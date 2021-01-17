ZOZOs | Police Vehicle Damage | Illegal Covid Testing

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Just ban dUncehall and you’re 70% of the way there.
🇯🇲 slow.
Music and entertainment is Jamaica, take that from us and you have anarchy in this place.
Makes no sense..Maybe you are the slow one.
This is a naive statement dancehall isn’t the issue here
What about Corruption, this account for 70 percent of Jamaica’s problem.
Everybody a blame police, a di people dem inna jamaica mek di country bad
The whole aspect of the family is missing, too much people reproducing without planning their lives.
Well done 👍
unity has disappeared all about who’s the toughest
We have RIGHTS. EDUCATE YOURSELF MI PEOPLE.
@you yes you dancehall is the problem for sure
They are not doing it right if they have the zone then they should be flooding the area with police 🚨 and have random searches more action less chat
Trevor the main objective of ZOZO is not to apprehend criminals, but to steer communities away from crime.
@Eye&I Sinclair all I see that is relivant is getting the gun’s and killers off the road anything else is a waste of time
@Trevor Allen
If you treat the symptoms of an illness, and not the illness itself . You will forever be ill.
In England, its nasal and throat, COVID 19 test
Police needs better training. Should not be that difficult to arrest a LIQ.
🙋 How dancehall come inna It? Afta annuh dancehall parties alone a keep.
O do not trust no police because some of them is lie i remember what them with my friend if we need them to protect us but they used the uniforms for them own used
Every thing about Covid is illegal fraud criminal protocols by government on so called doctors there are working with the devil the people believe in them. How can you tell me am positive and not showing any symptoms the doctor is lieing About The PCR testing it’s not accurate. I don’t know how it take Jamaicans so long Covid is not among the people they trying hard to scare the public to vaccine the nation. Poison poison poison run run run
Wake up people
Why the PM is IGNORING the RAPID CRIMES in Jamaica? He stays very quiet.
Covid more inportant
Do you have any.solution take it to the.table.
Zozo is not the answer to crime government ‘ve to spend money into intelligence and get out the hoodlums for it’s not much of thrm in each community ! Money is the game changer.
The government of Jamaica is making interest payments to people who are holding government debt years after years but they want to stop the special zones of operation, for these programs to be a success it has to be never ending.
Yes the youth and the adults need opportunity to have a more comfortable secure life and community’s need development can’t just lock down the people and bullying them.
Real talk 👊👊
A wonder if news know seh police fraid a badman😂
It’s all about money covid lie jah jah
How them doctors yah sleep at night them worst thatn the gun man jah
They need to lock up all those who damage the vehicle.. People need to stay away when police doing their job. And this why society is like this..
We have RIGHTS EDUCATE YOURSELF people. WHAT IF the gentleman have a concealed weapons licences??? 🤷🏿
Lie lie lie these lists are try hard to convince don’t fall jamaicans
Police is not the problem is the foolish people is the problem one time we use to say Jamaica no problem man but now jamaica full a problem sweet sweet Jamaica turn bitter