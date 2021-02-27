Stranded killer whale returned to sea | Animalkind

A powerful ocean predator was the last thing these rescuers expected to see stranded on the beach. 💦

A rare beaching for an orca, rescuers in Orkney work tirelessly to get the young killer whale back in the water.

