Dad beats virus and has joyful reunion with family | Humankind

After eight weeks in the hospital, this dad was brought to tears when his wife showed up at his bedside. 💕
David Kachadourian spent eight weeks in the hospital missing his wife and 3 kids the whole time. Then his wife unexpectedly showed up at his bedside.
Thank God everyday
I hope this lovely family’s story wakes more people the hell up. I’m glad that they’re united again. My elderly mom has been fighting it for a week. She’s doing a ton of lung exercises and oxygen PRN. She’s doing better. Folks, PLEASE listen to the medical experts and don’t get complacent!
Awww so nice
God is Great,Amazing God
Aw, and they missed voting for trump cause the were sick.
aw too bad biden probs would have won anyways.
God its good Ameen
Wish you guys all the best. Live long!!!
China virus
they ended up treating with hydroxychloroquine.
Sorry but I’m not hugging anyone who has had Covid19 until I get the vaccine.
As tucker Laura and hannity and gop ask u to die for the rich. covid is a hoax, gravity a theory and fake news
Stay safe my friends😷