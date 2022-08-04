Recent Post
- Poilievre mocks debate he skipped: ‘I’d rather be out here talking to real people’
- Clayton Ruby remembered as one of the most-respected civil rights lawyers in Canada
- U.K. headed for recession: Bank of England raising interest rates
- WATCH: Molotov cocktails thrown into Edmonton restaurant
- FULL: Final Conservative leadership debate from Aug. 3
20 comments
SOUNDS LIKE SOMEONE IS LATE ON ONE OF THEIR PAYMENTS
Never thought of that
@asdf Def a Liberal supporter lol, you see that noodle arm throw?
@BΛSΞ xD Kobe!
bruh
It’s racist
@glenn hankins ok, where are you finding that information? I don’t see any information on the attacker and there are no visible Sikh’s in the video
@glenn hankins how do you know the arsonist is sikh?
very racist diversity ! how can that be ??
Deadmonton is in decay. Liberal city
Must be some of those nice & polite Canadians we are always being told about.
The vegans are raging
Rookie throw
i am glad most criminals are incompetent and foolish.
That’s what happens when you’re rude to customers
My guy what tf are you talking about?
Outlaw assault molotovs!
Pretty sure they’re already outlawed
Would be funny to see it fly back at the suspect give him a taste of that Instant Karma
hahaha what a rookie !