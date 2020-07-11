Neighbors fight fear by walking together | Humankind

"I walked out of my house, and you could not see my street." When Shawn's neighbors learned that he was afraid to walk in their neighborhood, they showed up to make sure he felt safe.

RELATED: Neighbor paints yard bunny black:

Shawn Dromgoole feared going for a walk in his neighborhood and never returning home. Now he can't stop walking with "neighbors" from all over the country.

Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:

AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: