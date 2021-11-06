Watch the nail-biting rescue of a sinking sailboat crew | Militarykind

This rookie Coast Guard rescue swimmer helps save six people on his first heroic mission.

RELATED VIDEO » Marine chooses to win at life after amputation

A U.S. Coast Guard team stages a daring rescue of six crew members from a sinking sailboat off the California coast.

Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: