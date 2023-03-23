Watergate lawyer says this witness could be key in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents case March 23, 2023 42 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
How these attorneys keep throwing away their lives and license for this idiot is mind-boggling.
BECAUSE THEY THINK BY BEING AROUND THE RICH AND POWERFUL THAT IT MAKES THEM POWERFUL TOO UNTIL THEY GET PULLED BACK INTO REALITY THAT THEY’RE NOT ABOVE THE LAW EITHER 😂😂😂
Everyone of them thinks he is smarter than the law.
If they lied to FBI there goes their law licenses.
OH WELL, MCDONALD’S IS ALWAYS HIRING 😂😂😂
Yes, I hope he doesn’t.
Make Accountability Great Again! 👍
Tell that to the clintons and to the biden family
@Madeagle there’s nothing wrong with a golden shower be more diverse.
“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”
― Isaac Asimov
Great observation!kudos to you !spot on.
GOOD WORK YO’,KEEP IT UP 💯💪👌✊️😎✌️😁
DJT2024!!!🇺🇸
Thank you, Popak! You’re the best! Meidas Touch is on top of this. This is my “go to” place for information.
This is CNN not MTN.
“Trump arrest” will “Make America Great Again”
What this madman has gotten away with is mind boggling.
What has he gotten away with? Please be specific
@David Ruff You have any evidence to back that up or are you trolling ?
@AgrippaLII %10 for the big guy
I can only imagine what staff at Mara-lago have seen and heard and reported to authorities. They need to be thanked tremendously, as well as protected.
More like TUB -OF – LARDO
DIDN’T NOBODY MAKE THEM WORK AT MAR-A-LAGO, THAT AIN’T THE JOB IN FLORIDA 😂😂😂
That’s Trump country. They like him there.
In case you are wondering, what is interesting here is that Corcoran can’t just plead the fifth. You can only do that to avoid testifying against yourself..
That’s why Jacks Smith got the court order on the grounds crime exception
It depends on whether he conspired or was misled. He could very well have committed crimes on behalf of Trump.
That look on his face: “I’m not going to jail for 20 years for Trump.”
Key witness!!! Oh Boy, just what we needed!!!!🎉
All this means is that Mr. Corcoran will change his approach from claiming “attorney/client privilege” to claiming “I can’t recall.” very useful information
Joe: “don’t worry about that laptop once the Fed’s get a hold of it, then it will disappear for ever”
Resisting the power of sex outside marriage is a pitfall for many public figures to overcome. However, so many public figures fall for it. very useful information
Question – why the very short turnaround on the appeal? There is obviously something big happening… very useful information
Now Bragg will have to face a military tribunal & it won’t end well for him
Trump is like Robinhood. He’s taking their power & giving it to the people
Americans are here fighting for our rights for our freedom for our families. This is not a game
You almost had him this time 😂