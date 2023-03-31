45 comments

    1. For all those posting in here that she’s getting legal costs, that has yet to be decided. If you listened to the motions, the defense lawyers had indicated that is something they want to pursue, but the plaintiff’s lawyers argued against it. Whether this is pursued and whether the case can be made will be decided later or the defense attorneys may drop the claim; we don’t know yet how this will proceed.

      Reply

    2. @Yaash No, court fees were not included in this part of the trial. That is something that may be taken up later, if you listened to the motion against and the judge’s ruling.

      Reply

    3. @Ch No, court fees were not included in this part of the trial. That is something that may be taken up later, if you listened to the motion against and the judge’s ruling. Currently, Sanderson only has to pay $1. Seems you were the one not paying attention.😉

      Reply

    1. Sue Capela,
      Even, Stevie Wonder could see this was a fraud. Imagine going skiing the next day where everyone saw him, how stupid of him and his lawyer.

      Reply

  12. Justice was properly served. It’s a shame Gwyneth had to endure this, but good for her for sticking to her principles…..much respect.

    Reply

  13. Gwyneth has True Grit. Even though it inconvenienced her greatly she made sure this man’s unscrupulous nature was exposed to the world and protected the rest of us from him.

    Reply

    1. News reporting is usually very poor in the US. If the plaintiff wanted to make his case, he really needed to provide some kind of corroborating evidence. If he was injured, how did he get down the slope? If he skied, that would tend not support his story. If he called for help, got a rescue team to bring him down, and then went to the hospital by ambulance, that would be pretty good evidence. But no reports these kinds of details. Sigh.

      Reply

  14. The fact that Ms. Paltrow didn’t counter sue for legal fees and time but rather a token sum of 1 dollar is a testament to what a good person she is.

    Reply

  17. I guess justice have been serve…this was an accident that should be treated like that,not in a court trying to get money,,,she didn’t smile ,she breath alleviating that at least this is over. The fact that she counter sued for a dollar just tells you how good person she is..at the end his lawyer pat his shoulders like “you can’t always win but I always collect”

    Reply

  18. I’m glad Gwyenth won since she wanted her name cleared & the amount she ask for was only $1.00. She skiing into him & causing all the damage he listed would be impossible due to her size & the event happened on the “bunny slope.” But the fact that he continued to be very active thereafter means he could not have suffered severe injuries. Especially since one of the activities included white water rafting that is a dangerous sport.

    Reply

    1. Right! Yes some of the wording was awkwardly phrased, but maybe run through it once before reading? Or … get someone else to read it?!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.