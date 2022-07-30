Recent Post
74 comments
Congratulations to whoever you are!
He likes cor bread with Pecans and honey 🍯
Thank you very much.
I love to win lottery to help many people. I hope that one person can find way to use that huge money to help others, children and elderly. Congratulations!!!
You think that person that won the lottery ticket is going to help other people lol people are greedy in this world.
He should buy 1.34 billion lottery tickets.
Yes everyone says that then they get the money and their attitude. Changes
Lol help everyone until you broke
Congratulations to the winner. I plan to win the Lottery, next.
@Bruce Mason Buy a ticket
Speak Life To Whatever You Want In Life . Ask, Believe and Receive. Amen!!!!!
Join the club. I have been planning for years. Any day now i guess
InshaAllah Ameen
Me too 😆
I hope it’s someone who is truly in need… Congratulations!!
❤️❤️
Nah, I hope it’s someone who already has enough money that they’ll be able to give half of this to me.
1/4?
1/8th?
Hell, pay off half of my business loan and I will be happy.
Let’s be Honest We knew it
Congrats to the winner!!
I hope they pay it forward to help many people 😃😃
Praying that they become a worse drug addict and suffer a great deal for life.
First thing first hire a credible lawyer, account and financial advisor.
@JasonDrvmz I wouldn’t want to fall into the same trap that so many lottery winners have fallen into. As soon as family and friends find out, their lives change. I might move to a better apartment, but I’m not going to start living like a celebrity.
@Jon I would not want my life ruined like so many other big lottery winners in the past. I don’t often play the big games for that reason but I do play the win for life type of lottery games. 1000.00 a day wouldn’t drastically change my life but it would provide me with much desired financial security.
Congratulations. I hope this helps everyone in their family and community.
@Michael R Murphy Des Plaines Illinois is actually a peaceful community. So that goes to show what you know.
Imagine waking up one day and being able to say I’m a billionaire .
@Kevin Mokumobi you don’t understand how money works lol
@JasonDrvmz what the hell would you be doing that would make 30 million a YEAR not enough? The average person doesn’t even make 100 THOUSAND a year if you can’t live off 30 mil a year then that kind of money definitely wouldn’t be safe in your hands
@BigDaddyPancakes hmm, let’s see. 3 to 4 vehicles, watches, 2 homes, frequent private travel, investments, starting another business. Enjoying my life and minding my business. I don’t care what the average person has going on or lack there of, and that’s currently my stance without being rich.
@bLoWc16 I know I don’t listen dudes who can’t back up anything they say. Good luck out there millionaire in the making 😆
Over 20 ticket winners of a million dollars. That’s awesome.
Nancy Godsey…Yeah! like suddenly a bunch of winners. Go figure!!! 🤨
I sincerely hope it doesn’t ruin this person’s life like some of the big Lotto winners in the past. But good for them! 🥳🤑💰💵
I hope he gets involved in some altruistic projects. Over a billion dollars is a crazy amount, no one needs that.
@An Acc
And this is according to who, you?
Vicki good 😊 you have your phone 📞🤩😘🥳😛
Are you serious???? Your hoping 1.3 billion doesn’t ruin someone’s life, the fact that we have people like Elon musk and the and people like you both exist is just mind blowing
Congratulations. I hope that you’ll be able to do great things for your community. When I was daydreaming about winning I’d planned to split it ten ways amongst my family and our household would still get $128 million. A billion is an obscene amount of money.
@Nothing Matters and why should I care about your opinion or feelings? You aren’t money nor an asset? What am I getting by caring? What’s the benefit to Me?
@JasonDrvmz
Because all the stuff they stole probably paid for the lottery ticket
@Aisha bint Abu Bakr and how does that personally affect Me? Again, why would I care?
God bless the person who won. I pray the money brings them happiness and a joyful life with their family and friends.
Even as a non-consumer of lottery tickets, one of my greatest fears is purchasing a winning ticket – then losing it.
Biggest fear is winning the lottery and having everyone know.
@NullReferenceException
That’s definitely the one!! If only you can keep it quiet. But they splatter your name and face everywhere.
I hope whoever won stays anonymous.
Same. I think that would be the only time suicide is an acceptable reaction…
Damn, he acts like he’s SAD he didn’t win lol
If I did I wouldn’t be here 😩😂
no joke.!!!!! that’s exactly what i was thinking…..
@MrMustangMan …I saw the same! Like a bit of a stutter. As if he wanted to cry. I think Harold Mays knows more than what he is leading us to believe. Something about this lottery borders on the sinister. 🤨
Congratulations to the winner(s)!!! Blessings in Absolute Abundance! ✨💖✨
@Kristy Campbell Stop spamming.
Message to the winner. Do not talk to the media. Don’t give them the time of day. Hire an attorney and remain anonymous. In 2018 a New Hampshire judge ruled that a lottery winner can keep their identity from the public. Take advantage of that.
He’ll have to give his name at the yaught club and learjet dealer
Yup. Zip it! As long as they don’t immediately start throwing money around and live conservatively, no one will ever have to know. Would you expect someone with hundreds of millions to live in a normal house and drive a normal car? Nope. They really should hide in plain sight. Pay off all your debts, invest in your health by going to the gym and eating right, and NEVER EVER TELL ANYONE besides your attorney and financial team.
Don’t hire anyone. Especially a lawyer.They’ll get you to put all your $, in an irrevocable trust. And you can’t control or take any $ out of it, without begging or having a very good reason. the bank likes. If you have to put it in a trust, make sure, it’s irrevocable.
Mr. Wonka: “Don’t forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he wanted.”
Charlie Bucket: “What happened?”
Mr. Wonka: “He lived happily ever after.”
@NANCY TRUMP WTF does that mean?
@TERI REA give that extra chromosome back
Wow, I can’t even imagine that feeling of winning the big one. I get happy when I win $5 😅
Love to hear all the comments from people telling the winner(s) how to spend their winnings.
I remember when the taxes on this amount of winnings was the largest lottery ever on the news. A billion is an obscene amount of money. I truly hope this person claims anonymously and takes the financial advisor the lotto office offers.