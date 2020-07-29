Watch: Craig Melvin Fires Back At Georgia Democrat Who Supports Trump | Craig Melvin | MSNBC

Craig Melvin talks to Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones, a Democrat who is supporting President Trump. The conversation becomes heated while discussing the president's relationship with Russia and the economy. Aired on 07/29/2020.

Craig Melvin Fires Back At Georgia Democrat Who Supports Trump | Craig Melvin | MSNBC