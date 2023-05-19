Recent Post
So….she lied??? 😮
Just like all the rest lie.
Yeah being senile will do that. The lady is not mentally there
perhaps…but maybe she does not remember it? Or did not realize the problems she had? To say Lie, is to imply deliberateness, and I do not know if that is a valid implication.
00:00 – Discussion of Senator Feinstein’s health issues related to shingles
00:13 – Senator Feinstein’s initial denial and later confirmation of having encephalitis
00:22 – Growing concerns about Senator Feinstein’s ability to fulfill her duties due to her health
01:02 – Limited comments from Senator Feinstein regarding her health problems
01:45 – Evasion of questions regarding Senator Feinstein’s ability to perform by fellow senators
02:10 – Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, who is a close family friend, is collaborating with Senator Feinstein
03:47 – Speculation on the potential replacement if Senator Feinstein resigns
04:18 – Dr. Gupta provides insights about encephalitis and the diagnosis challenges
05:43 – Complications arising from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
06:31 – Impact of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome on the facial nerves
09:01 – Congresswoman Jackie Speier’s announcement about Senator Feinstein’s retirement
09:29 – Personal choice to resign and discussion on age limitations
10:01 – Concerns about Senator Feinstein’s legacy and representation of California
Is a 10 min video that complicated for you that you need to break it down into segments?
is this an ai service?
There should be a vetted process for mental and physical health.
before elections? True…. Everyday? nope.
@Dale Hartley not every day but maybe an annual evaluation
She’s got either dementia or alzheimer’s. Mental health is not a reason to keep someone from serving, and physical health is also not valid. The only important thing really is cognitive ability. She’s been having severe memory issues for years.
This is not an issue about a woman or not. It is about retirement and fitness to serve. She should definitely pass the torch to younger generation, for democracy’s sake. No one, however good they have been, should cling to power endlessly!
Why would a democrat like Dianne lie to us? It’s not supposed to be this way. 😢😭They’re trained to be honest. 😭
This should definitely be the thing that defines her legacy. She deserves nothing less.
She’s further proof why there should be term limits.
100000%
Imagine that, another California politician who made millions from Insider Trading.
Whoever is responsible for this womans wellbeing is guilty of elder abuse! Her mind has been gone for a while now, she’s not making her own decisions, and this is WRONG!
Term limits and annual cognitive tests for ALL elected officials.
💯 ✔️ 🎯
AND, supreme court judges???
Joe Biden would never take that test. But we all know the results.
Came here to make this exact comment 👍
Cognitive tests, lol your no smarter than an ape? Because we are apes who think we are humans? 😅
The desire to cling onto power is disgraceful to say the least.
I’m not so sure its her who is clinging to power, but maybe instead those that want her to stay in power so they can tell her how to vote on bills.
@Tonya That seems likely given that the only reason McCarthy isn’t expelling Santos is that he wants Santo’s vote on bills. Both sides are making poor decisions in both of these cases. Of course one difference is that she’s ill and Santos is a criminal but the effect is the same.
I would much rather leave office with my dignity intact than go through this.
Bruh why the hell is everyone in the government in general, either WAY past or nearing retirement age?
Omg they were thinking about naming her Pro Tempore? My God
Sure, the “complications” may have prolonged her illness since this February, but the *real* problem, her cogntive issues, go back at least 4 years – that’s when her staff started chaperoning her whenever she went for a walk on her own, out of fear for what she might say on her own. And there have been video clips of her behavior in committies that show her cognitive decline. She’s too far gone to realize how far gone she is.
It’s elderly abuse to keep her in congress with her condition.
This is horrible we need to hold these people accountable! Cognitive tests and term limits are a start
Prayers for the Great Leader 🙏🏼 Californians Love & Respect Sen. Feinstein. May the Lord Bless her with Tranquility and Wisdom.
Term limits are needed in the Senate and in the House.
Power is hard to give up, but its time this women gave it back.