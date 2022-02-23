‘Who in the Lord’s name’: Biden sounds off on Putin’s moves February 23, 2022 79 comments Tagged with cnn, Donbas, Happening Now, latest News, Newsroom, President Joe Biden, Russia military, Russia Sanctions, Russia Troops, russia-ukraine conflict, ukraine border, Vladimir Putin Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
79 comments
It’s nice having a POTUS who doesn’t suck up to dictators anymore.
@gary duran Trump lost but Biden is the real looser
He did . Do we have amnesia what happened with Saudi Arabia ?
Instead we have one that fears tyrants that terrorize truckers and peaceful protesters just north of us.
@Lukas Murch I’ve seen Biden poop his pants. F Joe Biden. Enjoy your inflation.
@Matthew Engle mabye, but he doesnt suck up to dictators, isnt it a good thing for our pres. NOT to suck up to dictators?!
There was a small man with a ridiculous mustache that did precisely this because there were German speakers in Czechoslovakia in the late 30’s. I’ll check the books to see how that went and get back to you.
Boy! Joe sure didn’t inspire confidence today did he? He ran outta that room after his speech like his pants were on fire. I’d just like to thank all you Dumocrats who voted for that 78yo incompetent puppet with dementia. Enjoy the $hit-storm that’s coming.
@Jay Jay When did Russia invading Ukraine become about Biden?
@Steve Rounds Then why was his party the National Socialist Party? Please tell me you knew that. People that ignorant shouldn’t speak.
@Herb Superb I couldn’t agree more. So when are you going to stop speaking?
@Limbaughs Ghost I’m what you would consider left leaning. Obama did an incredibly poor job (actually he failed) of ending US involvement in Iraq, which was one of his campaign promises.
Biden to Putin: “C’mon, Man!”
@Madame Thibaut
Your content SCREAMS psycho
@Aubrey the year was nineteen hundred ratatat tat
DEGRADED BRAIN joey is a Disaster, not only to the country but to the free world. SHAME on all who assisted in sending this Weakminded Inept to the office.
@Susan Teeter So what’s the purpose of us getting in middle of Russia and Ukraine since we got so much trouble here since you say that Trump cost us?
First ranking of IDIOCITY. Afghanistan Debacle and now Ukrain in just less than a year. This is the result when a DEGRADED BRAIN INEPT becomes the president of US.
Thats why all the people say ” LETS GO BRANDON”
It’s the little people that will suffer the most. I hope this doesn’t escalate.
We have a senile old man in the white house so who knows.
Democrat collusion is written all over this one.
Not being religious, the little people will inherit heaven….but I agree, they suffer the most in war
First ranking of IDIOCITY. Afghanistan Debacle and now Ukrain in just less than a year. This is the result when a DEGRADED BRAIN INEPT becomes the president of US.
Thats why all the people say ” LETS GO BRANDON”
This is what you get when you vote for an incompetent puppet with dementia. Enjoy.
1:13 is when he says “Who in the Lords name..”
Wowww https://youtu.be/FSSFgWlDbJU…..
Am I the only one thinking that in a speech like this the former Conman-Don in Thief would have said:
“You-Kraine, if you want our help, you have to find some dirt on my political opponents and their families” and “well, the guy who is invading YOU-Kraine told me, that it isn’t him… and I don’t see any reason why it would be”?
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
Vladimir Putin never would have moved in the first place Trump was president
I recall at one point did he say someone need help they have to pay for it.!!?
@TheHate FuLL1 yeah because they where scaming and making deals
@TheHate FuLL1 ……guess we’ll never know…..MAGA tears !!
“Call on the Lord in the day of trouble,
and he will deliver you.”
-Psalm 50: 15
@Cellar Door I would consider eternal salvation well worth any suffering here on earth. And honestly do you and I not deserve hardships? None of us here are righteous by any means. Thank God Jesus died for our sins. We deserve much worse and we can be forgiven. That is the definition of love.
@dustin, in theory your loving god is the one who put temptation (tree of knowledge) in the garden with omniscient knowledge that adam and eve would sin and put all of his creation into hell….
Where’s the logic?
@Cellar Door Theory? It is facts my friend. Yet another test we have failed by our never ending selfish greed. The evidence of God is literally all around you. We don’t have to know anything and we are not ment to. Not in this life anyway. That would make our choices made without meaning.
@Toastmaster B where does it say that? None of what I have read. Revelations says the final man of perdition (Antichrist) will rise and everyone will worship him. Except those in Christ. Satan will be demolished and cast into the pit in all of Gods great glory. That is our destiny.
