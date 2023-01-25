Recent Post
29 comments
If Russia bought some Abrams from the Taliban It be funny using their own tank against the ukraine using the same tank lol
I’d love to see that!
The politicans have bunkers… you don’t. Escalation only hurts the average person.
The average vatnik yes. Ukraine will win this war and protect the world from the evil.
@3:48 “to help counter Ukraines brutal aggression that’s happening because of Russia” ???
This seems like it could end poorly.
I would like to see them delivered and confirmation of received
Anyone can say I’m sending this and that just numbers in the air
Defcon 4 just became Defcon 3….this is domino effect of other countries sending even heavier equipment.
So he has declared war on Russia. That is exactly what this is.
Yeap we are war to russia
Russia asked for it. Let’s call it. The entire world has declared war on Russia. That’s what all the sanctions, weaponry, etc. has all been about. Ukraine is stuck in the middle. But the world is backing them.
@Yosetime when you say “the world”, you’re speaking about European governments and those under the 5 eyes umbrella. Western hegemony is over. No one respects the west. No one trusts the west.
Hmmmm, when did Ukraine become part of NATO?
Ukraine got a buy 30 get 1 for free deal….
Get ready for some real hectic times to come! You thought the lockdowns where bad 😂😂😂 get ready! This is what Russia was waiting for😂 now its on
Wait so we can afford this but have reach debt limits and looking at having possible cuts in social security and Medicare etc
We’ve spent trillions of dollars on military defense, mostly geared towards defeating the Soviet Union/Russia. So for a couple hundred billion dollars we can cripple Russia’s military without risking a single American’s life. That’s the military deal of the millenia.
Russia should be dealing with this from within, before someone does something foolish.
And very soon these tanks will be on sale on kijiji in Canada. hahaha.
Sleepy Joe couldn’t count to 31. He’s as smart as Justin Castreau.
Wow, I can’t believe this is happening
Well you gotta cover up what you’ve created!!
LOL, took them almost a year to finally say that helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia is a world wide committment. ’bout time, doncha think?
I want to be in the centre blast zone of a nuke so dont have to suffer from nuclear fallout.
He promises to put a top secret classified document in the gove box of each tank he’s sending…
😂 you SOB got me laughing 😂
Thank you!! 😂🎉
😂😂
A fool sent on a Fool’s errand. A more out-of-touch representative of malpractice if ever there was one.