Watch: Craig Melvin Fires Back At Georgia Democrat Who Supports Trump | Craig Melvin | MSNBC

July 29, 2020

 

Craig Melvin talks to Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones, a Democrat who is supporting President Trump. The conversation becomes heated while discussing the president's relationship with Russia and the economy. Aired on 07/29/2020.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Craig Melvin Fires Back At Georgia Democrat Who Supports Trump | Craig Melvin | MSNBC

  1. Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones | July 29, 2020 at 12:38 PM | Reply

    The delusions have to stop, make America smart again.

    • Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones | July 29, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

      @ItsNando20 Democratic states have been bailing out welfare red States for decades. Keep talking and one day you’ll say something correct.

    • ProudMary | July 29, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

      Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones Trump was acquitted of Russian collusion so you’re speaking fake news right if u say anything else. However Joe Biden Took his son Hunter and his granddaughter on Air Force two to China andorchestrated a $1.5 billion loan for his son Hunter’s company. Biden is also named in Ukraine for a criminal case where he used Quid pro quote to get a DA fired who is investigating his son for improper practices. How come you don’t talk about those things?

    • Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones | July 29, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      @ProudMary Trump makes Joe look like a choir boy. You sound really good at fooling yourself.

    • jayes12 | July 29, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      @Pha Q This comment is the best yet. There are some liberals who act like Trump has supernatural power over a virus or that Trump created this virus. One congresswomen called it the Trump virus. It came from China and their were doctors in China who were silenced by the Chinese government so as to not make China look bad. This whole thing is China’s fault.

    • jumbo shrimp | July 29, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      @Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones How old are you, Do you realize how Vulgar and nasty your “Handle” is?

  2. Hayling Lad | July 29, 2020 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    This is a joke, isn’t it?

  3. BroodallyHonest | July 29, 2020 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    I can’t believe MSNBC even put this out.

    • jayes12 | July 29, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      @Classy Lady Did you see the exchange of money? Or listen to his phone calls? Or was it conversation caught on a bugging device?

    • jayes12 | July 29, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      @C D It is not reality tv and it is not real news.

    • Sam Smith | July 29, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      they thought it made them look good…they misread the room

    • christian | July 29, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

      C D where did he lie he told the truth and that question whether he was a campaign surrogate was super dumb that’s why he was frustrated

    • Bonani Mathambo | July 29, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      C D You sound like one of those black Americans who hates blacks who don’t think like you or, more importantly, support the president. Is that who you are?

  4. j swift | July 29, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    lamoooo this do came out the gate sayin “FAKE NEWS”

  5. bingo_fuel | July 29, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    the media is always “firing back” at anyone who says anything positive about Trump…but yes this is totally unbiased factual news only

    • Merideth Rylee | July 29, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @AllYourBase he held up this one

    • AllYourBase | July 29, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @Sam Smith oh right, most of you think he’s a good business man despite the bankruptcies. Not sure why a good businessman would feel the need to scam people with a fake university. but w.e.

    • AllYourBase | July 29, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @Merideth Rylee which one?

    • Captain Manda | July 29, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Sam Smith He really got owned and I was here for it. In the end, his only strategy was to end the interview because he couldn’t argue with facts, logic and common sense.
      Infact, why are journalists arguing and firing back? What happened to good ol’ unbiased reporting and interviewing?
      They are desperate!

    • Sam Smith | July 29, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @AllYourBase Why do people always expect people to be 100% perfect with no mistakes? Make one mistake and thats it, game over for you people. Look how you people cancel others for small stuff. What you children fail to understand is that when working towards a hard to get to target, you are going to fail quite a bit. But you get through it and keep moving on. You may learn something from that mentality

  6. TANGLDWEB | July 29, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    Viruses, Partisanship, Idiocy.
    Just 3 things that don’t see the color of one’s skin.

