‘Panic Going On’ In Trump Org. Doesn’t Shock Donny Deutsh

Branding and marketing executive Donny Deutsch and Washington Post reporter David Farenthold break down the new organizational shifts within Trump’s companies, including that Allen Weisselberg, Trump’s indicted CFO, has been removed from several leadership positions
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, The ReidOut, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#TrumpOrg #AllenWeisselberg #GOP
23 comments
Trumpty Dumpty sat on a wall
that Mexico didn’t pay for at all
All the Republicans, all the white men
Couldn’t get Trump in the White House again
Awesome! Cyrano de Bergerac couldn’t do better!
@Eric Klaus
It,tells me you should lay off the koolaid,
@Moon Shoes that tells me you have a lack of common sense, hope you get it back.
@Eric Klaus
My standards are superior to “common sense”.
Common sense is often wrong and isn’t supported by evidence so much as it is confirmation bias.
@Roy Batty 78000pjj
Trump is going to get so desperate he’s going to call on his minions to take action. Just watch. He has no boundaries.
@Larry yes to you if you like people’s lying to you. He deserves everything coming his way
@HS don’t even go after Abrams. You lie.
@Larry Yep …he WAS a president. Now he’s just a rabid dog in search of a home and leading his rabid pack to death.
He’s really not worth dying for.
@Eddie Gooden THEY’RE the ones in danger. Not too hard to figure em out.
U can bet LE is monitoring them closely.
August whatever teenth they will be met with a huge resistance.
Biden is far from asleep. To think he is…their 1st of many mistakes they gonna make
The Trump children indicted! That will be great to see.
@ALFREZZ The BIGGEST LOSER WAS VOTED OUT BY OVER 80 MILLION PEOPLE.
@Internet Guidance are you serious?
@Sharon Wells save your pity. They are adults. They had a choice to stay sucking at the Trump teat or make their own life
GEORGIA
It is alleged that Stacey Abrams has a financial connection to Happy Faces via a company she co-founded named NowAccount.
Fulton County’s Election Director said in a June meeting that they hired 300-400 temporary election workers from Happy Faces.
Fulton County observation notes from Carter Jones repeatedly mentions election workers from “Happy Faces”.
Now, that it has been proven that duplicated ballots were counted and tally sheets were falsified,
it will be interesting to see if any of these election workers worked for Happy Faces
@toasteh
Trump is more scared of people finding out how little money he has, instead of the depth of corruption.
@Karen Smith That is priceless coming from a trump worshiper.
@Max Lol.
@Karen Smith Your talking about not paying taxes when your orange lowlife coward hero brags about not paying taxes. And why? Because he doesnt make any money to pay taxes. Straight out of his own mouth. Such a “businessman”.
@Karen SmithFalse idols? that is rich coming from a sheep trumper., utterly incapable of individual, critical thought.
Biden should look into the root causes of why Cubans want to come to America.
It must be climate change.