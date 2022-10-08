43 comments

    2. I literally get depression by watching the news, so thanks for that. Imma leave as well now 😀

    2. Oh, so now it’s okay to call overweight PEOPLE “tubby”? I’ll have you know that online bullying is no joke.

    3. @Ronaldo Valdez 🤣😂one Russia fought against west and the Taliban. One Taliban fought against the whole west and mighty NATO. Loser west 😁

  5. I realize the US doesn’t want to reveal it’s anti-ballistic missle systems, nor reveal many are stationed in Japan. However, it might be better to demonstrate to NK and the world, the US has the ability to shoot them down not blinking an eye doing it.

    The US has a host of weapons no one outside a small group knows of or has seen. That’s been standard US policy for over 50 years.

    2. @Valmiro 55% rate really you think that’s the truth…never let your left hand know what your right hand is doing

    3. G’day,

      Of course, mein Fuhrer…!

      It will not be long, now, before we deploy all manner of revolutionary New, Bright, Shiny and fearsomely Expensive
      WonderWaffles….!

      (Oopsie !
      WunderWeaponz,
      to be sure…!).

      Never forget
      Ronnie RayGun,
      And his
      Demented
      “Strategic
      Defence
      Initiative…”,
      A.K.A
      Star Waaauugh(!)s…

      The USSR literally imploded, from the Socio-EcoGnomic strain of attempting to build enough ICBMs and Nukeyoulater Waaauugh(!)heads to be able to saturate the fictional SDI Systems, and overwhelm the Marketing-Jism with sheer numbers….

      Maybe Unkle Spam is awaiting North Korea’s eventual final failure, from similar causes…?

      Maybe China is greenlighting North Korea’s Rocketeering and Sabre-Rattling, in order to see what Washington is in a position to do about it – given that Ukraine has been sucking up, and consuming on the Battlefield, vast quantities of Unkle Spam’s habitual Stockpiles of Arms, Ammunition, Uniforms, War Materiel of all kinds…; which had been already continually depleted, by 20 years of fighting and losing Neo-Imperial Wars of Occupation (Iraq, Afghanistan, Iraqagain, Libya, Syriatoo and Absurdistandstill…!).

      Methinks that Beijing might like to see,
      How actually authoritarian the Yanquis are in any
      Position to be ;
      Should some “Conflict arise”
      In the South China Sea,
      Or the Sea of Japan…
      May it be…(!) ?

      Time will tell,

      And the
      Thymes…,
      They be
      A’
      Changeling !!!

      Such is life,

      Have a good one…

      Stay safe.

      ;-p

      Ciao !

  7. Kim is like a cat that starts knocking your things off the shelves when you don’t give it enough attention.

    1. @Mantis10_Surf yeah. It was an unfortunate mistake, she meant South Korea, as evidenced by every other single thing she said before & after that sentence. Pretty sad how far you trolls have to dig for something real to criticize. I’ll spare you the thousands of equivalent linguistic gaffes Trump vomited up over the years… there’s already been enough people from his administration who wrote a ton of books on that 🤡

    2. @Mantis10_Surf I know she said the wrong thing, but she obviously meant South Korea. We all have moments where we misspeak.

  9. Motives? Simple. Kim Jong Un can see Putin making nuclear threats, and so he wants to show the world that he is a big man just like Putin (that’s sarcasm, by the way). Now, just imagine what he will do if he sees Putin’s blackmail succeed.

    2. @Tex AJP lmfao he’s that threatened by drills?? That’s rich, coming from the country that’s prioritized military spending over feeding and advancing their people. How many North Koreans starved to death in the last year alone? How much aid does North Korea require from the Chinese just to operate? Little Kim has been eating most of that aid btw 😂

  11. I can tell you his motives.
    He wanted to remain relevant in the year 2022.
    He just felt so small and insignificant in the scale of Russian nuclear blackmail, USA focusing on China and now the regime in Iran might be under question.
    Lil Kim just wanted to see some headlines about him.

    1. Reminds me of an epic rap battle of history: “spend less time rapping and start feeding your people!”

  15. I don’t think its that difficult. Kim’s ego notices the world’s fear of nuclear weapons and he wants to be a part of it

  16. Japan is not the final destination for him. Missile flew over Japan went halfway to HI this time. Each time, he gets closer and closer to the final destination. Mad man he is

  17. One of Putin’s allies ramping up tensions and grabbing attention right when Russia’s military is in a most dire situation in their invasion of Ukraine. I don’t think it’s that hard to figure out what’s going on here…

  20. The previous administration had this regime in check, diplomatically and militarily. It is alarming how quickly things can change globally with leadership that is weak, poor, and divided.

