January 10, 2021

 

60 Comments on "What Does Race Have To Do With It? | Joy Reid | MSNBC"

  1. Blue lantern | January 10, 2021 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    She’s most definitely accurate..

    • peggy brooks | January 10, 2021 at 4:45 PM | Reply

      So true what Joy said

    • Steve Sh | January 10, 2021 at 4:52 PM | Reply

      Aparanetly if you yell “Merica” before attacking The United States Government it is not a 18 U.S. Code § 2331.Sec 5.the term “domestic terrorism” means activities that—
      (A) involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State;
      (B)appear to be intended—
      (i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population;
      (ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or
      (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and
      (C) occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States

    • R Torres | January 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM | Reply

      So more about the police and lack of enforcement of laws or lack of laws not passed to hold them accountable by the white congressional leaders of both parties…after decades of being in office.

    • NoneOfYour Beeswax | January 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM | Reply

      @Steve Sh Well they’ve literally ticked all the boxes there!

    • Steve Sh | January 10, 2021 at 5:59 PM | Reply

      @NoneOfYour Beeswax yet Ayatullah Al-Donald-Ibn-Trumpov continues to enjoy issuing fatwa against the Government of the United States to his 74,222,959 subjects.

  2. Gloria Abondo | January 10, 2021 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    Shackled, arrested or dead.

    • Deathgaze Reaper | January 10, 2021 at 6:22 PM | Reply

      Which all three happened at the rally protest whatever

    • Daryl Carr | January 10, 2021 at 8:19 PM | Reply

      OR?!

    • Kman8962 | January 10, 2021 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      I think Joy was being a bit generous. More like dead, dead, and dead.

    • William Appleby | January 10, 2021 at 8:58 PM | Reply

      This was a terrorist plot.. don’t confuse it with a protest. Even riots don’t bring bombs so that is the line of where this became a terrorist attack. Not only that but there is a huge difference between the number of cops here when they knew Trump supporters were coming to protest…they knew it would be huge, it was posted on social media for over a week. If this was BLM PROTESTS try would have had it fenced up and hundreds of armed forces along with those riot tanks they have used in BLM protests. This is a huge example of the unequal justice. And because of this…a police officer got his head bashed in and died doing his job trying to protect the Senate and capital building but was completely out numbered by numbers that we should question 👍

  3. John R. Smith | January 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    Michael Moore just revealed that there must have been inside co-operation for the mob to so easily find specific offices in such a complicated building. Probably why so few cops were on duty that day when warnings were everywhere that something bad was about to happen. A black/brown mob would have been slaughtered.

    • FDM 215 | January 10, 2021 at 5:12 PM | Reply

      It’s hella sketchy that the folks in charge of security for the Capitol didn’t increase security for a full meeting of congress with the VP in attendance. I’d expect that even without Trump’s weeks of telegraphing his intent to send his cult members to attack the building.

    • Constituent A | January 10, 2021 at 5:48 PM | Reply

      @FDM 215 It’s a federal force. trump is in charge of it.

    • Caro Abebe | January 10, 2021 at 6:02 PM | Reply

      John R. Smith Doesn’t sound too far-fetched 🙁 I only disagree with what you say about black and brown folks: they needn’t be mobsters to get killed, all too often it’s enough for them to peacefully protest or go about their everyday business.

    • FDM 215 | January 10, 2021 at 6:24 PM | Reply

      @Constituent A I have no doubt that Trump made it clear to his minions that he expected them to ignore the mounting evidence that his ‘rally’ was a prelude to a domestic terror attack.

    • JAMBERRY | January 10, 2021 at 7:18 PM | Reply

      He’s correct too. One Senator even said that the capitol building is like a maze and even he needs to look for directions to find himself sometimes and he works there!

  4. Phil Campbell | January 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    It’s a white privileged jamboree!!🤔

  5. Thomas Jeff | January 10, 2021 at 4:51 PM | Reply

    Race has everything to do with it.

    • S McDonald | January 10, 2021 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      It happened just like Trump said it would.
      The republicans got so tired of wining that they lost the House, the Senate, and the Presidency!

    • Beanie baby Queen12 | January 10, 2021 at 7:04 PM | Reply

      Race has nothing to do with any of this ! ….Cmon I means people keep basing off our skin color like we’re aliens from outer space this is got to stop!

    • Lady A | January 10, 2021 at 7:06 PM | Reply

      @Thomas Jeff…Indeed it does.

    • Thyalwaysseek | January 10, 2021 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      @tomas rosser How many police cars and government buildings were burned down during the BLM riots?

    • tomas rosser | January 10, 2021 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @Thyalwaysseek um not counting no….. Let me ask you….. How many guns on each side? Who got guns walking around saying they’re peaceful? Wha ? Guns at peaceful rally? Guns ? Peaceful? How is anyone peaceful with a gun in his hand? Huh? It doesn’t even make sense? They cops? Looks like they angry! Peace where?

