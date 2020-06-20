Bride and groom share how they ended up in a protest | Humankind

They had always planned to have their "first look" ahead of their wedding vows. But they never expected to be encircled by the love and support of protesters. 🕊️💐
RELATED VIDEO » Bride meets her hero flower girl:
Moments before Michael and Dr. Kerry-Anne Gordon got married, they found themselves in the middle of a protest in Philadelphia. It's not what they planned, but it's what everyone needed.
Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:
AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
cool
very attractive couple
Bruh imagine if they got shot by police just because they were in the protest tho
That is truly awe inspiring and amazing! Congrats to you both! 💪🏿🤘🏿🇺🇸🍻
She’s beautiful and he is handsome, such a lovely couple. I wish them many, many lifetimes of blessings and love. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
All our LOVE😍😍😍😍for this lovely couple👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
LOVE WINS!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!
Attention seekers.
Troll
I’m pretty sure a journalist found a picture of them online and decided to report it by contacting them.
i’m not black or white but..seem like a good couple..
trump 4 ever
What does trump have to do with this wedding ? You’re stupid.
@Kat Argudin you are more stupid…trust me.
Tuga No she actually isn’t because she didn’t say anything irrelevant like S Dudayeva.
Most of the protesters are white. And ALL of the protesters are human. Hmm, human beings coming together in peace. Imagine that. 🙂
Best wishes to them
CONGRATS, BLESS YOU BOTH.
Mom & Dad I Love You ❤️
Congratulations
I’m white and I’m proud… I’m white and I’m proud… I’m white and I’m proud… I’m white and I’m proud…
Oh my I just cried!!!
They couldn’t just accept the way they got married now? I mean from what they said it was a great experience so I don’t see why they would want to bother having a wedding next year when her husband didn’t want to do that anyway. And I also hope they made sure they didn’t get infected by anyone.
Was this at Chaz/Chop where the shooting was last night?
I don’t understand how racism can be in the 21st century😢 it’s veeeeeery stupid😒 i love both black and white and yellow💕 I wish all people happiness✌✌✌✌✌