reach out to him at all ,he woke up light a cigarette and next thing house blew up and he die ,
I’m so sorry for what you’re feeling and I’m the exact same. And I hate seeing the news but it’s important to understand and remember. We are all hurting together, but may we all heal together too. Sending you peace and hugs.❤️
I can’t imagine how helpless and angry the parents felt watching from the outside of the school while carnage was taking place inside and the cops were standing around doing nothing. It’s beyond comprehension.
Police were inside within 4 min
@TurboFreak they were well-funded though. 40% of the uvalde budget. that’s a lot. yeah, they had plenty of tax money. off-duty cops even rushed over to get some of that easy overtime ☺️
the cops didn’t do nothing. they kept concerned parents at bay.
like tou thao did for derek chauvin.
I have 10 year old twin girls. Seeing the student’s chairs lined up really brought me to tears. This is sad beyond measure.
How incredibly painful for these families, and this community, to lose these precious lives.
Broken hearted people are not placated by broken promises.