Mom embraces stranger who cured her son | Humankind

TOPICS:
Mom embraces stranger who cured her son | Humankind 1

December 19, 2020

 

Even though her husband wasn't by her side when she met the woman who saved their son, Ericka felt his presence in the stadium. 🏈
RELATED » Boy meets donor who cured him:

The Arizona Cardinals and Be The Match arrange an emotional meeting between the late Kwamie Lassiter's son and the donor who saved his life.

Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:

AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

15 Comments on "Mom embraces stranger who cured her son | Humankind"

  1. Ahmed Omar Abdallah Abdallah | December 19, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

    Best wishes dearest friends wherever you are blessings 🙌

  2. Ryan awesome | December 19, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    Wow u guys having me crying

  3. sophia watkins | December 19, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    Not supposed to be hugging each other its called social distancing

    • Sensei Aishitemasu | December 19, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

      I’m sure they were tested before they were able to meet in person 🥱 we all know it makes Karen’s angry to see happy Black people

    • Jay Robelo | December 19, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

      @Sensei Aishitemasu does it always have to be about race/color

    • Andres E. Gomez M. | December 19, 2020 at 4:22 PM | Reply

      I’ll just leave this comment here don’t mind me.

    • Agape Philerostorge | December 19, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

      I wonder if I can restrain myself from expressing my deepest gratitude by hugging my donor if a stranger saves my life.

      Others focus on staying alive whereas others focus on real living.

      “What does it profits a person if he gains the whole world yet looses his own soul..”

    • Sensei Aishitemasu | December 19, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

      @Jay Robelo yes

  4. Pastor Batista Silva | December 19, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    Salutations everyone! Merry Merry Christmas…all best and bright wishes.”

  5. ANTIFA IS ABSOLUTE IN THIS ONE | December 19, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    🤟😷🌎🤟

  6. Ruby Davis | December 19, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    WONDERFUL!!! May the good Lord bless them.

  7. The Unnamed cousin | December 19, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    Whoever disliked this video is insane

  8. Maureen | December 19, 2020 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    This is beautiful…. being an OR nurse, I used to do bone marrow aspirations a lot …. it always amazed me that the people who donated just donated because it would help someone , even if they didn’t know them. This is what the world needs to see right now. That there is beauty still in people. God bless these people & all the people that donate & are involved in the process.

  9. Aaliyah Ofori | December 19, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    This is beautiful omg

  10. Gussie Williams | December 19, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

    Beautiful ❤️

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.