‘We want the whole truth’: Poilievre says Morneau’s resignation is cover for PM’s role in WE scandal

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre weighs in on the WE scandal and PM Trudeau proroguing Parliament until Sept. 23.

#cdnpoli #ctvpp

82 Comments on ‘We want the whole truth’: Poilievre says Morneau’s resignation is cover for PM’s role in WE scandal

  5. I like that Pierre doesn’t cut these gossip columnists like Solomon a break. He knows they’ll turn on you like a snake with their very next question. Pierre is my favourite politician right now.

    Reply

  7. What Evan seems to forget is that when Trudeau was first elected he stated that the Liberal Government under his watch will never prorogue parliament. That was one of his many promises that he’s broken yet again….but of course Evan won’t bite the hand that pays him taxpayer money to do his “unbiased” reporting🙄 !!

    Reply

  10. Seriously Evan? Are you even comparing these two? Why are you even asking these questions? You are showing your true colors. Pathetic

    Reply

    • @HamsterDmG This really shouldn’t have much to with which party did what, but rather, did the leader of our country take kickbacks for paying enormous taxpayer-funded contracts to his buddies? I really don’t care which party he’s in, unless said party is in on the game, and if that’s the case then the story is much, much bigger…

      Reply

    • @Mo Was Sounds like a pretty bold claim – PT funded “that” BC farm – to just drop there; it’s not particularly funny nor helpful, if that’s what you were aiming for.

      Reply

  14. Evan is so bias, and was getting so uncomfortable in his own skin. In contrast Poilievre was direct, concised, and was very confident in his answers.

    Reply

  15. The interview started out on a decent note and then the liberal simping came out as soon as Poilievre gave clear cuts answers that scrambled this guy’s brain into tiny bit of simp crap.

    Reply

    • F.Y.I. Webster Dictionary : Simpler – to be affected ly coy ; to smile in a silly, affected manner ; a smile with an air of silliness ; an affected smile or smirk .

      I assume Mr. B.B. is using ‘ simp ‘ as a short form of ‘ simpler ‘ .

      If so, I agree with Mr. B. B. !

      —————————————————————————————————————————————

      .

      Reply

    • I promise to start triple checking more carefully like we all must do with our ‘ honorable ‘ members of OUR ‘ democratic ‘ parliament who sometimes lack HONOUR !!!!!!!!!

      We all want TRUTH and less simp stuff from OUR government !!!!!

      ————————————————————————————————————————————————
      .

      Reply

  17. This news must be paid buy Trudeau. Sounds just like him,” everything Harper’s fault from seven or eight years ago.

    Reply

