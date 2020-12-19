Mom embraces stranger who cured her son | Humankind

Even though her husband wasn't by her side when she met the woman who saved their son, Ericka felt his presence in the stadium. 🏈
The Arizona Cardinals and Be The Match arrange an emotional meeting between the late Kwamie Lassiter's son and the donor who saved his life.
Best wishes dearest friends wherever you are blessings 🙌
Wow u guys having me crying
Not supposed to be hugging each other its called social distancing
I’m sure they were tested before they were able to meet in person 🥱 we all know it makes Karen’s angry to see happy Black people
@Sensei Aishitemasu does it always have to be about race/color
I’ll just leave this comment here don’t mind me.
I wonder if I can restrain myself from expressing my deepest gratitude by hugging my donor if a stranger saves my life.
Others focus on staying alive whereas others focus on real living.
“What does it profits a person if he gains the whole world yet looses his own soul..”
@Jay Robelo yes
Salutations everyone! Merry Merry Christmas…all best and bright wishes.”
🤟😷🌎🤟
WONDERFUL!!! May the good Lord bless them.
Whoever disliked this video is insane
This is beautiful…. being an OR nurse, I used to do bone marrow aspirations a lot …. it always amazed me that the people who donated just donated because it would help someone , even if they didn’t know them. This is what the world needs to see right now. That there is beauty still in people. God bless these people & all the people that donate & are involved in the process.
This is beautiful omg
Beautiful ❤️