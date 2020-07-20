‘Wall of moms’ shields protesters saying ‘leave our kids alone’ | USA TODAY

'Moms are here': Women form wall around protesters in Portland, Oregon.
A group of women formed a human wall around protesters in Portland, Oregon, chanting: "Moms are here. Feds stay clear."
😍👏👍👍👍
This is going to get a lot worse! Tramp better watch who he keeps tromping on. “Mother bears” vote…
Bob V 🧠
Sal what changed or point have u made now it just show two mad people excited spitting out rubbish . Pls instead of commenting to insult use this platform to help or educate others. What is the world 🌎 turning to ?
Jim Curram at times when we try our best by voting it doesn’t work for we know all politicians play the same cards so pls we need to start using such platforms like this to send out words of KINDNESS,UNDERSTANDING, COMPASSION and LOVE etc. at least we might change a Soul
@Becky Ecklund lol that is so ridiculous
John Smith Haha you’re the racist….!!
Everyone
is ready to snap stg
What’s the matter bro tell me something
Portland, Seattle, San Francisco…….making van life in the desert look better every day.
Well that didn’t work…
Blm w/all White Sally’s LOL
My God 🤯
Whos cutting the onions
This comment section did not pass the vibe check
saving this to watch later. watch later like in 30 years. later.
They’ll say, look how stupid people were. Defending rioters?
Insanity!
Yea the moms of violent thugs! Nice job raising those thugs moms !!!
Wow 😐 what happens for kids?
So down with the cause they showed up to surround a govt building
So down with the cause they showed up to surround a govt building
could something like a 5-gallon bucket be put over those canisters? maybe a bucket and a brick? just thinking out loud.
Where’s the dads?
Ever since the Seattle chaz mess I wondered what kind of parents raised those ppl. This explains ALOT smh