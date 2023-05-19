Recent Post
37 comments
GYM’S star witnesses are duds. These guys didn’t lose their security clearances for urinating in public. If they broke the law, they deserved what they got. GYM doesn’t mind turning his head to unsavory happenings.
What laws did they break? Whistle-blowers are protected by the law
nothing but props!!!!
Russia Russia Russia Russia
Who those demon crates!!!
“Toe the line they want.” Let me interpret that. That means following established rules and protocol for investigative proceedure. And rules and protocol for protection and security of those proceedures. They got suspened for violating those rules which could endanger innocent parties. These are not single violations. They would have had to do it twice to get clearences revoked
Imagine defending an awful organization like the FBI.
Gym Jordan was that kid who didn’t do his homework and tried to pass the test with Cliffs Notes.
And ol Gym could always whoop your a$$!
At least a 2.0
@Gregg Mackie calm down keyboard warrior.
nope, he was that kid who was “touched” by the school coach or team physician?!
Jordan’s mouth will be his downfall in the end. So sad we have had and have yet to endure his crap.
You’re blind to Jordan’s truth!
Who says we “have to” endure ANY republican bullshit???
I’ve noticed that 90% guitar lovers hate Trump.
All they do is sit and doing music 24/7 no life. No wondering they don’t go out to see how much inflation. So you do not care about us all but your guitar.
Thank God for Jim Jordon, isn’t that what you really mean?
Did CNN really just use the phrase “alternate theories”?
It’s owned by a Republican wouldn’t be surprised. Remember “alternative facts” from trump admin? Good times.
@Uvoted4this Hilarious right wing nonsense.
The whistleblower lawsuit says it. Pls pay attention
I’d like to ask them their opinions on “Legalized Slavery” and the way young black men have been selectively policed for decades. Sounds like the FBI is just selectively investigating where alot of federal crimes are happening … Conservative, White America.
Im surprised the FBI hasn’t cracked down on pedophiles from Ohio State University😂😂😂
Prove to everyone again that you did not watch the whole hearing. Your comment is absured and out place given the seriousness of the information revealed in that hearing.
Gym Jordan investigating weaponization is like Jeffrey Epstein investigating sexual misconduct.
Watch the full video. Listen to their testimonies.
Today 19th May is Malcolm X day! Let’s Celebrate his teachings and be guided by it!
NOPE
These whistleblowers are American heroes.
Jordan is one true American Patriot
For the mindless
@David Mclean DAM recordings quit your crying go to your safe place
The issue is her credibility!
So funny the way jim jordan thought he did something there
They’re not FBI whistleblowers. Why you ask?
Because the FBI said so.
This is hilarious
Jordan’s witnesses remind me of the time when tobacco companies were presenting “experts” who asserted that cigarette smoking did not cause lung cancer. Look hard enough and you can always come up with some clown to support your agenda. In such cases, ask how many disagree.
These people have the guts to stand up to what they think is wrong Blinkey,something that you would never do.