To all of you mocking I hope you can change your mind… Not shoving it down your throat just trying to give you at least a whisper in your ear. You have a right to your opinions, but sadly they are the wrong ones. You know there is a God. You always have. The sooner you accept the grace we have been given, the sooner you won’t have that empty feeling inside. God bless all of you.
“Wise men speak because they have something to say; fools because they have to say something.” – Plato
plato also buggered children
@Richard Stuart I reckon you’re saying this because he buggered you?
@r011ing_thunder i buggered youre mum
@r011ing_thunder u got sent
Romans 5:1-21 Therefore, since we have been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ. Through him we have also obtained access by faith into this grace in which we stand, and we rejoice in hope of the glory of God. More than that, we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us. …
As an Mexican American, for some reason I am shitting my pants, but I’m ready to go. Putin is representing the exact reason why NATO exist in the first place.
You dont watch political apparently very much yet you are ready to go 😅😅 thats funny
First ranking of IDIOCITY. Afghanistan Debacle and now Ukrain in just less than a year. This is the result when a DEGRADED BRAIN INEPT becomes the president of US.
Thats why all the people say ” LETS GO BRANDON”
@Fra Diavolo THAT was the context yes, BUT it wasn’t just about Communism, and the Soviet Union BUT about WWII and what happened with Hitler becoming an Authoritarian leader and occupying and wanting to have power and conquer ALL of Europe!!!!! SO all the countries who signed became allies ultimately about, “DEMOCRACY.” AND therefore if any country was infringing on their Democracy, they made a pact to defend and be one another’s allies.
@Awkward Silence BUT the Ukraine is still viewed as a country that has aspired to be a be a part of Nato since 1996. AND plans were set until one President wasn’t in align with NATO and therefore it halted. Until 2014, the current president then did reach out to NATO.
Putin is an EX KGB agent who rose to power killing political adversaries.
@Awkward Silence I TOTALLY AGREE!!!!
“Putin grandstanding for the public” LOFL wag that dog. Then look at the shiny new thing.
What?
We send our concerns and warm feelings. Thank you, all.
“When you want to help people, you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear.”
― Thomas Sowell
Coma. We all know that hating Putin is our patriotic duty ( ever since Trump was sworn in ). It’s treasonous to fall short of this mandate. This news outlet understands the correct attitude here. Enjoy the show
@Swissted Chef Swiss. Congrats ! You are a certified patriot in accordance with state media narrative ! Stand strong !!
@Swissted ChefYOU DONT RULE ME! Typical godless Democrat. Seeking to manipulate others. only the wicked seek to ignore Jesus guidance in government!
Thats what the Democratic platform is all about. Rejection of Jesus Gods word and morality.
Which is why they push anti Jesus teaching and all manner of evil ideologies and agenda.
Jesus is the way of Salvation.
The Democratic platform is the way to eternal Damnation
@Ron Phillips Wonderful trolling comrade! I will give a good report to Moscow about you. Expect a raise!
@Yousavedbro Heaven Bound you must live in a fantasy world. Black Lives Matter brother
Praying for the safety for the people of Ukraine🙏😇 specially the children,.
Nothing will happen to Ukraine and its children be brave and live
@Richard Allen You’re an enemy of American democracy and an opponent of the Constitution.
What does *that* feel like?
@Lifer I know there are so many hateful comments and people threatening other peoples lives on YouTube & you can report it 50 times and they leave the comment up. Words matter. Except when it hurts some big tech companies profits. But wrong is wrong and let’s hope since big tech doesn’t care what happens to it’s users and society at large as a result of their failure to regulate or ban hateful rhetoric, God and Karma DO care. And I truly believe they Do. But only time will tell.
@Lifer you
Putin’s Evil. His way up to his position was similar to Hitler
“I have condemned any organizer of war, regardless of his rank or nationality.”
— Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
There is no reason for war ! Biden needs to stfu !
@Planet of the Fakes The King of Kenneka Jenkins
Trump ate torn documents
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
“When you want to help people, you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear.”
― Thomas Sowell
So very true!
It’s nice to see some bipartisan support in the comment section. Most of us can finally all agree on something! It’s so nice to see.
https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
Bipartisan support for what?
Idk, some hardcore Tucker Carlson fans are against this. And it seems like a lot of Republicans are blaming Biden for this. Then again, that’s probably just the extremists in the party. I would hope most Americans would see why Russia just deciding to invade democracies is a bad thing.
Let’s go papa Joe!!! We have your back!!! God bless America and the world!!!
When historians look at this decade they’ll undoubtedly conclude that the population in general was overcome by an inexplicable psychosis.
100% approval rating. Quash him, Joe.
Thank you President Biden. Stay the course with our allies and partners. We stand with the Ukrainians