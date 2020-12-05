Dad beats virus and has joyful reunion with family | Humankind

TOPICS:
Dad beats virus and has joyful reunion with family | Humankind 1

December 5, 2020

 

After eight weeks in the hospital, this dad was brought to tears when his wife showed up at his bedside. 💕
RELATED » Elderly couple reunite after 215 days apart:

David Kachadourian spent eight weeks in the hospital missing his wife and 3 kids the whole time. Then his wife unexpectedly showed up at his bedside.

Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:

AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

15 Comments on "Dad beats virus and has joyful reunion with family | Humankind"

  1. Trevor Kasingwire | December 5, 2020 at 7:22 AM | Reply

    Thank God everyday

  2. Lily Munster | December 5, 2020 at 7:25 AM | Reply

    I hope this lovely family’s story wakes more people the hell up. I’m glad that they’re united again. My elderly mom has been fighting it for a week. She’s doing a ton of lung exercises and oxygen PRN. She’s doing better. Folks, PLEASE listen to the medical experts and don’t get complacent!

  3. momma n marahs acc | December 5, 2020 at 7:40 AM | Reply

    Awww so nice

    • Princehamdan Private Discussion | December 5, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

      I’m always amazed when I hear an incredibly impactful message delivered in just a few words, I love these kinds. How are you and were are you from? Also I’m sheikh Hamdan the Crown prince of Dubai, chairman of Dubai executive council Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance.. but preferred to be called fazza, please can you send me your Gmail address let keep discussing private.

  4. S S | December 5, 2020 at 7:48 AM | Reply

    God is Great,Amazing God

    • Princehamdan Private Discussion | December 5, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

      I’m always amazed when I hear an incredibly impactful message delivered in just a few words, I love these kinds. How are you and were are you from? Also I’m sheikh Hamdan the Crown prince of Dubai, chairman of Dubai executive council Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance.. but preferred to be called fazza, please can you send me your Gmail address let keep discussing private.

  5. Nancy Fahey | December 5, 2020 at 7:48 AM | Reply

    Aw, and they missed voting for trump cause the were sick.

  6. Jonathan Diaz | December 5, 2020 at 7:55 AM | Reply

    God its good Ameen

  7. Gimhani kk | December 5, 2020 at 8:40 AM | Reply

    Wish you guys all the best. Live long!!!

  8. Mark BossMan | December 5, 2020 at 8:46 AM | Reply

    China virus

  9. the ART of LaPierre | December 5, 2020 at 9:12 AM | Reply

    they ended up treating with hydroxychloroquine.

  10. Charlie Hunt | December 5, 2020 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Sorry but I’m not hugging anyone who has had Covid19 until I get the vaccine.

  11. bigraviolees | December 5, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    As tucker Laura and hannity and gop ask u to die for the rich. covid is a hoax, gravity a theory and fake news

  12. Cheryl Shope | December 5, 2020 at 11:12 PM | Reply

    Stay safe my friends😷

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.