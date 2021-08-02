White House COVID-19 Response Team holds press briefing | USA TODAY

Press briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials.
Florida on Sunday broke its record for coronavirus hospitalizations a day after the state recorded the most daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
More than 10,200 people in Florida are hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The previous record of 10,170 hospitalizations was from July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations started becoming widespread, according to the Florida Hospital Association. Florida leads the nation in per capita hospitalizations for COVID-19.
15 comments
Liars!!!
Why is Dr Fauci not in prison?
Cuz he is smart half of this country should be in jail not a hero like dr fauci with out him all the dumb asses might be wiped out atleast some are left cuz of his knowledge
Close the borders!!!!!!!
And now there’s a NEW variation in South America, the Lambda variation! And they are bringing it HERE!!!
Let’s do it all over again shall we? Beautiful
Stop vaccinations! Stop the lies!
We were doing GREAT until all the floods of new people came across the Borders, and they started bussing them into the interior of the Country!!
Jesus sees everything
PCR testing is bringing up false positives and asymptomatic people are not contagious
I don’t think so! My body my choice . Close the freaking borders ! Stop letting people. Take vacations to the countries it has be transported from. Not taking your shot to hell! And your not going to force me!
What test they using
