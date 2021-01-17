ZOZOs | Police Vehicle Damage | Illegal Covid Testing

TOPICS:
ZOZOs | Police Vehicle Damage | Illegal Covid Testing

January 17, 2021

 

35 Comments on "ZOZOs | Police Vehicle Damage | Illegal Covid Testing"

  1. You Yes You | January 17, 2021 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Just ban dUncehall and you’re 70% of the way there.

    🇯🇲 slow.

  2. Itzyogurl_ Chelsea | January 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    Everybody a blame police, a di people dem inna jamaica mek di country bad

  3. ANDROID WORLD | January 17, 2021 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    @you yes you dancehall is the problem for sure

  4. Trevor Allen | January 17, 2021 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    They are not doing it right if they have the zone then they should be flooding the area with police 🚨 and have random searches more action less chat

    • Eye&I Sinclair | January 17, 2021 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      Trevor the main objective of ZOZO is not to apprehend criminals, but to steer communities away from crime.

    • Trevor Allen | January 17, 2021 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      @Eye&I Sinclair all I see that is relivant is getting the gun’s and killers off the road anything else is a waste of time

    • Eye&I Sinclair | January 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      @Trevor Allen
      If you treat the symptoms of an illness, and not the illness itself . You will forever be ill.

  5. Vira Gravesande | January 17, 2021 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    In England, its nasal and throat, COVID 19 test

  6. Coz J | January 17, 2021 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    Police needs better training. Should not be that difficult to arrest a LIQ.

  7. G Don | January 17, 2021 at 12:50 PM | Reply

    🙋 How dancehall come inna It? Afta annuh dancehall parties alone a keep.

  8. hermina whyte | January 17, 2021 at 1:29 PM | Reply

    O do not trust no police because some of them is lie i remember what them with my friend if we need them to protect us but they used the uniforms for them own used

  9. Peter Neil | January 17, 2021 at 1:40 PM | Reply

    Every thing about Covid is illegal fraud criminal protocols by government on so called doctors there are working with the devil the people believe in them. How can you tell me am positive and not showing any symptoms the doctor is lieing About The PCR testing it’s not accurate. I don’t know how it take Jamaicans so long Covid is not among the people they trying hard to scare the public to vaccine the nation. Poison poison poison run run run

  10. Media Truth | January 17, 2021 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    Why the PM is IGNORING the RAPID CRIMES in Jamaica? He stays very quiet.

  11. Nigel Panton | January 17, 2021 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    Zozo is not the answer to crime government ‘ve to spend money into intelligence and get out the hoodlums for it’s not much of thrm in each community ! Money is the game changer.

  12. Genchfa Manfunzi | January 17, 2021 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    The government of Jamaica is making interest payments to people who are holding government debt years after years but they want to stop the special zones of operation, for these programs to be a success it has to be never ending.

  13. Wilderness Child | January 17, 2021 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    Yes the youth and the adults need opportunity to have a more comfortable secure life and community’s need development can’t just lock down the people and bullying them.

  14. Sardine and Msick | January 17, 2021 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    A wonder if news know seh police fraid a badman😂

  15. John King | January 17, 2021 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    It’s all about money covid lie jah jah

  16. John King | January 17, 2021 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    How them doctors yah sleep at night them worst thatn the gun man jah

  17. Mathew Owens | January 17, 2021 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    They need to lock up all those who damage the vehicle.. People need to stay away when police doing their job. And this why society is like this..

  18. rambo rambo | January 17, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    We have RIGHTS EDUCATE YOURSELF people. WHAT IF the gentleman have a concealed weapons licences??? 🤷🏿

  19. Flames Gad | January 17, 2021 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    Lie lie lie these lists are try hard to convince don’t fall jamaicans

  20. Cool Runnings | January 17, 2021 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    Police is not the problem is the foolish people is the problem one time we use to say Jamaica no problem man but now jamaica full a problem sweet sweet Jamaica turn bitter

