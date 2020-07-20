‘Wall of moms’ shields protesters saying ‘leave our kids alone’ | USA TODAY

'Moms are here': Women form wall around protesters in Portland, Oregon.

A group of women formed a human wall around protesters in Portland, Oregon, chanting: "Moms are here. Feds stay clear."

