Whoever is reading this, i pray that whatever you’re going through gets better and whatever you’re struggling with or worrying about is going to be fine and that everyone has a fantastic day! Amen
This is my reminder to gtfo off the news rabbithole see ya
I literally get depression by watching the news, so thanks for that. Imma leave as well now 😀
You don’t even know me, so stop with your bs. Amen.
Everyone is talking about Russia and Ukraine. Tubby feels left out
@Thedopest One SLAVA TALIBAN 💪 SLAVA AFGHANISTAN 💪
Oh, so now it’s okay to call overweight PEOPLE “tubby”? I’ll have you know that online bullying is no joke.
@Ronaldo Valdez 🤣😂one Russia fought against west and the Taliban. One Taliban fought against the whole west and mighty NATO. Loser west 😁
As before with his grandfather and father, Kim Jung Un need attention and relevance.
Kim is too bored! No one talks about him for a long time ago😆
I realize the US doesn’t want to reveal it’s anti-ballistic missle systems, nor reveal many are stationed in Japan. However, it might be better to demonstrate to NK and the world, the US has the ability to shoot them down not blinking an eye doing it.
The US has a host of weapons no one outside a small group knows of or has seen. That’s been standard US policy for over 50 years.
Like they did in Iraq when iran made soldier abandon their bunkers with ballistic missiles
@Valmiro 55% rate really you think that’s the truth…never let your left hand know what your right hand is doing
G’day,
Of course, mein Fuhrer…!
It will not be long, now, before we deploy all manner of revolutionary New, Bright, Shiny and fearsomely Expensive
WonderWaffles….!
(Oopsie !
WunderWeaponz,
to be sure…!).
Never forget
Ronnie RayGun,
And his
Demented
“Strategic
Defence
Initiative…”,
A.K.A
Star Waaauugh(!)s…
The USSR literally imploded, from the Socio-EcoGnomic strain of attempting to build enough ICBMs and Nukeyoulater Waaauugh(!)heads to be able to saturate the fictional SDI Systems, and overwhelm the Marketing-Jism with sheer numbers….
Maybe Unkle Spam is awaiting North Korea’s eventual final failure, from similar causes…?
Maybe China is greenlighting North Korea’s Rocketeering and Sabre-Rattling, in order to see what Washington is in a position to do about it – given that Ukraine has been sucking up, and consuming on the Battlefield, vast quantities of Unkle Spam’s habitual Stockpiles of Arms, Ammunition, Uniforms, War Materiel of all kinds…; which had been already continually depleted, by 20 years of fighting and losing Neo-Imperial Wars of Occupation (Iraq, Afghanistan, Iraqagain, Libya, Syriatoo and Absurdistandstill…!).
Methinks that Beijing might like to see,
How actually authoritarian the Yanquis are in any
Position to be ;
Should some “Conflict arise”
In the South China Sea,
Or the Sea of Japan…
May it be…(!) ?
Time will tell,
And the
Thymes…,
They be
A’
Changeling !!!
Such is life,
Have a good one…
Stay safe.
;-p
Ciao !
Except you now told the internet
His ego is out of control. But nobody takes little Kim seriously.
Stop stop stop being mean to him. He’s just a human being like anyone else
@Flat Earth Awareness lol troll
@Joshua What? Me? Never
@T. R. Campbell trump invited him for tea
Kim is like a cat that starts knocking your things off the shelves when you don’t give it enough attention.
@Mantis10_Surf yeah. It was an unfortunate mistake, she meant South Korea, as evidenced by every other single thing she said before & after that sentence. Pretty sad how far you trolls have to dig for something real to criticize. I’ll spare you the thousands of equivalent linguistic gaffes Trump vomited up over the years… there’s already been enough people from his administration who wrote a ton of books on that 🤡
@Mantis10_Surf I know she said the wrong thing, but she obviously meant South Korea. We all have moments where we misspeak.
if US says they dont have much intel it’s actually the opposite
True for every country however Russia had been doing the same for decades including on American soil.
Motives? Simple. Kim Jong Un can see Putin making nuclear threats, and so he wants to show the world that he is a big man just like Putin (that’s sarcasm, by the way). Now, just imagine what he will do if he sees Putin’s blackmail succeed.
Just send him the rice, it’s obvious.
@Tex AJP lmfao he’s that threatened by drills?? That’s rich, coming from the country that’s prioritized military spending over feeding and advancing their people. How many North Koreans starved to death in the last year alone? How much aid does North Korea require from the Chinese just to operate? Little Kim has been eating most of that aid btw 😂
@skytron22 So is his boyfriend “tex pb&j”.
Kim is that annoying kid in school that is basically screaming look at me.
I can tell you his motives.
He wanted to remain relevant in the year 2022.
He just felt so small and insignificant in the scale of Russian nuclear blackmail, USA focusing on China and now the regime in Iran might be under question.
Lil Kim just wanted to see some headlines about him.
DPRK told you why, they are responding to usa warmonger holding drills and launching missiles
“Do not be alarmed, they are only training exercises”
-🇺🇸,🇰🇵
Didn’t the VP Kamala just say we are in a ” strong alliance with North Korea” ?!? 😳
If he really wants attention he should feed his people… that would impress us all.
Reminds me of an epic rap battle of history: “spend less time rapping and start feeding your people!”
I don’t think its that difficult. Kim’s ego notices the world’s fear of nuclear weapons and he wants to be a part of it
and will use that to any advantage
Japan is not the final destination for him. Missile flew over Japan went halfway to HI this time. Each time, he gets closer and closer to the final destination. Mad man he is
One of Putin’s allies ramping up tensions and grabbing attention right when Russia’s military is in a most dire situation in their invasion of Ukraine. I don’t think it’s that hard to figure out what’s going on here…
We need to have open dialogue with Kim. I propose a meeting in Brooklyn. “Where he’ll be safe”
Kim is just feeling left out with everything going on. He needs attention 😂
The previous administration had this regime in check, diplomatically and militarily. It is alarming how quickly things can change globally with leadership that is weak, poor, and divided.