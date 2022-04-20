Recent Post
- Hear lawmaker’s blistering rebuke after colleague’s baseless ‘grooming’ accusations
- DeSantis pushes to eliminate Disney’s special governing status in Florida
- What happens to weapons sent to Ukraine? The US doesn’t really know
- ‘We didn’t have a choice’: Ukrainians only way to flee Mariupol was through Russia
- Why Joe Biden’s poll numbers aren’t getting any better
44 comments
GOD BLESS UKRAINE
@Lovel это фигня
@Lovel бот фигня
This is a true example of passing via your enemy’s column. Slava Ukraini.
@Max Kar жители крыма по собственной воли захотели вступить в состав России. Их никто не заставлял. Это случилось после государственного переворота в 2014, которые устроила США и к власти пришли неонацистские партии. За что можно осуждать Крым или Россию. С учетом того что в Крыме основное население- русские.И Крым всегда был русским.
Вот что последние 8 лет происходит на Донбассе.
https://youtu.be/_7T1MYc4Y7s
Но весь западное СМИ закрывает на это глаза. Нужно быть объективным и освещать события с обеих сторон.
@Mark Stevens explain the U.S invasions then, ain’t seeing no one sanctioning them.
@Tien Dinh just be cause others kill doesn’t mean killing is right lol
NATO must do more to help Ukraine. #SaveMariupol
How about you? Ukraine military has open recruitment. Tell your friends.
No more,😂🤣😂
Resilience, bravery and unity of the people of Ukraine are second to none. Glory to Ukraine..👍👋
Украинские военнопленные просят прощение у погибших детей на Донбассе.
Которых убивали в течении 8 лет
https://youtu.be/Jg_4MNn766A
citizens around the world will always stand with eachother, no matter what country! same can not be said from our goverments who we placed in power.
@Kid Fox go play your game, kiddo.
Украинские военнопленные просят прощение у погибших детей на Донбассе.
Которых убивали в течении 8 лет
https://youtu.be/Jg_4MNn766A
@Lovel ким кардашьян😡
@Lovel вы издеваетесь , зачем здесь ким кардашьян
Unfortunately once word gets out on who helped whom, those helpers are the ones being put at risk, they too would need to flee the country.
Putin can use an excuse to execute “traitors that sheltered terrorists” for example.
imagine having to go to the same country killing the people you once knew like wow just wow
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/CT6KFZ_VAZ0o
Yeaap i know the feeling.
@Lovel бот с ким кардашьян
A new Underground Railroad out of Russia. Slava Ukraini 💙💛💙💛🇺🇦
😠 Hi Heather Fitzgibbon Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
Bless those that are helping these people! 🙏🇺🇦
They are Russian Angel unit, Kadyrov Military Police and DPR. Thank you for your blessing
Do whatever you need to stay alive in war…
I hope truth will spread through the migrating Ukrainians.
😠 Hi Mama Baby Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
*STAND WITH UKRAINE* 🇺🇦 Help to evacuate MARIUPOL
😠 Hi Compassion Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
💔 heartbreaking
😠 Hi Yvonne Lim Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
As a Russian citizen I really glad they made it and I wish them all of the best. Ordinary Russian citizens will help (I hope most of us if we can) and we realize why Ukrainians go to Western Europe, Canada, USA and not staying in Russia if they can. After all we are still humans and understand human’s needs for food, shelter and safety.
Thank you for humanity. I hope you share their stories and the murderous atrocities Putin is inflicting on Ukraine
You are soeaking of military units that facilitated these withdrawing Ukrainians.
When she said unbelievably that was GOLD!! 👌👍
😠 Hi DAPS your average gamer Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
I am so glad they made it to safety. Thank you to the kind Russians who helped them once they arrived, and provided shelter and a route to other countries. Your kindness means so much in this time. I hope others get a chance to get to freedom, even if through the Russian Federation lands.
I’m glad at least some people who went into Russia voluntarily or involuntarily is able to get out.
😠 Hi スノーラック Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
Thank you for reporting on the kindness they experienced in Russia. I lived in Russia and have many friends there. My husband is Russian. It’s important to remember that Putin does not represent the majority of Russians. There are good people in Russia.
😠 Hi Jennifer Petrunin Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;
1k+ comments, did anyone ask the the question why the young man was not fighting for his country or helping Ukrainian Forces ? 🤔