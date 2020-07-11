Neighbors fight fear by walking together | Humankind

July 11, 2020

 

"I walked out of my house, and you could not see my street." When Shawn's neighbors learned that he was afraid to walk in their neighborhood, they showed up to make sure he felt safe.
Shawn Dromgoole feared going for a walk in his neighborhood and never returning home. Now he can't stop walking with "neighbors" from all over the country.

30 Comments on "Neighbors fight fear by walking together | Humankind"

  1. DataFilms • 38 years ago Uptaded • | July 11, 2020 at 7:01 AM | Reply

    #wewalkwithshawn

  2. Dave Koffee | July 11, 2020 at 7:04 AM | Reply

    This is a nice story. How about all the people who’ve been shot?

  3. day6creation breathing | July 11, 2020 at 7:07 AM | Reply

    i been through things. then i made myself a name.
    day6creation breathing

  4. Linda Hackens | July 11, 2020 at 7:18 AM | Reply

    OH MY GOD, I’M ABOUT TO GO WALKING AND I HAVE BEEN AFRAID TO WALK IN MY NEIGHBORHOOD, I USED TO DO IT ALL THE TIME, BUT AFTER MR. GEORGE FLOYD DEATH AND RIOTING, I FEAR NOT THE OFFICIALS, BUT THE KKK. I’M 68. FEMALE. TODAY I’M GOING . GOD BE WITH ME…♥️🙏🏿GOD BLESS AMERICA.

    • MoeMoni *Moe-MoeNee* | July 11, 2020 at 7:32 AM | Reply

      I stand with you Linda!!!!

    • Michele Mcguire | July 11, 2020 at 7:46 AM | Reply

      George Floyd wasn’t any type of innocent man..he was stoned which contributed to his death and there was a black officer in his chest and stomach at the time of his death,but the media isn’t allowed to tell the truth because the globalist want an all out race war!! Better wake up!! It’s not going to get better until CHRIST RETURNS!!

  5. Mary Shoemaker | July 11, 2020 at 7:21 AM | Reply

    Don’t be afraid, walk with Jesus beside you 🙏🤗🙏 LOVE will conquer HATE 💙😇💙 just speaking from my heart, no haters please 🌎❤🌎

  6. Georgina Shanti | July 11, 2020 at 7:21 AM | Reply

    AMAZING & inspirational & courageous!!! 💛💛💛

  7. MoeMoni *Moe-MoeNee* | July 11, 2020 at 7:31 AM | Reply

    Just cried so hard….it makes me sad that Shawn feared what so many of us take for granted!!! Stand together! Stanf as one! I stand for you Shawn! #BLM

  8. Hazel Guillen | July 11, 2020 at 7:33 AM | Reply

    Amazing how the community came out for hem❤️ we need mor love for one another ❤️

  9. Patricia Saluti | July 11, 2020 at 7:41 AM | Reply

    This Is IT. YuP God Bless

  10. No Lies Allowed | July 11, 2020 at 8:01 AM | Reply

    Beautiful!!!

  11. Jennifer Lewis | July 11, 2020 at 8:14 AM | Reply

    💖💖💖

  12. Esther Orenlas | July 11, 2020 at 8:33 AM | Reply

    👍👍👍

  13. raven sanchez | July 11, 2020 at 8:45 AM | Reply

    With you brother..no one should be afraid to walk on there own…sorry way we have all become.

  14. Pazero Torayan | July 11, 2020 at 9:14 AM | Reply

    communist just trying to use this kind of victim to justify their radicals agendas.

  16. Kelli Votel | July 11, 2020 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    It’s heartbreaking that people feel too afraid of being persecuted to really Live. Shame on those who would terrorize others this way. No one is free until we are all free 🇺🇸 🌎

  17. Susan Reed | July 11, 2020 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    He isn’t alone.
    Every single day, I lock up my past memories in order to function.
    *Far* too many I still remember.
    Honestly,
    30 years of therapy failed me. I quit going 3 years ago.
    Tired of being labelled.
    I’m not a can good or a frozen food item.
    We all hurt inside, we all feel the same.
    If it helps to say this..
    God *loves* variety.
    That’s why he made us all different on the outside.
    If we all looked the same, I think He would find it very boring.
    One very evil person did this to Mr. Floyd, not an entire clan.
    That bad person will be judged by God. Give it to God.
    He knows our loss.
    Much love. ⚘

  18. Hope and Grace | July 11, 2020 at 1:03 PM | Reply

    Remember November 2020! Vote wisely! We have WH gagster against any other color of skin or nationality. He needs to be removed! We need our freedom back!!

  19. Diana Gillen | July 11, 2020 at 1:40 PM | Reply

    I’m with You Shawn 🤗😍😘🎷🎶🎼 Stay Well 💓 🐦🌟🐎

  20. Sue Jurrens | July 11, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    Good story. It reminds us all the ALL IVE MATTER!

