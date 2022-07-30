74 comments

  2. I love to win lottery to help many people. I hope that one person can find way to use that huge money to help others, children and elderly. Congratulations!!!

    2. You think that person that won the lottery ticket is going to help other people lol people are greedy in this world.

    1. Nah, I hope it’s someone who already has enough money that they’ll be able to give half of this to me.

      1/4?

      1/8th?

      Hell, pay off half of my business loan and I will be happy.

    1. @JasonDrvmz I wouldn’t want to fall into the same trap that so many lottery winners have fallen into. As soon as family and friends find out, their lives change. I might move to a better apartment, but I’m not going to start living like a celebrity.

    2. @Jon I would not want my life ruined like so many other big lottery winners in the past. I don’t often play the big games for that reason but I do play the win for life type of lottery games. 1000.00 a day wouldn’t drastically change my life but it would provide me with much desired financial security.

    1. @Michael R Murphy Des Plaines Illinois is actually a peaceful community. So that goes to show what you know.

    2. @JasonDrvmz what the hell would you be doing that would make 30 million a YEAR not enough? The average person doesn’t even make 100 THOUSAND a year if you can’t live off 30 mil a year then that kind of money definitely wouldn’t be safe in your hands

    3. @BigDaddyPancakes hmm, let’s see. 3 to 4 vehicles, watches, 2 homes, frequent private travel, investments, starting another business. Enjoying my life and minding my business. I don’t care what the average person has going on or lack there of, and that’s currently my stance without being rich.

    4. @bLoWc16 I know I don’t listen dudes who can’t back up anything they say. Good luck out there millionaire in the making 😆

  10. I sincerely hope it doesn’t ruin this person’s life like some of the big Lotto winners in the past. But good for them! 🥳🤑💰💵

    1. I hope he gets involved in some altruistic projects. Over a billion dollars is a crazy amount, no one needs that.

    4. Are you serious???? Your hoping 1.3 billion doesn’t ruin someone’s life, the fact that we have people like Elon musk and the and people like you both exist is just mind blowing

  11. Congratulations. I hope that you’ll be able to do great things for your community. When I was daydreaming about winning I’d planned to split it ten ways amongst my family and our household would still get $128 million. A billion is an obscene amount of money.

    1. @Nothing Matters and why should I care about your opinion or feelings? You aren’t money nor an asset? What am I getting by caring? What’s the benefit to Me?

  12. God bless the person who won. I pray the money brings them happiness and a joyful life with their family and friends.

  13. Even as a non-consumer of lottery tickets, one of my greatest fears is purchasing a winning ticket – then losing it.

    3. @NullReferenceException
      That’s definitely the one!! If only you can keep it quiet. But they splatter your name and face everywhere.

    4. @MrMustangMan …I saw the same! Like a bit of a stutter. As if he wanted to cry. I think Harold Mays knows more than what he is leading us to believe. Something about this lottery borders on the sinister. 🤨

  16. Message to the winner. Do not talk to the media. Don’t give them the time of day. Hire an attorney and remain anonymous. In 2018 a New Hampshire judge ruled that a lottery winner can keep their identity from the public. Take advantage of that.

    3. Yup. Zip it! As long as they don’t immediately start throwing money around and live conservatively, no one will ever have to know. Would you expect someone with hundreds of millions to live in a normal house and drive a normal car? Nope. They really should hide in plain sight. Pay off all your debts, invest in your health by going to the gym and eating right, and NEVER EVER TELL ANYONE besides your attorney and financial team.

    4. Don’t hire anyone. Especially a lawyer.They’ll get you to put all your $, in an irrevocable trust. And you can’t control or take any $ out of it, without begging or having a very good reason. the bank likes. If you have to put it in a trust, make sure, it’s irrevocable.

  17. Mr. Wonka: “Don’t forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he wanted.”
    Charlie Bucket: “What happened?”
    Mr. Wonka: “He lived happily ever after.”

  20. I remember when the taxes on this amount of winnings was the largest lottery ever on the news. A billion is an obscene amount of money. I truly hope this person claims anonymously and takes the financial advisor the lotto office offers.

