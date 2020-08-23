‘We want the whole truth’: Poilievre says Morneau’s resignation is cover for PM’s role in WE scandal

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre weighs in on the WE scandal and PM Trudeau proroguing Parliament until Sept. 23.
#cdnpoli #ctvpp
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Testifying is not accountability. The PM should step down.
And charged by RCMP and sent to Prison.
No No And nor is testifying equal to answering any questions
That’s what Canadians want. Every position Trudeau has taken has been based on the best interest of Canadians. Now Canadians want the government to do what’s best in the interest of the Country, and that take is a never ending hiatus by resigning or facing criminal charges.
Is this journalist that stupid and one sided.
No No remove him now
Trudeau and Morneau
should go directly to prison never mind stepping down
Wow Evan, was there a little something extra in the old pay cheque ? Signed by Trudeau ?
No kidding Evan you are so bad at hiding unoriginal partisan ways you can’t even get your facts straight
He is so biased it is sickening.
No, signed by WE
Jeez I wonder who Evan votes for.
Dan Smulders Who pays his bills.
Listen to this clown,he just loves Trudeau.I wonder whose sending the money to this so called news channel.What a joke.
They get government funding. It was on CRA’s website
Taxpayers
Jail gates are slowly opening …
OMG! You just discovered a conspiracy! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Lynn Smith Public funds? Like 88×$1.45 trillion for the F-35 death machines
I like that Pierre doesn’t cut these gossip columnists like Solomon a break. He knows they’ll turn on you like a snake with their very next question. Pierre is my favourite politician right now.
They need to stay focused. They’re are cheques from me to we to Trudeau fact.
He would be a real PM
He’s very well spoken – I think this is something everyone across the political spectrum can agree on and admire.
They’re all corrupt. Harper was part of a scandal too.
He is an authentic person !!
Pierre made Evan look like a fool.
No he didn’t. Evan is a fool. He made that obvious himself.
Pierre is the biggest fool
@James Ricketts You got that right! He the yappy, that starts the fight and the first to run!
@James Ricketts watch the vid again and wake up,lol
Evan is a big fool
What Evan seems to forget is that when Trudeau was first elected he stated that the Liberal Government under his watch will never prorogue parliament. That was one of his many promises that he’s broken yet again….but of course Evan won’t bite the hand that pays him taxpayer money to do his “unbiased” reporting🙄 !!
cd kitz please repost this over and over and over. THIS IS TRUTH! Anyone that believes in truth should like your comment to bring it to the top!
Well said!
Evan tried so hard to take down the opposition of Trudeau. Why not do your purported job, Evan?
Is it my imagination or does this interviewer seem incredibly biased FOR Trudeau?
Not your imagination. It’s been prevalent for months to some.
Not your imagination.
Remember when journalists and commentators were neutral in all issues? This guy’s biases are obvious. For shame.
Omg I was losing it listening to this guy!
Unde Derayda the government purchases loyalty. Anyone not taking his buyout is banned, then fights in court and wins. Our money fights the government side. Makes me sick. So entitled and out of touch while Canadians suffer.
No, I can’t remember ever hearing an unbiased reporter in my life
Marcvs Crassvs when I was young I believed them. Now I don’t believe any of the ones that took the liberal buyout! That’s most of them!
“To be fair . . . ” he keeps saying.
What a joke.
Seriously Evan? Are you even comparing these two? Why are you even asking these questions? You are showing your true colors. Pathetic
You know he was. Crooked crooked crooked govt
He should have asked Pierre Poilievre
how much money do we owe China? Or Is it a key stroke to issue the Canada Sovereign dollar?
and how much do we owe Saudi Arabia and can we take off the price of the personnel carriers they haven’t paid for?
@Mike Purdue l don’t like to be lied to! Do you?
@Wayne Polk No SIR!
Conservatives don’t like lies.
Liberals don’t like truth.
And they wonder why nobody trust the news! What bias piece of reporting.
I am so annoyed by the tone this reporter is taking in his line of questioning. Unreal
@Michele 🇨🇦 yet it’s fine if a liberal member is on the other side of questioning stfu, this dude is a joke this mp should be fired.
Could this interviewer be any more pro Liberal?
You guys kill me, no policy just shoot the messenger? I don’t like what he says he’s a fool? Come on point out why he’s a fool! What did he say that was so wrong?
@Cool MD a fridge to far? Lol what was to far?
Well he is bought and paid to speak the script.
Real liberals are voting Bloc Québécois or conservative
@An Deo Real Liberals are fake lefties! TAG-TEAM-CANADA has never lost, for their donors!
Trudeau should serve prison time, just like any other criminal.
But, he is our Leader……. haha
HamsterDmG ask Tardeau about that, and the pig farm in BC his father funded.
@HamsterDmG This really shouldn’t have much to with which party did what, but rather, did the leader of our country take kickbacks for paying enormous taxpayer-funded contracts to his buddies? I really don’t care which party he’s in, unless said party is in on the game, and if that’s the case then the story is much, much bigger…
@Mo Was Sounds like a pretty bold claim – PT funded “that” BC farm – to just drop there; it’s not particularly funny nor helpful, if that’s what you were aiming for.
HamsterDmG are you suggesting Harper is responsible… come on that is ludicrous….
Evan is so bias, and was getting so uncomfortable in his own skin. In contrast Poilievre was direct, concised, and was very confident in his answers.
This was a perfect example of how it is alot easier to just tell the truth.
Because Poilievre is an excellent actor.
The interview started out on a decent note and then the liberal simping came out as soon as Poilievre gave clear cuts answers that scrambled this guy’s brain into tiny bit of simp crap.
F.Y.I. Webster Dictionary : Simpler – to be affected ly coy ; to smile in a silly, affected manner ; a smile with an air of silliness ; an affected smile or smirk .
I assume Mr. B.B. is using ‘ simp ‘ as a short form of ‘ simpler ‘ .
If so, I agree with Mr. B. B. !
—————————————————————————————————————————————
.
I keyboard ed simp e r not simpler. Sometimes The YouTube puts in incorrect spellings !
I promise to start triple checking more carefully like we all must do with our ‘ honorable ‘ members of OUR ‘ democratic ‘ parliament who sometimes lack HONOUR !!!!!!!!!
We all want TRUTH and less simp stuff from OUR government !!!!!
————————————————————————————————————————————————
.
BTW, the interviewer only makes Mr. Poilievre look and sound all the more credible.
This news must be paid buy Trudeau. Sounds just like him,” everything Harper’s fault from seven or eight years ago.
They are! He distributes millions to his propaganda arm yearly in hardship subsidies or some such shite.
This interviewer was a bit of a weasel, obviously has a bias toward Trudeau.
if you rnt your brain dead.
@CON WAY *you’re. Who is brain dead?
This reporting what an insult to the intelligence of Canadians
more scrutiny for Pierre than for Justin, it’s laughable
Welcome to the new normal.
@AMT Welcome to your mom.
“Just to be fair” Evan the news guy is a liberal propaganda stooge