Survivor gets diploma decades later | Humankind

Miriam's education ended before it began when the Nazis invaded her hometown. But in the school of life, she's more than earned this diploma. 🎓

Miriam Schreiber's education was disrupted by the Holocaust. Decades later, she's receiving a long overdue honorary high school diploma.

