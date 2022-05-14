Recent Post
Condolences to all the mothers, fathers and children who lost their loved ones in Ukraine.
RIP to all the innocent children, women and men who lost their lives in Ukraine.
Dam I thought Trump was bad with lies all the time but he has nothing on Peter Puffin Putin
In the Donbas?
Good to see that somewhere people are being held accountable for their crimes. America should pay attention.
@John Harrison You mean World War II?
@grant smythe WW3
@Daniel Theal Could be. It took a while for the world wars to become such.
Let’s check with the citizens of Aleppo shall we as to who they feel need to be held accountable.
This is a very right move of Ukraine. The world is seeing, perpetrators of all kinds should not be tolerated! Long live Ukraine!!!
I hope that there will be a fair trial and justice must be done.
A proper defence is so important in a case like this. You can see from the reactions to this comment that many people are unable to control their emotions or perhaps just don’t understand the grave implications an unfair trial can have in this circumstance. I hope the Ukrainian people will understand the role of a defence lawyer and not start blasting them as traitors etc.
Charge them as soon as a case has been developed. The Russian soldiers need to know that there will be no waiting for accountability.
@Lucanious Petrenko as Gueterros said, there are sufficient institutions at the UN, to deal with crime and the like
Putin decided to go his way
I had heard of this but I didn’t realize they had him. I thought he was being tried in-absentia
You’re thinking of the Romanov guy.
The Russn generals and politicians must be held accountable as well
They will be held accountable, one way or another.
A lot of Russian generals are being held accountable at the entrance to the Pearly Gates, which is how I like it.
This shall be a message to every Russian invader – you will not act with impunity.
If I were him, I wouldn’t hold my breath for an innocent verdict…
It doesn’t matter how much years in prison he gets. In UA prison it’s matter of days till they find him beaten to death.
The whole world is supporting you, Glory to Ukraine! 👍
This is a very wise move on Ukraine’s part. It shows accountability for the enemies actions and restraint on their part.
Very smart
He should be put in an isolation room for life where they can’t even see the people that would bring their food.
I understand war and civilian deaths unfortunately will and do happen but it’s not necessary to shoot someone peacefully riding on a bike around tanks,what the hell threat do they pose on a bicycle
Boo this man!! throws rotten tomatoes lol. na but seriously he needs to pay for his crimes, it’s not fair these men are traind to kill they take advantage of there power .
I can’t stop thinking about all the children, elderly people, woman and innocent Ukrainian people who get their lives destroyed because this stupid operation of stealing land from Ukraine.
Incredible I didn’t think this would happen especially so soon
It’s great
Bc they are arrested in Ukraine
That’s how it’s done when you have all the proof needed. Why would you wait for a year or two to take action?
A “fair” trial. He murdered a senior citizen and civilian w/o just cause…how fair is it gonna be when you’re on trial for the horrendous atrocity you’ve commited. IMO “fair” is the fact that the guy is even getting a trial and not just a bullet in the head in the town square. He should be grateful that his “enemies” aren’t barbaric like his fellow countymen
Actually, a lifetime behind bars is worse than a bullet, so if that’s what he gets that will be justice! He will have plenty on time in his cell to reflect on his crimes.