    • Nick Pride | July 29, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      Suicides and overdoses have killed more cause of lockdowns than the Corona bs

    • TANGLDWEB | July 29, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      @Nick Pride
      I thought you were a Troll.
      But looking at your comments and channel.
      You’re more a low level Intern.
      …its a job right…

  7. Robert Nickell | July 29, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    The Democrats are all hurrying to cover this up. LOL. Love it. Jones thinks for himself…how dare he? Well done Mr. Jones

  8. Madam Luis | July 29, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    This guy isn’t a reporter! How is a reporter allowed to dismiss someone just because they’re not agreeing with their narrative??!

    • Yolanda Mercado | July 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

      A reporter has an obligation to call out a lie. Is his duty to stop anybody that goes on his show to spread misinformation. Kudos to Craig for not letting another sycophant and his talking points use his show for propaganda.

    • ItsNando20 | July 29, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

      Yolanda Mercado the only one spreading misinformation is the liberal media and reporter

    • 1stLTroastabotch | July 29, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

      @Yolanda Mercado stop freebasing fentynol. You can’t be this dumb

    • Mike Honcho | July 29, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      Yolanda Mercado Jones wanted to bring in the facts and Craig immediately misdirects to saying he must be a paid surrogate after he offered. He’s not a reporter. He’s a puppet.

    • YxngJay | July 29, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      @Yolanda Mercado TRUMP 2020 not a single lie said

  9. pigskiner4life | July 29, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    Never heard of this host, but he just got roasted. Are all hosts on msmbc racist? Asking for a Karen.

  10. Jeremiah B | July 29, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    This is America. The man has a right to vote for who he wants to. Period. Get a ladder and get over it, liberals.

  11. twistedcustoms68 | July 29, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    CRAIG DOESNT LIKE TO HEAR THE TRUTH!🇺🇸

  12. recipioct | July 29, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    Craig Melvin just got owned Lol.

    • AllYourBase | July 29, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      all the guy did was keep talking. Not owned. HE asked him if he’s a paid surrogate because he insisted on repeating the campaign talking points rather than continuing with the questions.

  13. Undaunted Mmerica | July 29, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    “It’s not about politics?” “It’s what I can do for this country!” 😳. ….wth? A democratic politician exuding unwavering character and integrity? And, doing so against mainstream media’s divisive agenda…😳. I’m amazed. I wasn’t expecting that. The raw honest conviction in his belief. I loved it.

    • B v c k r o o m | July 29, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      Not sure why he remains a democrat. That party is done.

    • The King Maker | July 29, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      *** Vernon Jones is taking money from Wrap Technologies , Which is seeking support from the administration for a new product called Bola Wrap a non lethal device used by law enforcement to detain suspects , Which Vernon is helping to push, He’s Selling Georgia Out For a Few Bucks, He’s a disgusting Human Being . Research it yourself.

    • Richard Bryan | July 29, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      Mr Jones’ positive energy prevailed

  14. Texan Grammy | July 29, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    You go Rep Vernon Jones. I love how this reporter got put in his place. You met your match. Lol The media twists everything!

  15. jerry giovengo | July 29, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    A payed Lefty activists just got embarrassed..Again

  16. behind you | July 29, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    “Why are you rebelling against the plantation? the plantation loves, the plantation provides, stop fighting and accept it” – MSNBC

  17. Ashitaka | July 29, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    Pretty clear who is ideologically intolerant and controlling of Black people’s minds.

  18. perry mahaney | July 29, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    Go get em Vernon, the liberal paid propagandist stooge was speechless after that, LOL

    • Randomfully Wonderful | July 29, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      They don’t seem to understand that they flat-out accused him of corruption just because he was a black man supporting Donald Trump.
      He has posted a video response on his Twitter.

    • Captain Manda | July 29, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      I LOVED it! And they have the audacity to claim ‘he fired back’. The opposite is true but nothing the left media says surprises me anymore

  19. Whit Whitfield | July 29, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    Pretty misleading headline there MSNBC… looks like Rep. Jones did most of the firing back.

  20. Carlos Rodriguez | July 29, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    ‘Craig Melvin got served’ is what the headline should be.

