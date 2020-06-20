Bride and groom share how they ended up in a protest | Humankind

June 20, 2020

 

They had always planned to have their "first look" ahead of their wedding vows. But they never expected to be encircled by the love and support of protesters. 🕊️💐
Moments before Michael and Dr. Kerry-Anne Gordon got married, they found themselves in the middle of a protest in Philadelphia. It's not what they planned, but it's what everyone needed.

25 Comments on "Bride and groom share how they ended up in a protest | Humankind"

  1. Russell Barnes | June 20, 2020 at 7:04 AM | Reply

    cool

  2. Russell Barnes | June 20, 2020 at 7:04 AM | Reply

    very attractive couple

  3. Anonymous Redhood | June 20, 2020 at 7:04 AM | Reply

    Bruh imagine if they got shot by police just because they were in the protest tho

  4. HourGlass DJ | June 20, 2020 at 7:13 AM | Reply

    That is truly awe inspiring and amazing! Congrats to you both! 💪🏿🤘🏿🇺🇸🍻

  5. Crypto Pitbull | June 20, 2020 at 7:15 AM | Reply

    She’s beautiful and he is handsome, such a lovely couple. I wish them many, many lifetimes of blessings and love. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

  6. Anita Ciarlariello | June 20, 2020 at 7:26 AM | Reply

    All our LOVE😍😍😍😍for this lovely couple👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

  7. Joanne Walsh | June 20, 2020 at 7:26 AM | Reply

    LOVE WINS!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!

  8. Ethan Clark | June 20, 2020 at 7:30 AM | Reply

    Attention seekers.

  9. kntwing.23 | June 20, 2020 at 7:41 AM | Reply

    i’m not black or white but..seem like a good couple..

  10. S Dudayeva | June 20, 2020 at 7:54 AM | Reply

    trump 4 ever

  11. Jeff Brown | June 20, 2020 at 8:01 AM | Reply

    Most of the protesters are white. And ALL of the protesters are human. Hmm, human beings coming together in peace. Imagine that. 🙂

  12. Goodluck 2020 | June 20, 2020 at 8:05 AM | Reply

    Best wishes to them

  13. nalweyiso judith | June 20, 2020 at 8:34 AM | Reply

    CONGRATS, BLESS YOU BOTH.

  14. Sammy Westenberger | June 20, 2020 at 8:36 AM | Reply

    Mom & Dad I Love You ❤️

  15. Jeannette Hood | June 20, 2020 at 8:53 AM | Reply

    Congratulations

  16. Tuga | June 20, 2020 at 9:24 AM | Reply

    I’m white and I’m proud… I’m white and I’m proud… I’m white and I’m proud… I’m white and I’m proud…

  17. Beverly Wiley | June 20, 2020 at 9:28 AM | Reply

    Oh my I just cried!!!

  18. Anonymous Person | June 20, 2020 at 10:09 AM | Reply

    They couldn’t just accept the way they got married now? I mean from what they said it was a great experience so I don’t see why they would want to bother having a wedding next year when her husband didn’t want to do that anyway. And I also hope they made sure they didn’t get infected by anyone.

  19. Horticultureandhomes | June 20, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    Was this at Chaz/Chop where the shooting was last night?

  20. Russian songs with English translation | June 20, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    I don’t understand how racism can be in the 21st century😢 it’s veeeeeery stupid😒 i love both black and white and yellow💕 I wish all people happiness✌✌✌✌✌

