Neighbors fight fear by walking together | Humankind

"I walked out of my house, and you could not see my street." When Shawn's neighbors learned that he was afraid to walk in their neighborhood, they showed up to make sure he felt safe.
Shawn Dromgoole feared going for a walk in his neighborhood and never returning home. Now he can't stop walking with "neighbors" from all over the country.
#wewalkwithshawn
This is a nice story. How about all the people who’ve been shot?
Thank you Dave
i been through things. then i made myself a name.
day6creation breathing
OH MY GOD, I’M ABOUT TO GO WALKING AND I HAVE BEEN AFRAID TO WALK IN MY NEIGHBORHOOD, I USED TO DO IT ALL THE TIME, BUT AFTER MR. GEORGE FLOYD DEATH AND RIOTING, I FEAR NOT THE OFFICIALS, BUT THE KKK. I’M 68. FEMALE. TODAY I’M GOING . GOD BE WITH ME…♥️🙏🏿GOD BLESS AMERICA.
I stand with you Linda!!!!
George Floyd wasn’t any type of innocent man..he was stoned which contributed to his death and there was a black officer in his chest and stomach at the time of his death,but the media isn’t allowed to tell the truth because the globalist want an all out race war!! Better wake up!! It’s not going to get better until CHRIST RETURNS!!
Don’t be afraid, walk with Jesus beside you 🙏🤗🙏 LOVE will conquer HATE 💙😇💙 just speaking from my heart, no haters please 🌎❤🌎
He Is WALK.
Ok thank you baby Jesus. Say hello to Noah please
AMAZING & inspirational & courageous!!! 💛💛💛
Just cried so hard….it makes me sad that Shawn feared what so many of us take for granted!!! Stand together! Stanf as one! I stand for you Shawn! #BLM
Seriously trying to hold back my tears. This is so beautiful ❤️
Are you serious?
Yes. Let’s not congregate during a pandemic any longer
Amazing how the community came out for hem❤️ we need mor love for one another ❤️
This Is IT. YuP God Bless
Beautiful!!!
💖💖💖
👍👍👍
With you brother..no one should be afraid to walk on there own…sorry way we have all become.
communist just trying to use this kind of victim to justify their radicals agendas.
You like parsnips?.
@wesley rodgers stay in your beta diva male Orbit
It’s heartbreaking that people feel too afraid of being persecuted to really Live. Shame on those who would terrorize others this way. No one is free until we are all free 🇺🇸 🌎
He isn’t alone.
Every single day, I lock up my past memories in order to function.
*Far* too many I still remember.
Honestly,
30 years of therapy failed me. I quit going 3 years ago.
Tired of being labelled.
I’m not a can good or a frozen food item.
We all hurt inside, we all feel the same.
If it helps to say this..
God *loves* variety.
That’s why he made us all different on the outside.
If we all looked the same, I think He would find it very boring.
One very evil person did this to Mr. Floyd, not an entire clan.
That bad person will be judged by God. Give it to God.
He knows our loss.
Much love. ⚘
Remember November 2020! Vote wisely! We have WH gagster against any other color of skin or nationality. He needs to be removed! We need our freedom back!!
I’m with You Shawn 🤗😍😘🎷🎶🎼 Stay Well 💓 🐦🌟🐎
Good story. It reminds us all the ALL IVE MATTER!