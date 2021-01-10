What Does Race Have To Do With It? | Joy Reid | MSNBC

» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
(FULL VIDEO TITLE)
She’s most definitely accurate..
So true what Joy said
Aparanetly if you yell “Merica” before attacking The United States Government it is not a 18 U.S. Code § 2331.Sec 5.the term “domestic terrorism” means activities that—
(A) involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State;
(B)appear to be intended—
(i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population;
(ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or
(iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and
(C) occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States
So more about the police and lack of enforcement of laws or lack of laws not passed to hold them accountable by the white congressional leaders of both parties…after decades of being in office.
@Steve Sh Well they’ve literally ticked all the boxes there!
@NoneOfYour Beeswax yet Ayatullah Al-Donald-Ibn-Trumpov continues to enjoy issuing fatwa against the Government of the United States to his 74,222,959 subjects.
Shackled, arrested or dead.
Which all three happened at the rally protest whatever
OR?!
I think Joy was being a bit generous. More like dead, dead, and dead.
This was a terrorist plot.. don’t confuse it with a protest. Even riots don’t bring bombs so that is the line of where this became a terrorist attack. Not only that but there is a huge difference between the number of cops here when they knew Trump supporters were coming to protest…they knew it would be huge, it was posted on social media for over a week. If this was BLM PROTESTS try would have had it fenced up and hundreds of armed forces along with those riot tanks they have used in BLM protests. This is a huge example of the unequal justice. And because of this…a police officer got his head bashed in and died doing his job trying to protect the Senate and capital building but was completely out numbered by numbers that we should question 👍
Michael Moore just revealed that there must have been inside co-operation for the mob to so easily find specific offices in such a complicated building. Probably why so few cops were on duty that day when warnings were everywhere that something bad was about to happen. A black/brown mob would have been slaughtered.
It’s hella sketchy that the folks in charge of security for the Capitol didn’t increase security for a full meeting of congress with the VP in attendance. I’d expect that even without Trump’s weeks of telegraphing his intent to send his cult members to attack the building.
@FDM 215 It’s a federal force. trump is in charge of it.
John R. Smith Doesn’t sound too far-fetched 🙁 I only disagree with what you say about black and brown folks: they needn’t be mobsters to get killed, all too often it’s enough for them to peacefully protest or go about their everyday business.
@Constituent A I have no doubt that Trump made it clear to his minions that he expected them to ignore the mounting evidence that his ‘rally’ was a prelude to a domestic terror attack.
He’s correct too. One Senator even said that the capitol building is like a maze and even he needs to look for directions to find himself sometimes and he works there!
It’s a white privileged jamboree!!🤔
No sneakers or TV’s were stolen during this rally
Yeah, I’m sure the woman who was shot in the neck by a cop is just _reveling_ in her “white privilege” right now. 🙄🤦
Race has everything to do with it.
It happened just like Trump said it would.
The republicans got so tired of wining that they lost the House, the Senate, and the Presidency!
Race has nothing to do with any of this ! ….Cmon I means people keep basing off our skin color like we’re aliens from outer space this is got to stop!
@Thomas Jeff…Indeed it does.
@tomas rosser How many police cars and government buildings were burned down during the BLM riots?
@Thyalwaysseek um not counting no….. Let me ask you….. How many guns on each side? Who got guns walking around saying they’re peaceful? Wha ? Guns at peaceful rally? Guns ? Peaceful? How is anyone peaceful with a gun in his hand? Huh? It doesn’t even make sense? They cops? Looks like they angry! Peace where?
You speak the truth, Joy! Thank you.
funny how Trump didn’t tell these protesters ” when the looting starts the shooting starts ” when they attacked AND LOOTED GOVERNMENT PROPERTY
he said he loved them …
That’s because he only said that whenever BLM and Antifa were protesting since that’s expected by them
@Don m That’s _not_ what happened, you are trying to alter the context to excuse his outrageous comments after the fact. It was a threat, because he Tweeted it prior to any disturbances like you, he painted ALL protest as illegitimate and as mere riots, now you’re desperatley backpedalling
@JAMBERRY I am clear Demotards are not to bright
@Don m Why? While it was people having ties to white supremacist groups and organizations who were getting caught doing the looting and vandalism. You can even google that and find it to be true.
Capitol hill isn’t walmart.
More Joy 👍 longer clips needed
EMAIL YOUR SENATOR TO REQUEST THAT THEY PUBLICLY CONDEMN RACISM & PLEA FOR PEACE. THANK YOU.
Ok, all set. Racism is gone..oh wait, BLM just started it up again
@RedWave ComingAgain2021 haha
Why everyone uses the N word in their own home and around friends and family. It’s very common with most of Americans
@RedWave ComingAgain2021 Exactly and colored people are the most racist.
they even got away with killing a cop
Two. The other one died yesterday.
So much for that Blue Lives Matter. Decent Americans asked for police reform and accountability. We were called everything from crazy, thugs, etc.
Trump zealots just go out and murder police. And for all the supposed outrage by the right and Republicans, it just doesn’t feel serious.
SO ON POINT MS.REID, EVERYONE OF COLOR WOULD HAVE BEEN ( MOWED) DOWN LIKE ANIMALS ON SPOT, NO QUESTION!!! THEY WERE VISIBLY UNAFRAID OF POLICE WHILE THEY WERE ENGAGING WITH THEM, EVEN AGREEING WITH THEM WHILE ( ALLOWING) THEM TO ENTER!!!! A PERSON (ESPECIALLY) OF ( COLOR) WOULD HAVE BEEN KILLED INSTANTANEOUSLY!!!!! NO QUESTIONS, NO TALKING!!!!! POINT BLANK MURDERED, ARRESTED!!!! ONLY A FEW ARREST?????? WOW RACISM STILL VERY MUCH ALIVE AND WELL AND SOME PEOPLE THINK THIS OK?????? WALK IN OUR SHOES FOR ONE DAY, SEE HOW YOU FEEL AS A ( HUMAN) BEING WHO’S RIGHTS ARE CONSTANTLY ( IGNORED)!!!!!
Thanks for shining a bright light on the truth, Joy.
t’rump supporters: “This is our capitol! We built this building!”
Slaves: “Actually….”
t’rump supporters: “Shut up!”
History: 🤷🤦
lol
LOLOL!!!!
The accuracy. 👍🏽
So if a brick mason builds ur house…….that means, it’s technically their house?
@Akash Jacob yes cause you paid them, slaves didn’t get paid.
The National Guard not being on scene for that fiasco is one of the best arguements for DC Statehood I have ever seen!
I strongly agree with you more than 💯% Joy Reid… 😉👍🏽
Oh, and if they somehow managed to make it back home, a local “vigilante mob” would’ve gotten to them before law enforcement did!
I am an old white guy, Canadian, and I said this while I watched it happen. Like your show, Joy.
What did you say when you were watching BLM rioters burning down government buildings and police cars?
Trump’s racism is destroying America
Tho the racism was there already, mostly hiding, it was Trump that set bigotry free
This woman would have to be the most hateful race baiter on MSM, unbelievable how people can’t see what’s really going on here.
Because they operate like Satan, mixing 80% truth with 20% lies. So when you denounce the 20% then the sheep think you’re denouncing 100%.
People actually do see what is going on, and Joy spoke to this. Please explain how is she a hateful race baiter.
Clear cut. They’re two America’s. One white, the other, people of color. Why can’t we all just get along? Ask them… what are you afraid of??