  6. suzi perret | January 10, 2021 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    You speak the truth, Joy! Thank you.

  7. Oyamada Kouta-Kun | January 10, 2021 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    funny how Trump didn’t tell these protesters ” when the looting starts the shooting starts ” when they attacked AND LOOTED GOVERNMENT PROPERTY
    he said he loved them …

    • Don m | January 10, 2021 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      That’s because he only said that whenever BLM and Antifa were protesting since that’s expected by them

    • NoneOfYour Beeswax | January 10, 2021 at 8:02 PM | Reply

      @Don m That’s _not_ what happened, you are trying to alter the context to excuse his outrageous comments after the fact. It was a threat, because he Tweeted it prior to any disturbances like you, he painted ALL protest as illegitimate and as mere riots, now you’re desperatley backpedalling

    • Don m | January 10, 2021 at 8:10 PM | Reply

      @JAMBERRY I am clear Demotards are not to bright

    • JAMBERRY | January 10, 2021 at 8:19 PM | Reply

      @Don m Why? While it was people having ties to white supremacist groups and organizations who were getting caught doing the looting and vandalism. You can even google that and find it to be true.

    • Akash Jacob | January 10, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      Capitol hill isn’t walmart.

  8. Zoe A | January 10, 2021 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    More Joy 👍 longer clips needed

  9. Michelle Norris | January 10, 2021 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    EMAIL YOUR SENATOR TO REQUEST THAT THEY PUBLICLY CONDEMN RACISM & PLEA FOR PEACE. THANK YOU.

  10. TheUsername217 | January 10, 2021 at 5:09 PM | Reply

    they even got away with killing a cop

    • JAMBERRY | January 10, 2021 at 7:18 PM | Reply

      Two. The other one died yesterday.

    • Kman8962 | January 10, 2021 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      So much for that Blue Lives Matter. Decent Americans asked for police reform and accountability. We were called everything from crazy, thugs, etc.
      Trump zealots just go out and murder police. And for all the supposed outrage by the right and Republicans, it just doesn’t feel serious.

  11. MsRedd Ram | January 10, 2021 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    SO ON POINT MS.REID, EVERYONE OF COLOR WOULD HAVE BEEN ( MOWED) DOWN LIKE ANIMALS ON SPOT, NO QUESTION!!! THEY WERE VISIBLY UNAFRAID OF POLICE WHILE THEY WERE ENGAGING WITH THEM, EVEN AGREEING WITH THEM WHILE ( ALLOWING) THEM TO ENTER!!!! A PERSON (ESPECIALLY) OF ( COLOR) WOULD HAVE BEEN KILLED INSTANTANEOUSLY!!!!! NO QUESTIONS, NO TALKING!!!!! POINT BLANK MURDERED, ARRESTED!!!! ONLY A FEW ARREST?????? WOW RACISM STILL VERY MUCH ALIVE AND WELL AND SOME PEOPLE THINK THIS OK?????? WALK IN OUR SHOES FOR ONE DAY, SEE HOW YOU FEEL AS A ( HUMAN) BEING WHO’S RIGHTS ARE CONSTANTLY ( IGNORED)!!!!!

  12. telecasterbear | January 10, 2021 at 5:31 PM | Reply

    Thanks for shining a bright light on the truth, Joy.

  13. Ro G | January 10, 2021 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    t’rump supporters: “This is our capitol! We built this building!”
    Slaves: “Actually….”
    t’rump supporters: “Shut up!”
    History: 🤷🤦

  14. Ive Chang | January 10, 2021 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    The National Guard not being on scene for that fiasco is one of the best arguements for DC Statehood I have ever seen!

  15. The Tangerine Tyrant | January 10, 2021 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    I strongly agree with you more than 💯% Joy Reid… 😉👍🏽

  16. Daryl Carr | January 10, 2021 at 8:21 PM | Reply

    Oh, and if they somehow managed to make it back home, a local “vigilante mob” would’ve gotten to them before law enforcement did!

  17. AgentJayZ | January 10, 2021 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    I am an old white guy, Canadian, and I said this while I watched it happen. Like your show, Joy.

  18. parajacks4 | January 10, 2021 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    Trump’s racism is destroying America
    Tho the racism was there already, mostly hiding, it was Trump that set bigotry free

  19. Thyalwaysseek | January 10, 2021 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    This woman would have to be the most hateful race baiter on MSM, unbelievable how people can’t see what’s really going on here.

    • Collaborators Must Die | January 10, 2021 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      Because they operate like Satan, mixing 80% truth with 20% lies. So when you denounce the 20% then the sheep think you’re denouncing 100%.

    • Stephanie G Fields | January 10, 2021 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      People actually do see what is going on, and Joy spoke to this. Please explain how is she a hateful race baiter.

  20. Big C | January 10, 2021 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    Clear cut. They’re two America’s. One white, the other, people of color. Why can’t we all just get along? Ask them… what are you afraid of??

