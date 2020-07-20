‘Wall of moms’ shields protesters saying ‘leave our kids alone’ | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
'Wall of moms' shields protesters saying 'leave our kids alone' | USA TODAY

July 20, 2020

 

'Moms are here': Women form wall around protesters in Portland, Oregon.
A group of women formed a human wall around protesters in Portland, Oregon, chanting: "Moms are here. Feds stay clear."

26 Comments on "‘Wall of moms’ shields protesters saying ‘leave our kids alone’ | USA TODAY"

  1. كواكب الشرق W&M التسويق للغير | July 20, 2020 at 12:57 PM | Reply

    😍👏👍👍👍

  2. JayKB | July 20, 2020 at 12:59 PM | Reply

    This is going to get a lot worse! Tramp better watch who he keeps tromping on. “Mother bears” vote…

    • Leo Ashu | July 20, 2020 at 6:41 PM | Reply

      Bob V 🧠

    • Leo Ashu | July 20, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

      Sal what changed or point have u made now it just show two mad people excited spitting out rubbish . Pls instead of commenting to insult use this platform to help or educate others. What is the world 🌎 turning to ?

    • Leo Ashu | July 20, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      Jim Curram at times when we try our best by voting it doesn’t work for we know all politicians play the same cards so pls we need to start using such platforms like this to send out words of KINDNESS,UNDERSTANDING, COMPASSION and LOVE etc. at least we might change a Soul

    • Carrie Lynn | July 20, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      @Becky Ecklund lol that is so ridiculous

    • Cold War Jesus | July 20, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      John Smith Haha you’re the racist….!!

  3. James Adrian | July 20, 2020 at 1:22 PM | Reply

    Everyone
    is ready to snap stg

  4. All in one | July 20, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    What’s the matter bro tell me something

  5. reelreeler | July 20, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    Portland, Seattle, San Francisco…….making van life in the desert look better every day.

  6. ed gillis | July 20, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    Well that didn’t work…

  7. w dvb | July 20, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    Blm w/all White Sally’s LOL

  8. Christina Robinson | July 20, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    My God 🤯

  9. tannercollins9863 | July 20, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    Whos cutting the onions

  10. Chris Garganta | July 20, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    This comment section did not pass the vibe check

  11. day6creation breathing | July 20, 2020 at 6:13 PM | Reply

    saving this to watch later. watch later like in 30 years. later.

  12. David Tyrone | July 20, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

  13. Pamela Moore | July 20, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    Insanity!

  14. Cold War Jesus | July 20, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Yea the moms of violent thugs! Nice job raising those thugs moms !!!

  15. NaSakk Official | July 20, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    Wow 😐 what happens for kids?

  16. LAteen | July 20, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    So down with the cause they showed up to surround a govt building

  17. LAteen | July 20, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

  18. Amy Pollicino | July 20, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

    could something like a 5-gallon bucket be put over those canisters? maybe a bucket and a brick? just thinking out loud.

  19. Bluebird44 | July 20, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    Where’s the dads?

  20. Balboa2014 | July 20, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

    Ever since the Seattle chaz mess I wondered what kind of parents raised those ppl. This explains ALOT smh

