Stranded killer whale returned to sea

February 27, 2021

 

A powerful ocean predator was the last thing these rescuers expected to see stranded on the beach. 💦
RELATED VIDEO » Happy and healed, seals bounce back to the water:

A rare beaching for an orca, rescuers in Orkney work tirelessly to get the young killer whale back in the water.

27 Comments on "Stranded killer whale returned to sea | Animalkind"

  1. STAR 100K | February 27, 2021 at 6:02 AM | Reply

    wow, so love😍

  2. TyrranicalT-Rad | February 27, 2021 at 6:05 AM | Reply

    FREE WILLY !!!!!

  3. Allison Bauch | February 27, 2021 at 6:10 AM | Reply

    Thank you so much for saving this baby Orca. Oh my Lord. I’m so glad you were there to help this beautiful animal ❤.

  4. Steve Lee | February 27, 2021 at 6:16 AM | Reply

    awesome rescue!! that is what its all about!!!!

  5. Lucia Newman | February 27, 2021 at 6:44 AM | Reply

  6. Mike Rodriguez | February 27, 2021 at 6:45 AM | Reply

    Good thing he had life alert on standby. He fell and couldn’t get up

  7. Bill Cosby | February 27, 2021 at 6:54 AM | Reply

    The flats of your hands lol you mean palm

  8. Chix Bleau | February 27, 2021 at 7:55 AM | Reply

    Great story

  9. Fun 2 Zip | February 27, 2021 at 9:01 AM | Reply

    😀🤗🤓😁 ✋🤳✋🏽

  10. DieMen Gem | February 27, 2021 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    World peace ❤

  11. Tariq | February 27, 2021 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    Start from 2:10 when they let him free look at the ocean you can see with dolphins or other orcas in the water

  12. Bad Dog | February 27, 2021 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    Well done.

